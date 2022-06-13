ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithsburg, MD

Maryland State Police Release Names Of Troopers Who Apprehended Smithsburg Shooting Suspect

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hoz2k_0g9ZK3F000

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police on Monday identified the three state troopers who apprehended Joe Louis Esquivel, the 23-year-old West Virginia man accused of shooting four co-workers, killing three of them, at the Columbia Machine plant in Smithsburg last week.

Esquivel allegedly left the facility after working a full shift and retrieved a semi-automatic handgun from his vehicle before entering a break room and opening fire, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said last week.

Det. Sgt. Phillip Martin is the trooper who was shot and wounded trying to stop Esquivel after he left the plant on June 9, police said Monday.

Lt. Vincent Upole, commander of the Rockville Barrack, and Master Trooper David Thompson, a member of Hagerstown Barrack, also encountered Esquivel shortly after 2:45 p.m., about 15 minutes after the shooting, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, Esquivel was heading south on Maryland Route 66 in a burnt orange Mitsubishi Eclipse as the three troopers approached from the north in separate patrol cars.

The troopers tried to block his path in the area of Mapleville and Mount Aetna roads when Esquivel allegedly accelerated, hitting one of the cars.

According to police, Esquivel allegedly fired at the troopers through the windshield of his vehicle, striking Martin. At least one of the troopers shot back and hit Esquivel, police said.

Martin, who’s assigned to the Criminal Enforcement Division Western Region, received treatment at Meritus Medical Center in Hagerstown, Maryland and was released on Thursday.

Esquivel was taken to the same hospital for treatment. Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene of the encounter.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting of Esquivel. As per department protocol, the participating troopers will be placed on administrative duty until the investigation is completed, the agency said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting at the plant, with help from the FBI and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Esquivel faces over two dozen charges including three counts of first- and second-degree murder, three counts of attempted first-degree murder and a slew of assault and firearms-related offenses.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Fugitive Charged In Maryland Sheriff's Death Was On 'Probation Before Judgment' For Robbery

The 20-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a Wicomico County Sheriff's deputy in Pittsville was on probation for a previous crime in Baltimore, officials announced. Delmar resident Austin Jacob Allen Davidson was apprehended on Sunday, June 12 after shooting and killing Deputy First Class Glenn Hilliard, a 16-year veteran officer who was murdered days before his 42nd birthday, according to State Police and Hilliard's department.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington County, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, MD
City
Smithsburg, MD
Smithsburg, MD
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

1 Dead, 1 Critical In Shooting Near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man is dead and another is in critical condition after a shooting early Thursday near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, authorities said. Shortly before 4 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 200 block of East Redwood Street in response to a shooting, Baltimore Police said. They found two men shot in the unit block of South Calvert Street. Both men were taken to the hospital, where one of them was pronounced dead, police said. The other victim, a 29-year-old man, is listed in critical but stable condition. No information about a possible motive or suspect was immediately released. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phillip Martin
CBS Baltimore

Large Sinkhole Closes Lanes On I-270 In Montgomery County, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A large sinkhole has closed multiple southbound lanes of I-270 Wednesday in Gaithersburg, Maryland State Police said. The sinkhole is in the right lane of I-270 south before Exit 9. The State Highway Administration has closed the two right lanes and said to expect major delays. The sinkhole was caused by a broken six-foot drainage pipe, police said, and the SHA is working to get contractors out to repair the damage. Officials said the lanes could be closed for over a day, and to use MD 355 as an alternate route.  
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Man, 24, Shot In Northwest Baltimore, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 24-year-old man was shot late Wednesday in Northwest Baltimore, authorities said. It happened about 11:45 p.m. in the 4900 block of Litchfield Avenue, Baltimore Police said. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. Additional details were not immediately clear Thursday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2466 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
nbc24.com

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland State Police#Shooting#Fbi#Violent Crime#Columbia Machine#Hagerstown Barrack
CBS Baltimore

Child At Center Of Virginia Amber Alert Found Safe, Authorities Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 3-year-old girl at the center of an Amber Alert in Virginia was found safe, authorities said Wednesday. In a tweet posted shortly after 3 a.m., the Virginia State Police canceled the Amber Alert, saying Amelia Kraus “has been safely located.” Details about the circumstances or location of the child’s recovery were not immediately available Wednesday morning. Virginia State Police issued the alert Tuesday night, saying the 3-year-old might with her mother, who does not have custody of her. It was believed the pair might be in the area of Frederick, Maryland. #Virginia #AMBERAlert CANCELLED: Per@FairfaxCountyPD, missing 3-year-old Amelia M. Kraus has been SAFELY LOCATED. @fairfaxcounty @ffxfirerescue @AlexandriaVAPD @VDEM @FairfaxCityPD — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) June 15, 2022
VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Natural Resources Officer Saves Fawn That Lost Its Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Maryland Natural Resources Police officer found himself rescuing a fawn when he went to remove a dead deer from a road in Eldersburg on Sunday, according to authorities. Officer Marney was dispatched to the Carroll County community after learning that a car had struck and killed a doe, police said.  When Marney arrived at the crash site, he found a fawn attempting to nurse on the dead deer, according to authorities. Marney was able to safely remove the fawn from the crash site and take her to a wildlife rehabilitation clinic, police said.
ELDERSBURG, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyChesCo

Maryland Man Pleads Guilty to Participating in Murder of Federal Witness and Two Others

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, age 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, pleaded guilty Monday to participating in the June 25, 2016, murders of three individuals in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of whom was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators. The guilty plea was before United States District Court Judge Christopher C. Conner. Adgebesan faces a possible life sentence.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Homicide Suspect At Large In Maryland, Search Ongoing: Sheriff (UPDATE)

Police investigators in Maryland are cautioning that a homicide suspect in Calvert County has likely left the area and is still at large in the region. The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert on Monday, June 13, as they attempt to locate Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, who has been identified as a suspect in an ongoing homicide investigation on Lyons Creek Road in Dunkirk.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Scott Says It’s Too Early To Confirm Abell Fire A Hate Crime, One Remains Hospitalized

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Wednesday morning fire in Baltimore sent three people to the hospital, authorities said, but two of those victims have since been released. While a Baltimore Police spokesperson initially said investigators believed the fire that damaged four homes in the 300 block of E. 31st Street was started when at least one Pride flag was set on fire, authorities now say there were two separate incidents on the same street in Abell. The first was a home where a Pride flag was set on fire, police said. They said a home across the street with Pride decor was then...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
59K+
Followers
26K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy