ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

FWFD Chief responds to Fort Wayne Councilman regarding TRAA shortage solutions

By Kelsey Mannix
wfft.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne Fire Department Chief Eric Lahey issued a response Monday to a letter from City Councilman Russ Jehl about FWFD's ability to assist Three Rivers Ambulance Authority emergency calls. Jehl's letter said other fire chiefs in Allen County are considering declining these "mutual...

www.wfft.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

City of Fort Wayne announces Independence Day fireworks

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The City of Fort Wayne announced that they will have a fireworks show on Monday, July 4. The fireworks display will be from the top of the Indiana Michigan Power Center downtown starting at 10 p.m. The city and the Fort Wayne TinCaps will serve as...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Several Remain Without Power Across Fort Wayne, Progress Continuing To Be Made

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Slowly but surely, power continues to come back on across Northeast Indiana. It has been a stressful 72 hours for residents across the area as Monday night’s severe storms that left much of Fort Wayne ravished with down trees and power lines also left over 40,000 people in the dark without power followed by consecutive days of temperatures surpassing the 90 degree mark. As many have seen power return, others remain questioning when they will see service restored. As of a Wednesday Night update from Indiana Michigan Power, a little more than 13,000 people were still without power however Tracy Warner, Corporate Communications Manager for Indiana Michigan Power tells WOWO News that number continues to shrink. Overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning over 6,500 customers power were restored with approximately 8,000 customers still waiting. Officials from AEP said that hundreds of crews have worked 16-hour shifts to get power restored to everyone who was affected by the storms.
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne plans 4th of July fireworks event

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The city of Fort Wayne has announced plans for its annual 4th of July fireworks celebration. The fireworks show will take place Monday, July 4. Fireworks will be launched from the Indiana Michigan Power Center in downtown Fort Wayne beginning at 10 p.m. Residents...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chiefs#Ambulances#Fwfd
wfft.com

Severe winds destroy airplane hangar on Columbia City farm

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) - Monday night’s severe storms tore through Whitley County down State Road 9. So the next day, Jerry Wigent checked his farm, where one airplane hangar shed stood mostly unscathed. The other features an airplane that shouldn't be airborne in the way it stands now.
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
inkfreenews.com

UPDATE: Fort Wayne Man Seriously Injured In Semi Crash

WARSAW — A Fort Wayne man was seriously injured in a crash involving two semis on Monday, June 13. Rafael A. Woods, 52, Warsaw Street, Fort Wayne, was flown to Memorial Hospital in South Bend via helicopter following the wreck that happened shortly before noon Monday. It happened on US 30, east of SR 15 in Warsaw.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

City update on weather response

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne says they continue to respond to overseeing the clearing of debris and emergency situations. Residents needing to drop off tree branches and limbs can take them to the City Biosolids Facility, 6202 Lake Avenue which will have extended hours until 8 p.m. tonight through Thursday. Fees will be waived through Sunday. The facility will be open on the weekdays from 8 a.m. with Friday and Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours from noon until 6 p.m.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

Community center renamed to honor former FWCS superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dr. Wendy Robinson, former superintendent of Fort Wayne Community Schools, was honored Monday for her decades of dedication to the community. Back in 2016, Robinson helped create a community center designed to support families in the school system and provide resources for Fort Wayne residents. Today, the building was renamed the Wendy Y. Robinson Family and Community Engagement Center.
WANE-TV

Police serve a warrant in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Police served a warrant in southeast Fort Wayne on Monday night. At around 6:30 p.m., Fort Wayne Police vehicles were reported on South Bueter Avenue, off of Oxford. Officers on the scene said they were serving a warrant as a part of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Gas leak reported near south Fort Wayne apartment complex

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Police have asked the public to avoid the area around South Bridge Apartments in south Fort Wayne due to a “high pressure gas leak.”. Police said the gas leak occurred in the area of Bridgeway Dr. and Phoenix Parkway, behind the Public Safety Academy and the Southtown Centre shopping center. A tractor hit an above ground gas line, police said.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Use caution driving as many traffic signals remain out of service

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Monday evening’s storms left a number of roads in Allen County closed and several traffic lights dark in Fort Wayne. As of 4 p.m. Wednesday, traffic signals at the following intersections were out of service:. -West Jefferson Boulevard and Aboite Center Road. -West...
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy