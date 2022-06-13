ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Horrifying moment Harry Styles fan falls from top-tier balcony caught on camera

By Indy100 Staff
Indy100
Indy100
 2 days ago

This is the horror moment a fan plunged from the top-tier balcony of a stand at a Harry Styles gig.

The singer was performing at the Ibrox stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on June 11th night as part of his Love On Tour.

The man plunged from the Club Deck - the third tier of seating in the stadium.

In the video, the crowd can be seen enjoying Styles' performance when the man suddenly falls from above just before the last song of the evening.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

It is not yet known whether Styles was aware of the incident at the venue, which was attended by 50,000 fans.

An eyewitness said: "It was a really scary moment for everyone around.

"He fell right in front of us and we really weren't sure if he was okay.

"It was such a shock seeing him fall right before me. I just hope his injuries aren't too severe."

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were made aware of a man falling from a club deck at a premises on Edmiston Drive, Glasgow at around 10.15pm on Saturday, 11 June, 2022.

“There were no suspicious circumstances and the man was seen to by medical staff.”

SWNS reporting by Harrison Moore.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Shocking moment seven teenagers crawl out of a destroyed BMW as their high-speed chase with police ends in a horror smash

Seven teenagers have been arrested after they crashed a car into a tree while fleeing police, following an alleged home invasion crime spree. Footage of the allegedly stolen BMW smashing into a tree on a narrow suburban street in Melbourne showed the moment leaves rained down onto the road as several teenagers slowly emerged from the stricken car.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Man tracks down the guardian angel who stopped him from taking his own life on a train platform: ‘Trembled with joy reading this’

The power of the internet has helped a British filmmaker track down the guardian angel who stopped him from taking his own life on a train platform. Layke Anderson, 38, launched a viral Twitter thread earlier this week in a desperate effort to find the mysterious brunette who saved his life at Vauxhall tube station in London almost four years ago.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Insane Video Shows Guy Punching Kangaroo In The Face Who Held His Dog Hostage

This has to be one of the craziest nature videos you’ll ever see. Back in 2016, a video of a guy saving his dog from a kangaroo, then punching it, went viral to the tune of nearly 87M views. I completely forgot about this video until it randomly popped up while going down a YouTube rabbit hole, and it’s even more absurd than I remember. Looks like a scene straight out of a movie…
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Refinery29

How My Style Has Changed Since I Chopped Off My Hair

When a woman makes a major hair change, there’s often an assumption that something’s wrong. She’s gone through a breakup or a loss or a tragic event and her new hairstyle signifies a deliberate identity change. Two weeks ago, when I chopped my shoulder-length curls into a buzz cut, my mum (who’s had a pixie cut her whole life) texted me, asking if everything was okay. I assured her that I was more than okay. I felt like myself.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balcony#Police Scotland#Caught On Camera#The Club Deck The#Edmiston Drive#Swns
The US Sun

Woman slammed for the crazy list of rules she has for her employee… including banning her from leaving the house

A WOMAN has shocked Instagram users after creating a list of strict rules and chores for an employee, which social media users have labelled "disgusting". The controversial requirements, which appear to be for a housekeeper, nanny or similar house position, include not being allowed to speak to strangers, leave the house without permission and only use their phone when the children are asleep.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Woman who saved for six months to get a £250 tattoo of her late grandmother is left with 'awful' inking that looks more like Rod Stewart

A mother who spent £250 on a tattoo of her late grandmother has been left heartbroken because it 'looks more like Rod Stewart'. Sarah Jackson, 38, from Warrington, Cheshire, wanted a 'permanent reminder' of 'mother figure' Thelma Jackson, and so she booked to have a giant portrait of her inked on her upper arm at Creative Tattoo Warrington.
BEAUTY & FASHION
dailyphew.com

Dog Is Caught On Camera Hugging Mom’s Clothes While She’s Away

Kalina is a loving German Shepherd puppy that adores spending time with her mother, Raven Atchison, to the point where she misses her. Fortunately, the dog came up with a charming solution to the problem. Raven is aware that Kalina suffers from separation anxiety, therefore she tries everything she can...
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

'Hello darling, love you lots': Emotional moment teen receives bear for his birthday with voice recording of his mother - one month after she suddenly passed away

This is the emotional moment a young boy was reduced to tears after he received a teddy bear with a voice recording of his late mother. Brennan Mansell, from Sheffield, received the gift for his 12th birthday, just one month after his mum Lisa tragically passed away suddenly. The cause is still unknown.
ENTERTAINMENT
Indy100

Lizzo facing backlash for using 'ableist slur' in new song

Lizzo is facing a backlash for using an "ableist slur" in her new song, "Grrrls."In the song's opening verse, she sings: "Hold my bag, bitch, hold my bag / Do you see this shit? I'm a sp*z."Although used informally in the US to mean "freak out" or "go crazy," the term comes from the word "spastic," which is medically used to describe the spasms one might experience from a condition like cerebral palsy. The term is also used to disparage people with disabilities, especially those with cerebral palsy.After the singer's single was released on Friday (10 June), fans and disability...
MUSIC
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy