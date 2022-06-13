Jerry Fleming will leave lasting legacy in Florence

Not too long from now our Nation will celebrate its Independence Day, 4th of July. Because of COVID-19 annual events around the Bay Area/South Coast have been curtailed the past two years. But not this year. According to the Event’s Calendar for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mill Casino/Hotel/RV Park at North Bend will once again host a Fireworks Show over the Coos Bay Estuary on the evening of the July 3rd, Sunday, beginning at 9:45 p.m. The following day, Monday, July 4th, the annual celebration in Mingus Park at Coos Bay takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fishing pond, face painting, free swimming, clowns, entertainment, food and more. The evening will be capped by the City of Coos Bay Fireworks display on the Waterfront at dusk.
