Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau officers rescued a man who was ejected from his boat. Michael Greene was operating a 25-foot Grady-White boat when he is believed to have suffered a medical emergency and crashed into the Fire Island Pines bulkhead. He was ejected from the vessel at 5:58 p.m. A good Samaritan jumped into the water and kept Greene afloat until Marine Bureau Officers Joseph Riviello and Anton Fanelli arrived on Marine Juliette.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO