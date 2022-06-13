Jerry Fleming will leave lasting legacy in Florence

Not too long from now our Nation will celebrate its Independence Day, 4th of July. Because of COVID-19 annual events around the Bay Area/South Coast have been curtailed the past two years. But not this year. According to the Event’s Calendar for the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce, the Mill Casino/Hotel/RV Park at North Bend will once again host a Fireworks Show over the Coos Bay Estuary on the evening of the July 3rd, Sunday, beginning at 9:45 p.m. The following day, Monday, July 4th, the annual celebration in Mingus Park at Coos Bay takes place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A fishing pond, face painting, free swimming, clowns, entertainment, food and more. The evening will be capped by the City of Coos Bay Fireworks display on the Waterfront at dusk.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO