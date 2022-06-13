ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Taxicab fares going up in Hampton after City Council approves increase. The last time that happened was 2012.

By Jessica Nolte, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago

Riding in a taxicab could cost you more in Hampton than it used to.

The city council voted last week to approve changes to the city’s taxicab ordinance including a provision that will allow cab companies to raise their pickup fee from $2.75 to $5 and increase their rate from $2.10 per mile to $2.45.

The city had not raised its fare rates since 2012. Under Virginia law, the governing bodies in cities, towns and counties can regulate the rates for vehicles that carry passengers on roadways in the municipality.

The council decided to update the ordinance to help the cab companies, which have faced rising gas and part prices and competition from rideshare companies.

“Instead of dictating that it has to be $5, [the ordinance] would allow flexibility so if they want to charge a lower rate — $3 or $4 — they can do that,” said Brandi Law, deputy city attorney.

The changes will allow companies to charge more per mile than the current rates in Newport News, Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Chesapeake and Portsmouth. Norfolk is the only one of those cities that allows a higher pickup fee — $6.

The council also amended the ordinance to allow taxicab companies to negotiate contracts with organizations and businesses with an agreed-upon fare. Norfolk, Chesapeake and Suffolk also have this provision, and Newport News is considering it.

Other changes to the taxicab regulations in Hampton include increasing the maximum age of the cabs from 7 to 10 model years old, which puts the city in line with Newport News. Virginia Beach, Suffolk and Chesapeake do not have any age restrictions. The city will no longer require all taxis belonging to the same company to have the same color scheme, but they will still need to have a prominent logo and a taxicab number.

Earlier this year, the Newport News City Council also considered changes to its taxicab ordinance. The council spent two of its informal work sessions hearing recommendations from the city’s taxicab advisory board about proposed updates including raising the pickup fee to $5 and increasing the maximum age of cabs from 10 model years to 15.

The city was also considering increasing the number of passengers allowed in a cab from five to six — as long as there are enough seatbelts for everyone.

Currently, the city code limits the number of cabs in Newport News to 240, but the city manager recommended that the taxi advisory board review the number of permits for cabs allowed in the city biannually and notify city council if the board thinks changes should be made.

Not all of the advisory board’s requests made it into the city manager’s recommended changes, but when it came time to vote at the April 12 meeting, the council members instead voted to defer. It is not immediately clear when the matter will be before the Newport News City Council again.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Newport News, VA
Traffic
City
Newport News, VA
Hampton, VA
Government
City
Hampton, VA
Local
Virginia Cars
Local
Virginia Government
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Newport News, VA
Government
Hampton, VA
Cars
Local
Virginia Traffic
Hampton, VA
Traffic
City
Portsmouth, VA
Newport News, VA
Cars
City
Chesapeake, VA
City
Norfolk, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Taxicab#Fares#Taxis
Virginia Mercury

Community development group has millions that could be used in Norfolk

Hampton Roads Ventures, the subsidiary of Norfolk’s housing authority, has $43 million in tax credits that have not been assigned to projects, according to a federal report.  A pandemic exception to the program’s stringent investment regulations means some of that money could go to a qualified Norfolk project, bypassing the hurdles to backing local projects […] The post Community development group has millions that could be used in Norfolk appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
NORFOLK, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WAVY News 10

In The Kitchen: Virginia Beach Seafood Festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Gentlemen Foundation is hosting its first Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Allen Fabijan and Nicholas Cleanthes from Blue Pete’s Restaurant joined us to preview the big event and Nicholas made Mahi Imperial and Oysters Rockefeller. Virginia Beach Seafood Festival. Virginia Gentlemen Foundation. October...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Unsolved: Newport News fatal shooting preview

WAVY News 10's Tom Schaad reports. Firefighter falls through crawlspace during house …. Chesapeake opening drop-off recycling sites July …. Portsmouth police share suspect photos in Towne Point …. Prosecutors seek contempt charge for Vets for Trump …. Group retained by Norfolk to help develop violence …. Portsmouth City Council...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
4K+
Followers
981
Post
840K+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy