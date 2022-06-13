Make a splash this summer at Hurricane Alley

Beginning June 13, families will have an opportunity to enjoy the entire waterpark at a discounted rate.

Kick off the summer season at Hurricane Alley with $12 admission before 12 p.m. every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

Regular 2022 Season prices are $20 entry during weekends, $15 entry during weekdays, and $79.99 for season passes. All children 2 years and under free.

For more information on planning a trip to Hurricane Alley, visit their website here .