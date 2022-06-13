Eufy's RoboVac G30 Edge cleans hardwood floors like a pro and is 43% off for Father's Day

The Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge can clean fast and furiously on hardwood floors, and Amazon has it for less than $200 right now. Eufy/Amazon

With Father's Day just around the corner on Sunday, June 19 , many dads might appreciate a gift that helps make housework nearly effortless. What better way to cross a chore off the to-do list than to have technology take care of it for you? The Reviewed-approved Eufy RoboVac G30 Edge is currently available for a major price cut and might just become dad's new favorite cleaning buddy.

Amazon has the Eufy smart robot vacuum on sale for just $199.99—a 43% discount off the regular list price of $349. That means you'll get the smart sweeper with its charging base, two side brushes and two boundary strips to keep the G30 from getting lost in the house at its lowest price of the year.

Our testers found the G30 Edge to be a helpful home appliance, ranking among our favorite vacuums for hardwood floors . During testing, the G30 Edge picked up about 9.7 grams of dirt under shelving, thresholds and on rugs. Though it's best on hard floors, the vacuum can climb between multiple surfaces pretty well, while its magnetic boundary strips can be placed in front of doorways, pet beds and other surfaces to keep from exploring specific parts of the house.

You can control the G30 Edge with the Eufy Home app that lets you start, stop and schedule cleanings any time you want. It also has smart navigation to successfully maneuver through rooms and floors, no matter how much furniture you've got in your home. In our testing, it cleaned about 100 square feet of space within 20 minutes. That's both faster than older Eufy models and faster than other similarly-priced robot appliances

Eufy's G30 Edge robot vacuum has smart navigation to keep from bumping into the tough corners in your home. Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

If your dad wants to tidy things up without lifting a finger, give him the gift of the G30 Edge this Father's Day. Just be sure to shop fast before the deal gets cleaned up.

