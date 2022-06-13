Shots Fired Near Boston-Area High School During Graduation Ceremony, Report Says

Boston Police were on the scene of shooting that happened during a Charlestown high school graduation ceremony, CBS Boston reports .

The shots were first reported just before near Charlestown High School, located at 240 Medford Street, just before 4 p.m. on Monday, June 13 according to a Tweet from @billy44366662.

In addition, bullet damage was found on Polk Street and Walford Way, CBS reports. No injuries have been reported and no arrested have been made.

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story so check back for updates.

