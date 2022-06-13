Women in Entertainment Summit Returning in 2022 With Paul Feig, Alexandra Shipp Among Speakers (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

The Women in Entertainment (WIE) Summit will return with its sixth annual event this June, taking place for the first time since 2019, Variety has learned exclusively.

Founded by Renee Rossi ( Relativity Ventures ) and Gretchen McCourt, WIE aims to bring together women and men who are “dedicated to celebrating the empowerment of women in all areas of the entertainment industry.” Held at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California on June 22, the 2022 summit with panel topics including “how creatives keep a beloved story relevant to up and coming audiences, how media companies are expanding their offerings to meet the needs of today’s consumers, how to negotiate deals within the IP and talent rights space, and much more.”

The current lineup of speakers for WIE Summit 2022 include:

Erika Anderson, West Coast Director, The Slate Group

Casey Kriley, Co-CEO of Magical Elves (Top Chef, Nailed It)

Anjali Midha, CEO & Co-Founder of Diesel Labs

Teri Weiss, Executive VP, Television Development, DreamWorks Animation;

Anastasia Puglisi, Senior Vice President at Wolf Entertainment (FBI: Most Wanted, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Dana Block, Senior Vice President of Digital Entertainment and Consumer Technology at Metro Public Relations

Alexandra Moore, Global Strategic Initiatives Leader at Amazon Music

Jess Kessler, Head of Content & Creator Marketing at Audible

Jennifer Brunsweiger, Senior Director of Content Marketing at Shutterstock

Kaitlyn Powell, VP of Talent at Bright

Lisa Guerrero, Investigative Journalist at Inside Edition

Jeanne Mau, Senior Vice President, TV Programming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at NBCUniversal

Iram Bilal, Filmmaker (I’ll Meet You There)

Zakiyyah Alexander, Executive Producer/Showrunner (grown-ish, Hunters)

Megan Townsend, Director of Entertainment Research & Analysis at GLAAD

Monica Trasandes, Director of Spanish Language and Latinx Media & Representation at GLAAD

Linda Grasso, Editor in Chief of Ventura Blvd

Charmaine DeGraté, Writer and Co-Executive Producer (House of the Dragon, LucasFilm)

Susan Cartsonis, Partner & Film Producer at Resonate Entertainment (Feel The Beat, Carrie Pilby)

Amanda Spain, Vice President of Longform Acquisitions at MSNBC Films

Tiauna Jackson, Founder & CEO of the Jackson Agency

John Mass, President of Content Partners, LLC

Tomii Crump, Head of Unscripted Talent & Casting at NBCUniversal

Jenna Gates, Talent Agent at United Talent Agency

Hilary Zaitz Michael, Literary Packaging Agent at WME

Julie Candelaria, Producer & Principal at All About the 360, Inc.

Karen Pittman, Actress, (And Just Like That)

Paul Feig, Actor & Filmmaker (The School for Good and Evil, Minx, Bridesmaids, A Simple Favor)

Alexandra Shipp, Actress (Barbie, tick, tick…BOOM!)

“Our mission is and always has been to share knowledge from incredible women who have built successful businesses in the world of entertainment and media,” said Renee Rossi, Co-founder of Women in Entertainment. “We are back stronger than ever this year – combining a group of vastly dynamic speakers and panel topics to curate an event that I’m confident will help aspiring professionals grow and evolve their careers.”

This year’s 2022 Summit is sponsored by NBCUniversal Television & Streaming, Universal Studio Group, Metro Public Relations, Kendra Scott, hair stylist Azi Aishling, Sugar House Macarons, Whisps, Drink Vina, CORE Foods and Tito’s.