De Pere, WI

Crews respond to De Pere home after report of lightning strike

By Ashley Kaster, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDE PERE (WLUK) -- Crews are on scene of a De...

fox11online.com

WBAY Green Bay

Fire during storm causes $50,000 damage to Appleton home

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters battled a fire and a storm Wednesday night, responding to a house fire on the 100-block of Atlantic St. Firefighters received the emergency call at 7:45 P.M. The people in the house were evacuating. Heavy smoke was coming from the 2nd story of the house,...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Truck collides with I-41 overpass

The back of a truck struck the girders of an overpass. Kids are out of school and need to be safe around traffic. It's not just the heat you have to watch out for but also hot surfaces. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Stress and aging. Updated: 1 hour ago. Brad also...
DE PERE, WI
Fox11online.com

Police advise no travel through Green Bay as storm damage impacts roads

(WLUK) -- The severe storms that have moved through Northeast Wisconsin are causing problems on area roads. Green Bay police and the fire departments are also asking people to avoid travel unless absolutely necessary as it deals with storm damage, including trees down, power lines down, street flooding and electricity out across major portions of the city.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Semi flipped due to strong winds

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WBAY) - A semi blew over on Highway 172 Wednesday. The semi flipped around 6:33 p.m. as strong winds and rain swept the area. Crews got it back upright by 7:50 p.m. One person was injured and taken to the hospital, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office....
BROWN COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Fire in Appleton causes $50k in damages

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A residential fire broke out in the City of Appleton on Wednesday night. According to a release, around 7:45 p.m., the Appleton Fire Department was sent to the 100 block of North Atlantic Street for a fire at a two-story home. After arriving on the...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Man found dead along Dane County road was Ashwaubenon grad

A large tornado was confirmed near Tomah at 4:10 P.M. Debris from the tornado could be seen on radar. U.W. Health opened a fetal diagnosis and treatment center in March, taking a burden off Wisconsin families. Updated: 1 hours ago. Brittany Schmidt reports on utilities' efforts to keep customers safe.
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

First responders frustrated with inattentive drivers causing crashes

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Citations and possible criminal charges could be filed against the drivers involved in two crashes that injured a motorcyclist and a Winnebago County Highway Department worker. We know the highway worker is home recovering, while the motorcyclist remains in the hospital. The two were injured...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Police vehicle, scooter crash in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A Green Bay Police Department squad vehicle and an electronic scooter were damaged in a crash over the weekend on the city's west side. Police say just after 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a Bird scooter failed to yield and went into traffic at Dousman and Broadway. A police vehicle, which had a green light, hit the scooter.
GREEN BAY, WI
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox11online.com

Bridge replacement to close part of Highway 156 in Shawano County

TOWN OF LESSOR (WLUK) -- A stretch of Highway 156 in Shawano County is closing this week. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation says crews are replacing the Highway 156 bridge over Herman Creek in the town of Lessor. The state is spending $660,615 to replace the 71-year-old span. Highway 156...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
Fox11online.com

Shawano County farms see storm damage

SHAWANO COUNTY (WLUK) -- A tornado was reported to have touched down just after 6 p.m. near Navarino Wednesday evening. FOX 11 was able to find some damage in the area, but nothing that appeared to have definitively been caused by a tornado. In the Town of Maple Grove, a...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

I-41 reopened 3 hours after vehicle hit overpass in Little Chute

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Interstate 41 is back open in Kaukauna and Little Chute, three hours after a commercial vehicle hit an overpass. The mishap happened just after 11 o’clock Tuesday morning at Rosehill Road in the Village of Little Chute, according to Fox Valley Metro Police. A photo from the scene shows part of a dump truck separated from the vehicle at the overpass.
LITTLE CHUTE, WI

