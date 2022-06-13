ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence, OR

Jerry Fleming will leave lasting legacy in Florence

By Jun 13, 2022
Cover picture for the articleJune 13, 2022 — On Sept. 2, when the 2022 Vikings kick off their season against Newport, there will be a few changes from last year — Siuslaw will play in a new league (Mountain Valley) and one of the greatest senior classes in the Viking football programs history will have...

Seven graduates sail on from Mapleton

June 15, 2022 — On June 11, Mapleton School District graduated seven seniors in the Class of 2022. The indoor ceremony featured speeches, slide shows, music and memories as the Mapleton Sailors bid farewell to this part of their journey. Graduation began with a processional, with seven candle lighters...
MAPLETON, OR
klcc.org

Oregon Grapevine: Tom Bowerman

Oregon Grapevine host, Barbara Dellenback, speaks with Eugene-area community activist Tom Bowerman about current projects and concerns. Barbara Dellenback returned to KLCC in December 2017 after pursuing other radio gigs and fundraising for community benefit organizations. She's host of the KLCC podcast The Oregon Grapevine. You can hear her on the radio hosting Weekend Edition, Morning Edition, and All Things Considered.
EUGENE, OR
Thesiuslaw News

‘This class has a fire inside’

June 15, 2022 — A welcome feeling of normalcy returned to end of the high school year in Florence as the community bid farewell to the Siuslaw High Class of 2022 on June 10 at the Siuslaw High gymnasium. Last year, graduates were masked and sat six feet apart,...
FLORENCE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Local Athletes At The Nike Outdoor Nationals

The track and field season for two Siuslaw athletes continues this weekend. Camp Lacouture and Kyle Hughes have been invited to compete at the Nike Outdoor Nationals this weekend. Lacouture actually graduated last week and Hughes will begin his senior year in the fall. They are in the “Emerging Elite Division” and will compete in the pole vault, Saturday, two pm, at Hayward Field.
FLORENCE, OR
travelawaits.com

Taking The Scenic Route Through Oregon From Portland To Corvallis: My 6 Favorite Stops

From award-winning wines to a white oak savannah preserve, ocean beaches, and a visit to Bart Simpson’s Springfield, a road trip through central and southern Oregon is a delight. Top with fine dining, nationally recognized museums, stays in historic hotels, and jaw-dropping views of the Cascade Mountains, my six favorite stops are over an 8-day road trip through central and southern Oregon.
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Complete Oregon Coast Independence Day / 4th of July Events, 2022

(Oregon Coast) – Leaving the pandemic behind is nothing short of a collective sigh of relief, and the return of full fireworks events along the Oregon coast is a definite sign of that. Not all towns have quite returned to normal happenin's yet, and some are still unclear whether or not they're going to have events. (Photos Oregon Coast Beach Connection. Above: Yachats)
YACHATS, OR
nbc16.com

Coos Bay man battles through homelessness & addiction, graduates college

COOS BAY, Ore. — Growing up on the outskirts of St. Louis, Missouri, academics were never quite the right fit for Chris Bricker. "I quit high school and got my GED and went to work, but the job I was doing was carpentry, and you know how carpenters are: they drink all the time, so I started drinking with them. And it was a downhill spiral from there on."
COOS BAY, OR
oregontoday.net

Fourth of July, June 14

Not too long from now our Nation will celebrate its Independence Day, 4th of July. Because of COVID-19 annual events around the Bay Area/South Coast have been curtailed the past two years. But not this year. According to the Event’s Calendar for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mill Casino/Hotel/RV Park at North Bend will once again host a Fireworks Show over the Coos Bay Estuary on the evening of the July 3rd, Sunday, beginning at 9:45 p.m. The following day, Monday, July 4th, the annual celebration in Mingus Park at Coos Bay takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fishing pond, face painting, free swimming, clowns, entertainment, food and more. The evening will be capped by the City of Coos Bay Fireworks display on the Waterfront at dusk.
COOS BAY, OR
kezi.com

Crash near Lane Community College sends 5 to the hospital

EUGENE, Ore. -- A crash on E. 30th Avenue in front of Lane Community College sent five people to the hospital with varying injuries Sunday, according to Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire & Rescue. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. and involved three vehicles, officials said. Lane County Sheriff's Office is...
LANE COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Neighbors and bystanders leave flowers for murdered Coos Bay woman

COOS COUNTY, Ore.-- A makeshift memorial is growing Sunday for 34-year-old Amber Townsend of Coos Bay. Townsend was murdered Saturday morning while walking along Cape Arago Highway towards Charleston, authorities said. Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said Townsend was shot multiple times. There are no suspects or persons of...
COOS COUNTY, OR
NEWStalk 870

Large 5.6 Magnitude Earthquake Rumbles Off Oregon Coast

The Richter Scale is the way scientists and geologists measure earthquakes, it ranges from 0 to 9. US Geological Survey reports the tremors early Wednesday morning. A series of rumbles, about 274 miles off the coast of Newport, OR, were traced by geologists between 2:54 and about 7 AM. The largest of them registered 5.6 on the Richter scale, which is just below what's considered a dangerous stage of 6 and up.
NEWPORT, OR

