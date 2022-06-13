ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Shots Fired Near Boston-Area High School During Graduation Ceremony, Report Says

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago

Boston Police were on the scene of shooting that happened during a Charlestown high school graduation ceremony, CBS Boston reports .

The shots were first reported just before near Charlestown High School, located at 240 Medford Street, just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13 according to a Tweet from @billy44366662.

In addition, bullet damage was found on Polk Street and Walford Way, CBS reports. No injuries have been reported and no arrested have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

Click here to read the full story from CBS Boston.

CBS Boston

Surveillance photos released in Charlestown shooting

CHARLESTOWN - Boston police have released a series of surveillance images as they continue to investigate a Monday afternoon shooting that disrupted the Charlestown High School graduation.The ceremony was stopped immediately after the shots were fired in the area of Walford Way and Polk Street just before 4 p.m. Two parked cars and an apartment were hit by bullets, but no one was hurt. Police want to identify several people and a car in connection with the shooting. So far, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information is urged to contact police. Authorities have said the shooting was not connected to the graduation, but it was enough to stop the ceremony at the most important moment, just as grads were about to get diplomas."They were starting to say the names and everything," student Isabela Sanchez said. "I'm sad because I can't get my diploma."Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said commencement ceremonies will be rescheduled. 
BOSTON, MA
