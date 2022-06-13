ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho police get death threats after alleged white supremacists arrested

By Andri Tambunan
 2 days ago
Police in the US state of Idaho say they have been getting death threats since arresting 31 alleged white nationalists at the weekend /AFP/File

Police in the US state of Idaho have received death threats after arresting 31 members of a white supremacist group who were preparing to riot at a weekend Pride event, an officer said Monday.

The arrests were made Saturday after someone called 911 to warn about masked men who "looked like a little army" climbing into a truck and seemingly headed to the LGBTQ event at a park in the northwestern state.

The men -- who police believe are linked to US far-right cell Patriot Front -- were intercepted before they could reach Coeur d'Alene City Park.

They were armed with "shields, shin guards and other riot gear... including at least one smoke grenade," and were arrested for conspiracy to riot, said Coeur d'Alene Police Chief Lee White.

At a Monday press conference, White said half of around 150 calls received by his department since the arrests were from anonymous people wanting to "scream and yell at us" and "offer death threats against myself and other members of the police department, merely for doing our jobs."

White attributed the abusive calls to "hate groups from outside" Coeur d'Alene, with one person phoning from Norway to "give us their opinions."

The police chief said he and his department had been surprised by "the level of preparation that we saw" and by the "equipment that was carried and worn by those individuals."

"It was very clear to us immediately that this was a riotous group" with "some ill intent," he added.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a justice and rights body which tracks extremist organizations, has labeled Patriot Front a white nationalist hate group.

White said the arrested men came from at least 11 different US states, and that he had not previously encountered the Patriot Front in the area.

The remote hills of northern Idaho were long associated with Aryan Nations, a neo-Nazi group which hoped to establish a separate white-only region, and was tied to numerous violent crimes across the United States.

But Mayor Jim Hammond said the area was "not going back to the days of the Aryan Nations" and was "able to completely rid ourselves of that group and the kind of awful culture that they were trying to present to our community."

An FBI spokeswoman told AFP that federal officers were assisting local authorities.

"If, in the course of the investigation, information comes to light of a potential federal violation, the FBI is prepared to investigate," said Sandra Barker via email.

Comments / 60

kingfish420
2d ago

and they talk about the left 😂 a little hypocritical ya think 🤔

Reply(2)
27
go slow
2d ago

misfits whose gt score was too low to join the military.

Reply(11)
31
Louise Giddens
2d ago

Yay 👏 whoo-hoo!The police 👮 department save that town!

Reply(1)
24
Related
Reuters

White nationalists accused of planning riot are bailed out of Idaho jail

June 13 (Reuters) - Thirty-one members of white nationalist group Patriot Front, arrested in Idaho over the weekend on suspicion of plotting to violently disrupt an LGBTQ pride event, were released from jail on bond and will make their initial court appearances in the coming weeks, a court official said on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Supremacist#Fbi#White Supremacy#Idaho#Violent Crime#Patriot Front#Coeur D Alene Police
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
Fox News

Hells Angels ambushed rival biker gang Vagos on freeway near Las Vegas, police say

Nevada police say Hells Angels riders shot at members of the rival Vagos biker gang on a freeway while returning from a veterans cemetery ride over Memorial Day Weekend. Las Vegas Hells Angels chapter president Richard John Devries, 66, and club recruits Russell Smith, 46, and Stephen Alo, 26, were arrested late Sunday, several hours after the shooting on U.S. 95, according to a Henderson police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS News

Man lynched by mob and set on fire over accusations shared on social media in Mexico: "This is not justice, but barbarism"

A mob in Mexico attacked a young political adviser and then set him on fire over child trafficking accusations shared on chat groups, local authorities said Sunday. Daniel Picazo, 31, was lynched by a crowd of 200 people in the central state of Puebla after accusations that a suspected child kidnapper had entered the town were widely shared on telephone messaging groups, municipal authorities said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most People Are Killed by Guns

The mass shooting committed by an 18-year-old with a legally acquired arsenal at Ross Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, was the bloodiest and most heartbreaking U.S. mass shooting of the year — so far. Mass shootings — where at least four people, not including the shooter, are injured or killed — have averaged more than […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Family of man arrested for threat to kill Brett Kavanaugh come to his defence: ‘He’s a good kid’

The family of the man arrested for allegedly plotting to murder Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh have come to his defence, describing him as a “good kid”.Dan Shannon, the grandfather of suspect Nicholas Roske, told CBS Los Angeles that the allegations against the 26-year-old are “extremely” out of character.“He’s a good kid,” he said.Mr Roske’s neighbour also told the outlet that he was surprised to learn Mr Roske could be involved in a murder plot and suspected that mental illness could have played a part.“They were always nice people so it’s a surprise more than anything,” said Zach Quadri.“I...
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

Uvalde gunman Salvador Ramos’ grandmother tried to get rid of his gun days before mass shooting, report claims

The grandmother of Salvador Ramos tried to get rid of his gun just days before he shot her in the face and murdered 21 innocent people in last week’s mass shooting at an Uvalde elementary school, according to a report.Neighbour Rudy Martinez told The Daily Beast that he heard yelling coming from the home of Celia Gonzales back on the morning of Thursday 19 May.Mr Martinez said that Ms Gonzalez, who remains in hospital recovering from her 18-year-old grandson’s attack, later told him that she and Ramos were arguing because she discovered he “had brought guns into her house”.“She...
UVALDE, TX
truecrimedaily

81-year-old Georgia sheriff’s deputy accused of raping woman while on the job

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. (TCD) -- An 81-year-old sheriff’s deputy stands accused of raping a woman while on duty and in uniform. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, on May 11, the bureau was asked to assist the Lafayette Police Department in an investigation of a reported rape by a deputy. Upon further investigation, authorities reportedly learned Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Jerry Glover allegedly sexually assaulted a female victim.
WALKER COUNTY, GA
US News and World Report

Retired Music Teacher Convicted of Raping Student Sentenced

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A former elementary school music teacher convicted of raping a fifth-grade student more than a decade ago was sentenced Friday to up to 20 years in prison. Stephen Jaszek, 66, of South Hadley, Massachusetts, was sentenced following his conviction last week by a Worcester Superior...
WORCESTER, MA
