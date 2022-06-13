ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Eufy's RoboVac G30 Edge cleans hardwood floors like a pro and is 43% off for Father's Day

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=118rB2_0g9ZJlpo00
The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge can clean fast and furiously on hardwood floors, and Amazon has it for less than $200 right now. Eufy/Amazon

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With Father's Day just around the corner on Sunday, June 19 , many dads might appreciate a gift that helps make housework nearly effortless. What better way to cross a chore off the to-do list than to have technology take care of it for you? The Reviewed-approved Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is currently available for a major price cut and might just become dad's new favorite cleaning buddy.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Amazon has the Eufy smart robot vacuum on sale for just $199.99—a 43% discount off the regular list price of $349. That means you'll get the smart sweeper with its charging base, two side brushes and two boundary strips to keep the G30 from getting lost in the house at its lowest price of the year.

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Here's everything we know and what deals to expect

Father's Day shopping: The 35+ best Father's Day 2022 deals to shop right now

All-Clad cookware: Save up to 84% on All-Clad pots and pans—shop cookware deals now

Our testers found the G30 Edge to be a helpful home appliance, ranking among our favorite vacuums for hardwood floors . During testing, the G30 Edge picked up about 9.7 grams of dirt under shelving, thresholds and on rugs. Though it's best on hard floors, the vacuum can climb between multiple surfaces pretty well, while its magnetic boundary strips can be placed in front of doorways, pet beds and other surfaces to keep from exploring specific parts of the house.

You can control the G30 Edge with the Eufy Home app that lets you start, stop and schedule cleanings any time you want. It also has smart navigation to successfully maneuver through rooms and floors, no matter how much furniture you've got in your home. In our testing, it cleaned about 100 square feet of space within 20 minutes. That's both faster than older Eufy models and faster than other similarly-priced robot appliances

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lNoUY_0g9ZJlpo00
Eufy's G30 Edge robot vacuum has smart navigation to keep from bumping into the tough corners in your home. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

If your dad wants to tidy things up without lifting a finger, give him the gift of the G30 Edge this Father's Day. Just be sure to shop fast before the deal gets cleaned up.

Get the Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Edge at Amazon for $199.99 (Save $149.01) .

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Eufy's RoboVac G30 Edge cleans hardwood floors like a pro and is 43% off for Father's Day

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $4,000 Spare Bedroom-Turned-Home Office Includes a Semi-Custom Murphy Bed

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of the best design advice is simple: Great rooms are those that actually work for you and your routine. If you exercise more than you host dinner parties, why not turn your formal dining room into a cycling studio? If you WFH more than you have overnight guests, consider converting a spare bedroom into a home office, like Mai Townsend (of @maispaces) did in her 1965 home, which she’s been slowly renovating since 2018.
INTERIOR DESIGN
BobVila

The Best Over-the-Toilet Storage of 2022

Not everyone is blessed with an en-suite bathroom with a walk-in closet and oodles of storage space. If you have a small bathroom with no built-in storage, fear not. There are plenty of amazing (and affordable) over-the-toilet storage solutions out there. From the best over-the-toilet cabinets to the best over-the-toilet...
INTERIOR DESIGN
CNET

Best Credit Cards for Instant Approval in June 2022

Unlike most credit cards -- where you'll need to wait until a physical card arrives in the mail to start spending -- instant approval credit cards can process applications in minutes and provide funds shortly after. Some issuers will even provide a credit card number you can use immediately upon approval.
CREDITS & LOANS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robot#Hardwood#Eufy Amazon
inputmag.com

Supreme’s luxury Airstream Trailer arrives just in time for summer

Supreme is fully tapping into the luxury camping scene with its Airstream Travel Trailer, a 22-foot single-axle trailer capable of sleeping four hypebeasts. Originally previewed in February, the aluminum mobile home comes with a shower, kitchen, bathroom, and of course, ample closet space for Supreme x Nike grails. The trailer, made in collaboration with motor home company Airstream, is estimated to retail around $90,000 — approximately 1,800 Box Logo tees, in Supreme perspective.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
Salon

What to do with that empty space above your kitchen cabinets

Did a lot of apartment hopping in my 20s, and while my temporary homes often varied significantly in terms of location and style, most had a few things in common: tiny bathrooms, limited storage space, and a big ol' gap over the kitchen cabinets. I understand why the latter is often necessary, especially in apartments — if you installed standard-size cabinets flush with the ceiling, there's no way you'd ever be able to reach inside them — but that didn't make the gaping space any less awkward.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Android Central

Best prepaid cell phones 2022

Prepaid carriers can save you a lot of money in the long run, but to get the best value, you need to pay for your phone in full. Luckily, cheap phones keep getting better and some are even promising years of software updates.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Father's Day Deals at Amazon Bring Discounts to Echo, Fire Tablets, Fire TV and More

Amazon is never shy about offering promotions on its own devices and, ahead of Father's Day, the company is taking as much as 50% off its hardware -- you can get everything from Echo speakers and Kindle e-readers to security systems, streaming sticks and even Smart TVs with built-in Alexa. The sale offers some of the best prices before the big Prime Day July event. Keep in mind that these current deals are a limited-time offer, so peruse the best of the sale below and snap up any products Dad (or you) will love.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Wi-Fi Extenders in 2022: Tested and Compared

It doesn't matter what internet speeds you're paying for at home -- you're going to need a good Wi-Fi network with plenty of range if you want to put those speeds to work in whatever room you want. Too often, a single router won't quite cut it on its own, leading to dead zones where you can't connect.
ELECTRONICS
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A 130-Year-Old Furniture Set Looks New Again in a DIY-Filled $1000 Bedroom Redo

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For quite a few years now, the consensus among stylists, stagers, and designers is largely that matching bedroom sets are a design trend of the past — but almost every “rule” in interior design gets broken in the best way now and again.
INTERIOR DESIGN
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

502K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy