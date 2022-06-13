White Sox place Yasmani Grandal on injured list with back spasms as they activate Lance Lynn

(670 The Score) The White Sox on Monday placed catcher Yasmani Grandal on the 10-day injured list while activating right-hander Lance Lynn from his injury rehabilitation assignment.

Grandal landed on the injured list with lower back spasms. On Saturday, he exited early in the White Sox’s loss to the Rangers due to hamstring tightness.

Lynn has been out all season after undergoing surgery in early April to repair a tear in a tendon by his right knee. He’ll start Monday evening when the White Sox visit the Detroit Tigers. Lynn had been set to make his season debut Tuesday but got his start moved up one day when right-hander Johnny Cueto, who had been schedule to go Monday, was used as an emergency reliever in the White Sox’s loss Sunday after right-hander Michael Kopech left in the first inning with knee discomfort.

Lynn, 35, is coming off a terrific season in which he earned All-Star honors and finished third in the American League Cy Young race. He went 11-6 with a 2.69 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 157 innings across 28 starts.

To make room for Lynn on the 40-man roster, the White Sox requested waivers on right-hander Ryan Burr for the purpose of granting his unconditional release. Burr had a 6.00 ERA in eight appearances for the White Sox this season.

