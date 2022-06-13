ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Diddy Will Be Honored With The Lifetime Achievement Award During The 2022 BET Awards

By Shannon Dawson
HelloBeautiful
HelloBeautiful
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DCbIK_0g9ZJVf400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ytv6y_0g9ZJVf400

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Congratulations are in order for Sean “P Diddy” Combs.

The inimitable record executive and entrepreneur will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award on June 26 at the 2022 BET Music Awards.

According to multiple reports, the honorable distinction will recognize the industry titan for his notable contributions across music, media, fashion, and business. Given Diddy’s enormous impact on hip-hop culture over the last two decades, the accolade is no surprise.

Diddy helped cultivate the successful music careers of hip-hop giants like Lil Kim and the late great Notorious B.I.G. after founding Bad Boy Records in 1993. In addition to growing the iconic label, the multi-hyphenate also rapped under the moniker Puff Daddy.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BET Networks (@bet)

Throughout the late 90s and early 2000s, the MC churned out classic hits alongside the Bad Boy Family, including “Can’t Nobody Hold Me Down” ( featuring Ma$e), “I’ll Be Missing You” ( featuring Fath Evans & 112), and “Mo Money Mo Problems (featuring The Notorious BIG & Ma$e) – all of which earned the number spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The star’s catchy lyricism and infectious flow helped land two of his albums at number one on the Billboard 200 chart: 1997’s No Way Out and 2006’s Press Play.

In 1998, the savvy businessman launched his iconic Sean John fashion label that effortlessly blended the world of streetwear with high fashion.

Diddy’s successful business portfolio also includes Ciroc and REVOLT TV, an “unapologetic” digital network and media site dedicated to hip-hop, pop culture, and social justice.

BET CEO Scott Mills gushed about honoring the legendary New York native at this year’s award ceremony, telling fans in a statement, per Billboard :

“Diddy has always been a pioneering force in our community, breaking barriers, achieving unprecedented heights, blazing new trails, and, in so doing, raising the bar for all of us. “His virtuosity is matched only by his range – from music to media, culture, business, and philanthropy. …We are delighted to have this opportunity to use our biggest stage to recognize the extraordinary accomplishments of our friend Diddy.”

Connie Orlando, BET’s executive vice president of specials and music programming, also echoed similar sentiments regarding the icon, adding:

“Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is an incomparable cultural force and creative visionary whose impact has created historic paradigm shifts across music, media, fashion, and lifestyle. It’s personally gratifying to celebrate and honor a longtime partner and friend of the network who, through the decades, has laid the blueprint for Black excellence through entertainment.”

Congrats to Diddy!

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by LOVE (@diddy)

DON’T MISS: Here are 10 Times Diddy Dominated Men’s Fashion Diddy Thought Beyonce Sent Him An Ivy Park Box & The Video Is Hilarious

Comments / 0

Related
BET

BET Awards 2022: 5 Unforgettable Trailblazing Women to Receive the ‘BET HER Award’

H.E.R. — “Hard Place”. In 2019, H.E.R. was honored with the “BET HER Award” for her single “Hard Place” from her fifth EP, I Used to Know Her: Part 2. Produced by the legendary Rodney Jerkins, the track finds the singer-songwriter struggling between an unhealthy relationship and her well-being, knowing that only love will win.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Joc Claims Diddy Told Cassie To Shave Her Head While Out At The Club

After defending himself against T-Pain's "cap" reaction to his last VladTV clip, another Yung Joc moment from his lengthy interview has gone viral. Joc has been dropping off tales pulled from memorable career moments, and in one story, he claimed that at Diddy's request, Cassie shaved her head after he told her to do it while out at a club. Diddy and Cassie dated for 11 years before calling it quits and within months, she had moved on to her now-husband Alex Fine.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Kim
Person
Puff Daddy
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Tells Story Of First Time He Heard Biggie's 'Who Shot Ya'

In honor of the 50th birthday of deceased rapper Biggie Smalls, JAY-Z has remarked on the unique relationship he and his fellow New York Hip Hop MC shared before the Brooklyn lyricist’s untimely death in March of 1997. On Sunday (May 22), the Roc Nation CEO joined TIDAL’s “A...
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

The Notorious B.I.G.’s Demo Tape Collaborator “DJ 50 Grand” Dead At 55

Click here to read the full article. Kevin “DJ 50 Grand” Griffin, the man who helped The Notorious B.I.G. record the demo tape that earned him a profile in the Unsigned Hype column of The Source magazine back in the publication’s early days and prompted Sean “Diddy” Combs to sign him, passed away over the weekend. The death of DJ 50 Grand, , was confirmed by Junior M.A.F.I.A. member Lil’ Cease. More from VIBE.comBabyface, Chlöe, Chance The Rapper, Muni Long, And More To Perform At 2022 BET AwardsNotorious B.I.G. Hologram Appears At Brooklyn Chop HouseSean 'Diddy' Combs To Receive...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bet Awards#Revolt Tv#Bad Boy Records#The Notorious Big Ma
HipHopDX.com

Watch Fabolous & His Son Freestyle To Drake’s ‘Champagne Poetry’

Fabolous made a name for himself as a vicious freestyle rapper, and can still show his creativity on other people’s songs. That natural skill seemingly extends to his 6-year-old son, Jonas, who’s already shown he has an ear for music. On Tuesday (June 7), Fabolous took to his...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Kim Kardashian celebrates North’s 9th birthday with anime-themed bash

Happy (almost) birthday, North West! Kim Kardashian celebrated her daughter’s upcoming 9th birthday on June 15 by giving fans a glimpse of the anime-themed bash they hosted over the weekend via their joint TikTok. “Kuromi Time,” the mother-daughter pair captioned the party footage, referencing a character from “Fantasy Magic Melody.” Not only did guests enjoy favors modeled after the cartoon, but a Kuromi herself greeted guests and danced around. Kardashian, 41, wore an all-black outfit to the event. She briefly appeared in the video, throwing stuffed animals with the birthday girl. North’s dad, Kanye West, was not featured in the footage, and it is unclear...
CELEBRITIES
rolling out

Blue Ivy embarrassed as Jay-Z kisses her at NBA game (video)

Jay-Z may be a Hall of Fame rapper, a billionaire and a change agent in the world of music and pop culture, but to Blue Ivy Carter, he’s just an annoying dad. Blue Ivy Carter was adorably embarrassed at the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday, June 14, 2022, when her famous father hugged and kissed her while the cameras were trained on the two.
NBA
HipHopDX.com

Fat Joe Had To Trick Rappers Into Rhyming With Big Pun

According to Fat Joe, the late Big Pun used to be so vicious on the microphone that rappers were scared to hop on a track with him, so Joe often had to trick them into rapping alongside his Terror Squad brother. During a sitdown with Angie Martinez, the pair were...
MUSIC
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News, Lifestyle, Fashion and Beauty for Today's Black Woman.

 https://hellobeautiful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy