NORWALK — Roja Yousuf wants to accomplish big things in her lifetime, and she has the same expectations for her fellow graduates. “It’s up to us to fix the problems that are in our world at this moment. I hope we can take it on with no fears of what others think,” said Yousuf, who will serve as the distinguished student speaker at Brien McMahon High School’s graduation ceremony on Thursday.

NORWALK, CT ・ 6 HOURS AGO