No charges for cold-blooded ‘Karen’ who ran from Michigan cops after high-speed chase

Related
Police chief going to prison after lying to Missouri mom and taking her kids, feds say
“When the woman asked to see a copy of the court order, (he) shoved her against the wall, knocking off her eyeglasses, and then handcuffed her,” officials said.
Man allegedly threatened to ‘kill kids,’ blow up Kansas City’s Worlds of Fun last Sunday
The 59-year-old man allegedly contacted North Kansas City police and said he wanted to “have a Texas style shooting,” according to court records.
‘It can happen to anybody’: Missouri sheriff says motive unknown in deadly arson fires
The sheriff said no connections were found between the suspect and the victim of the fatal fire.
Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in death of Patrick Lyoya
Officials in Kent County, Michigan, announced Thursday that a second-degree murder charge has been filed against the officer who fatally shot 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya on April 4. Video of the encounter, in which an officer shot Lyoya in the head after a struggle during a traffic stop, sparked national outrage and calls for the officer to be charged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Beast
Mourners Shot at Funeral for Wisconsin Man Killed by Cops
At least two people were shot at a burial on Thursday afternoon for a young man fatally shot by police in Wisconsin in May, according to information from Racine police and attendees. Mourners were paying their last respects to 37-year-old Da’Shontay L. King when gunfire erupted at Graceland Cemetery, witnesses...
Complex
10-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Woman After Being Handed Bag With Gun Inside by Mom, Police Say
A Florida woman is facing a number of charges after her 10-year-old daughter shot and killed their neighbor with a gun she got from inside a purse given to her by her mother, per Click Orlando. Lakrisha Isaac, 31, appeared in court Wednesday where she was charged with manslaughter by...
Major update in mystery death of social worker found dead in cab as cops issue urgent warning
THE death of a social worker whose body was mysteriously found in a cab could be linked to a robbery ring that drugs victims, it's claimed. Julio Ramirez, 25, met up with a friend in New York City's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood on April 20 - but was discovered dead just hours later.
Mystery of cop left to die in blizzard is ‘solved’ as cops accuse his professor girlfriend of MURDERING him with her car
THE mystery of a cop left to die in a blizzard has been solved as police accuse his professor girlfriend of murdering him with her car. Karen Read was indicted by a Massachusetts grand jury on Thursday for allegedly mowing down her Boston cop boyfriend during a nor'easter this year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In 1985, a dog in Maine found the body of a baby girl and carried her back to its home. Police just made an arrest.
Maine police said Tuesday they've made an arrest stemming from a 37-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in the far northern part of the state. The baby's body was discovered in Frenchville in December 1985, after a Siberian Husky carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog's owner.
Toddler, 3, who vanished from babysitter's home more than a day ago is found dead in pond at a nearby farm after police defend decision not to issue Amber Alert
The sprawling search for a three-year-old boy who went missing from his babysitter's house Tuesday has ended in tragedy - with officers calling it off nearly 30 hours later after discovering the child's dead body in a pond near the sitter's home. The child, who police have only identified as...
Men Moved Entire House, Left 700 Without Power Before Dumping It: Police
The suspects allegedly "went through a sugarcane field" in addition to local roads and even a state highway before being caught.
Complex
Autopsy Report After Teen’s Death on Ride at Florida Amusement Park Reveals He Was 97 Lbs. Over the Weight Limit
The 14-year-old boy who died in March after falling from a ride at an amusement park in Florida was nearly 100 pounds over the weight limit of the attraction, according to an autopsy report obtained by CNN. The autopsy conducted by the Orange County Medical Examiner concluded that Tyre Sampson,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Feds to Examine Just How Corrupt the Louisiana State Police Is
As evidence grows that Louisiana State Police have failed to adequately respond to beatings of mainly Black men, the U.S. Justice Department will launch a civil rights probe into the entire agency, officials told The Associated Press. The “pattern-or-practice” investigation will include the fatal 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, who troopers initially claimed died in a car crash. It wasn’t until the AP obtained body-cam footage and other unreleased records that it became clear Greene died after he was brutally beaten, Tased and dragged along a roadside by troopers. An AP investigation found that Greene’s death was not an isolated incident, but rather one of multiple cases in which Louisiana troopers or their bosses “ignored or concealed evidence of beatings, deflected blame and impeded efforts to root out misconduct.” AP also found that troopers would often turn off or mute body-worn cameras. Current and former troopers allege that the beatings were permitted in part due to racism in the department.
Mum and son’s chilling plot to cover up hit and run by moving body foiled after cops make horrific discovery
A MOTHER and son's chilling plot to cover up an alleged hit-and-run by moving the body fell apart after cops made a horror discovery. Joshua Gary Mason, 23, and Deborah Karen Mason, 50, were arrested after a dismembered leg was discovered on a roadside near Darwin, Australia. Joshua has been...
insideedition.com
Human Remains Found in 1974 Identified as Teenage Girl Reported Missing in 1972
A teenage girl whose body was found almost 50 years ago in Florida has been identified, according to Palm Beach County authorities. Thanks to DNA technology, the young woman has been identified as Susan Poole, according to a recent press conference. According to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Detective William Springer,...
Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect Payton Gendron 'most hated man in the country,' New York sheriff says
An upstate New York sheriff described Buffalo grocery store shooting suspect Payton Gendron as the "the most hated man in the country," as the 18-year-old was indicted for murder in the deaths of 10 people. In an interview with Fox News, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia said Gendron is being...
Family of missing Harmony Montgomery is warned investigation into her disappearance 'will not have a good outcome' as FBI searches her father's New Hampshire home for a second time in six months and remove fridge
The family of missing Harmony Montgomery has been warned by investigators that the chances of the little girl's survival are slim, after officers from state and federal agencies searched a home linked to her allegedly abusive father Tuesday. Authorities were seen removing evidence, including a refrigerator, from the Manchester, New...
‘She made me mad’: Woman accused of setting daughter’s Independence apartment on fire
Firefighters rescued a 24-year-old woman from a second-story window on Sunday evening and treated her for injuries at the scene, authorities said.
Florida mother charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son fatally shot his father
A Florida mother of three has been charged with manslaughter after her 2-year-old son got hold of an unlocked handgun and fatally shot his father in their home, authorities said.
Photos show 3 women suspected of stealing child’s scooter from Lawrence Walmart
In an attempt to recover the stolen scooter, which is based on Lightning McQueen from the animated movie Cars, police released surveillance photos of the women.
The Kansas City Star
Kansas City, MO
5K+
Followers
881
Post
898K+
Views
ABOUT
The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.https://www.kansascity.com/
Comments / 0