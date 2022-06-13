ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot outside Orr Academy High School on West Side

By Sun Times Media Wire
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17xTYO_0g9ZMdfN00

A man was shot outside Orr Academy High School on the West Side Monday morning, according to Chicago police.

The victim, a 21-year-old man, was traveling in the backseat of a vehicle in the 700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone on foot opened fire around 11:30 a.m., police said. Orr Academy is located on the same block.

The man was shot in his back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

No one else was injured.

Police officers near Orr Academy heard the gunfire and responded to the shooting, according to police radio traffic. Police reported no arrests.

Officials at Orr Academy said all students were safe and that parents would be allowed to pick up their children early Monday. There will be additional security at the end of the day, the school said on Twitter.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

