Highland's Dominic Konopka flips from UConn to Bowling Green, could start this season

By Brad Bournival, Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago

Sometimes there really isn’t anything better than home.

Highland’s Dominic Konopka was very happy with his commitment to UConn as a long snapper and then Bowling Green peeked in to see if he maybe wanted to play for the Falcons.

It didn’t take long for the recent graduate to decide and playing at the highest level factored into the switch.

The Falcons open the 2022 season on Sept. 3 at UCLA, which might also be the first career start for the 6-foot, 215-pound standout.

“I had a better opportunity to start at Bowling Green than I did at UConn,” Konopka said. “UConn was so helpful to me and I appreciate Coach [Doug] Shearer for the offer.

“He’s been recruiting me for almost two years [now and when he was at Miami of Ohio]. It was amazing that Bowling Green gave me this opportunity to compete for a starting job right off the bat. I just have to earn it now.”

He comes to the Falcons with some big-time accolades. He has a five-star rating from Rubio Long Snapping, which is the premier organization in the country for the position.

Konopka, who runs a 4.78 40-yard dash, is also ranked 16th in the nation at his position and his snap time is 0.62 (0.75 is considered exceptional)

He plans on majoring in business and management.

“I’m also very excited to stay home as I’m only two hours away from my hometown,” Konopka said. “It's going to be nice to be with football players at the Division I level that played in Ohio as well. I'll know a lot of people and it would be nice for my parents to go to the game as well.”

Contact Brad Bournival at bbournival@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @bbournival.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Highland's Dominic Konopka flips from UConn to Bowling Green, could start this season

