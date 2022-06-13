ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Women in Entertainment Summit Returning in 2022 With Paul Feig, Alexandra Shipp Among Speakers (EXCLUSIVE)

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Birxe_0g9ZR5KL00

Click here to read the full article.

The Women in Entertainment (WIE) Summit will return with its sixth annual event this June, taking place for the first time since 2019, Variety has learned exclusively.

Founded by Renee Rossi ( Relativity Ventures ) and Gretchen McCourt, WIE aims to bring together women and men who are “dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry.” Held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on June 22, the 2022 summit with panel topics including “how creatives keep a beloved story relevant to up and coming audiences, how media companies are expanding their offerings to meet the needs of today’s consumers, how to negotiate deals within the IP and talent rights space, and much more.”

The current lineup of speakers for WIE Summit 2022 include:

Erika Anderson, West Coast Director, The Slate Group

Casey Kriley, Co-CEO of Magical Elves (Top Chef, Nailed It)

Anjali Midha, CEO & Co-Founder of Diesel Labs

Teri Weiss, Executive VP, Television Development, DreamWorks Animation;

Anastasia Puglisi, Senior Vice President at Wolf Entertainment (FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Dana Block, Senior Vice President of Digital Entertainment and Consumer Technology at Metro Public Relations

Alexandra Moore, Global Strategic Initiatives Leader at Amazon Music

Jess Kessler, Head of Content & Creator Marketing at Audible

Jennifer Brunsweiger, Senior Director of Content Marketing at Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Powell, VP of Talent at Bright

Lisa Guerrero, Investigative Journalist at Inside Edition

Jeanne Mau, Senior Vice President, TV Programming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NBCUniversal

Iram Bilal, Filmmaker (I’ll Meet You There)

Zakiyyah Alexander, Executive Producer/Showrunner (grown-ish, Hunters)

Megan Townsend, Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis at GLAAD

Monica Trasandes, Director of Spanish Language and Latinx Media & Representation at GLAAD

Linda Grasso, Editor in Chief of Ventura Blvd

Charmaine DeGraté, Writer and Co-Executive Producer (House of the Dragon, LucasFilm)

Susan Cartsonis, Partner & Film Producer at Resonate Entertainment (Feel The Beat, Carrie Pilby)

Amanda Spain, Vice President of Longform Acquisitions at MSNBC Films

Tiauna Jackson, Founder & CEO of the Jackson Agency

John Mass, President of Content Partners, LLC

Tomii Crump, Head of Unscripted Talent & Casting at NBCUniversal

Jenna Gates, Talent Agent at United Talent Agency

Hilary Zaitz Michael, Literary Packaging Agent at WME

Julie Candelaria, Producer & Principal at All About the 360, Inc.

Karen Pittman, Actress, (And Just Like That)

Paul Feig, Actor & Filmmaker (The School for Good and Evil, Minx, Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor)

Alexandra Shipp, Actress (Barbie, tick, tick…BOOM!)

“Our mission is and always has been to share knowledge from incredible women who have built successful businesses in the world of entertainment and media,” said Renee Rossi, Co-founder of Women in Entertainment. “We are back stronger than ever this year – combining a group of vastly dynamic speakers and panel topics to curate an event that I’m confident will help aspiring professionals grow and evolve their careers.”

This year’s 2022 Summit is sponsored by NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, Universal Studio Group, Metro Public Relations, Kendra Scott, hair stylist Azi Aishling, Sugar House Macarons, Whisps, Drink Vina, CORE Foods and Tito’s.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Variety

8 Biggest Takeaways From Variety’s Changemakers Summit

Click here to read the full article. Television creators, actors, directors, executives and diversity and inclusion experts joined Variety on Tuesday for the Changemakers Virtual Summit, dedicated to profiling people making positive social impact in the entertainment industry. Over the course of the day, Variety writers and editors spoke with prominent industry figures about mental health in television storytelling, improving representation both on-screen and off-screen, challenges that diversity and inclusion initiatives can face today and much more. Here are the eight biggest takeaways from this year’s Variety Changemakers Summit. ‘Normalizing the Marginalized’ Is the Way Forward for Representation  While it’s no individual creator’s...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anderson Cooper’s ‘Vanderbilt’ to Be Developed Into UCP Series by ‘Dr. Death’ Creator Patrick Macmanus (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. UCP and Littleton Road are developing “Vanderbilt,” a new series based on Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe’s book, “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty.” Patrick Macmanus, “Dr. Death” showrunner and “The Girl From Plainville” co-creator, will write and executive produce the project. Cooper and Littleton Road’s Kelly Funke will also executive produce. “I am honored, grateful and thrilled to be teaming with Anderson on this sweeping story,” says Macmanus. “His book cut to the quick of four hundred years of American history with care and honesty, never shying away from the Vanderbilt...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Rosanna Arquette, Dennis Haysbert, Frank Grillo Among Five Cast in Jason Woliner Peacock Series

Click here to read the full article. Jason Woliner’s upcoming Peacock series has added five new cast members. Rosanna Arquette (“Florida Man,” “Love is Love is Love”), Melinda McGraw (“Mad Men,” “The Dark Knight”) Frank Grillo (“Kingdom,” “Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard”), Dennis Haysbert (“Lucifer,” “The Unit”), and Dee Wallace (“E.T.,” “Cujo”) are all set to star in the untitled project. The show was ordered straight-to-series at Peacock in May. The show is said to mix fact and fiction to tell a bizarre and incredible tale, per the official description. No other plot details are available at this time. Woliner has reportedly been shooting...
TV SERIES
Variety

Josh Charles, Anders Danielsen Lie Set to Join Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Click here to read the full article. Josh Charles (“The Good Wife”) and Anders Danielsen Lie (“Bergman Island”) are set to join Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in “Mothers’ Instinct.” The film, which is based on Barbara Abel’s novel “Derrière la Haine,” tells the story of Alice (Chastain) and Celine (Hathaway), two best friends and mothers living an outwardly idyllic life a stone’s throw from each other in 1960s America. But the manicured lawns and successful husbands fade into the background when a tragic accident unravels their bond and gives way to guilt, suspicion and paranoia. Olivier Masset-Depasse made a French adaptation,...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Variety

Chris Evans on Disney Restoring the Same-Sex Kiss in Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’ and Embracing Buzz’s Human Side

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans certainly has the market cornered on superheroes, voicing the iconic space ranger Buzz Lightyear shortly after hanging up (and handing over) his shield as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Captain America. At the world premiere of the Disney-Pixar animated movie on June 8, Evans admitted that taking on the voice role was “intimidating,” especially when following the work of Tim Allen as Buzz in the four “Toy Story” films. “The first time you have to do that iconic line, ‘To Infinity and Beyond…,’ you kind of just do a shameless Tim Allen impression. It’s...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ to Air Final Episode This Week (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. After 13 seasons, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday, Variety has learned exclusively. The daytime talk show has been airing all season without its host, Wendy Williams, who will not be present for the final episode, which will include a video montage celebrating her groundbreaking television run. “The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show says in...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah in Netflix’s ‘Hustle’: Film Review

Adam Sandler so seldom steps far outside his man-child comedy comfort zone that his more dramatic outings, notably Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, are uniquely rewarding. The same goes for the rare comedy in which the actor’s shtick is contained, channeled into a nuanced characterization, like Noah Baumbach’s The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). There’s pleasure and poignancy watching Sandler in Hustle as basketball scout Stanley Sugarman, a man whose infectious passion for the sport keeps hitting a wall of defeat. Adhering to the formulaic requirements of inspirational sports dramas while supplying plenty of individuality and characters worth rooting for,...
MOVIES
Variety

Jennifer Lopez’s Heartbreaking Oscar Snub Brings Truth to Glossy Netflix Doc

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez has always been obsessed with authenticity. It’s there in her music, like the 2014 single “Same Girl,” the radio sensation “I’m Real” with Ja Rule and her signature bop “Jenny From the Block.” In the latter, a girl from the Bronx makes the solemn promise: “No matter where I go, I know where I came from.” It’s also been doled out in her film roles, many of them rags-to-riches fairytales that emphasize both her street smarts and supreme glamour, like “Maid in Manhattan,” “Second Act” and, most recently, “Marry Me.” So the prospect...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dee Rees
Person
Alexandra Shipp
Person
Paul Feig
Variety

Lizzo Releases New Version of ‘Grrrls’ After Backlash Over Ableist Lyric: ‘I Never Want to Promote Derogatory Language’

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo has released a new version of her single “Grrrls” after receiving backlash from disability advocates for including the word “spaz” in the song’s beginning lines. The original version of the track sparked heated debate among fans, who were disappointed with the singer’s decision to include the derogatory term. In the medical field, “spastic” refers to a disability that makes it difficult for people to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs. One Twitter user tweeted: “Hey @lizzo my disability Cerebral Palsy is literally classified as Spastic Diplegia (where spasticity refers to unending...
MUSIC
Variety

James Corden Heading Back to U.K. After ‘Late Late Show’ Concludes in 2023

Click here to read the full article. James Corden will be heading back to the U.K. after he wraps on “The Late Late Show” next spring, according to his Fulwell 73 co-founder Ben Turner. Turner, a founding partner of Corden’s production company, told Variety he’s “really excited to get James back in the U.K.” Turner was speaking as part of the Banff World Media Festival in Alberta, Canada, where the British director-producer was discussing the company’s Disney+ show “Among the Stars.” “[Corden] has just got so many strings to his bow, and ‘Late’ is a big commitment that’s taken up so much of...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

John Hinckley Jr. Sold-Out Concert Canceled by Brooklyn Venue: ‘It Is Not Worth a Gamble’

Click here to read the full article. After selling out tickets for an upcoming concert in Brooklyn, John Hinckley Jr.’s gig has been nixed by the venue that was set to host him. The man, who shot President Ronald Reagan in 1981 and was found not guilty by reason of insanity, will no longer take the stage at Market Hotel. Market Hotel made the announcement through a lengthy statement posted to social media channels on Wednesday evening, citing that it is not worth risking “the safety of our vulnerable communities” by going forward with the event. “After a lot of serious consideration,...
BROOKLYN, NY
Variety

Andrew Lloyd Webber Says ‘Costly Mistake’ Comments About ‘Cinderella’ Were Misunderstood

Click here to read the full article. Andrew Lloyd Webber says he is “devastated” that the media is reporting that he believes his West End production of “Cinderella” was a “costly mistake” and insists that his sentiments have been taken out of context. The “Phantom of the Opera” and “Cats” composer was booed when a letter he wrote was read at the final performance of “Cinderella” in London on Sunday evening. In it, Lloyd Webber talked about “Cinderella’s” long road to the stage, one that saw the theater impresario doing battle with the U.K. government over health and capacity restrictions that...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertainment Companies#Ip#Wie Summit 2022#The Slate Group#Magical Elves#Diesel Labs#Executive Vp#Television Development#Dreamworks Animation#Wolf Entertainment#Fbi#Metro Public Relations
Variety

‘Sweet Magnolias” Caroline Lagerfelt Joins Jessica Chastain, Anne Hathaway in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Caroline Lagerfelt (“Sweet Magnolias”) has boarded Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway feature “Mothers’ Instinct,” Variety can exclusively reveal. Lagerfelt will play Chastain’s mother-in-law in the psychological thriller, which tells the story of two women living next door to each other in an idyllic neighborhood in the 1960s. When a tragic accident occurs, it threatens to tear their friendship and families apart. Based on Barbara Abel’s novel “Derrière la Haine,” the film is directed by Benoit Delhomme (“The Theory of Everything”) who also worked on a Belgian film adaptation of the book, “Duelles.” Olivier Masset-Depasse directed the...
MOVIES
Variety

Brian Gersh Named President of Network Entertainment USA (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Brian Gersh has been named president of Network Entertainment USA. He brings three decades of experience in the entertainment industry, having worked as an executive, agent, manager, and producer, where he has greenlit scores of film and television projects around the world. Prior to his promotion, Gersh served as SVP at Network Entertainment USA. “Brian brings to Network a deep roster of collaborative partners, top talent, and intellectual property relationships formed over his long and successful career, creating boundless new opportunities for Network,” said Derik Murray, Network’s founder and CEO . “Brian’s appointment as...
BUSINESS
Variety

How the Creative Team Behind ‘Gordita Chronicles,’ Including Zoe Saldaña and Eva Longoria, Aims to Shake Up Television

Click here to read the full article. The creative team behind “Gordita Chronicles” are ready to bring change to the small screen. Premiering on June 23 on HBO Max, the semi-autobiographical series from creator and executive producer Claudia Forestieri tells the story of a Dominican family that leaves Santo Domingo for Miami in pursuit of the American Dream. Joining Forestieri in a keynote conversation at Variety‘s Changemakers Summit with editor-at-large Kate Aurthur were executive producers Zoe Saldaña, Eva Longoria and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, who also serves as showrunner. With the pressure of telling such an intensely personal story, Forestieri explained why she...
TV SERIES
Variety

Tiffany Boone Joins André Holland in Apple’s Huey P. Newton Series ‘Big Cigar’

Click here to read the full article. Tiffany Boone is set to star opposite André Holland in the Apple limited series “The Big Cigar.” The series is based on the Playboy article of the same name by Joshuah Bearman. It tells the true story of how Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton (Holland) relied in his friend Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind “Easy Rider,” to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba. Boone will star as Gwen Fontaine, Newton’s girlfriend. Boone currently stars in the Amazon series “Hunters,” which was renewed for a second season in 2020. Season 2 of...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Sony Pictures Classics Buys Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb Documentary ‘Turn Every Page’ Following Tribeca Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Sony Pictures Classics has acquired worldwide rights to the documentary “Turn Every Page — The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb.” The film premiered at Tribeca Festival as part of its spotlight documentary programming. Robert Gottlieb’s daughter Lizzie Gottlieb (“Today’s Man,” “Romeo Romeo”) directed “Turn Every Page,” which explores the legendary editor’s creative collaboration with Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Robert Caro. According to a press release, “They have worked and fought together for 50 years, forging one of publishing’s most iconic and productive partnerships. Now 86, Caro is working to complete the final volume...
MOVIES
Variety

Amber Heard Reveals Post-Trial Plans and Why She Still Loves Johnny Depp

Click here to read the full article. In the second part of her first post-trial interview, Amber Heard opened up to NBC News’ Savannah Guthrie on “Today” about her life after the verdict. When asked if she’s worried about being sued again by Depp for defamation, Heard said, “I’m scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for this sort of silencing.” Guthrie brought up Depp’s text message to Heard that she would suffer “total global humiliation,” and asked Heard if she thought that...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ethan Hawke to Star in Limited Series ‘The Whites’ in Development at Showtime

Click here to read the full article. Ethan Hawke will star in and executive produce a limited series currently in development at Showtime, Variety has confirmed. The series is titled “The Whites” and is based on the novel of the same name by Richard Price. It begins with the idea that every detective is haunted by their White Whale, the perpetrator who got away because the justice system failed. Billy Graves (Hawke), once a rising star in his department and former member of a group of well-respected cops called the “Wild Geese,” walks away from NYPD Homicide and joins the Nightwatch division,...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Home Economics’ Creators Michael Colton and John Aboud Enter TV Development Deal at Lionsgate

Click here to read the full article. Lionsgate Television Group has signed a scripted television development deal with “Home Economics” creators and executive producers Michael Colton and John Aboud. Produced by Lionsgate, “Home Economics” debuted on ABC in April 2021. The series is based on Colton’s family and follows three adult siblings (Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee and Jimmy Tatro) who live at different levels of financial security. In May 2022 it was renewed for a third season. In addition to “Home Economics,” Colton and Aboud also wrote and produced the Netflix feature film “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” starring Will Forte, which...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

67K+
Followers
55K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy