Virginia Beach, VA

Waitlists and lengthy stays: Local animal shelters dealing with high number of pets needing homes

By Ali Sullivan, The Virginian-Pilot
 2 days ago

Kennels are crowded at animal shelters across Hampton Roads.

The dog kennels at the Virginia Beach Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals have been at capacity since May as more pet owners are surrendering their animals to the shelter, according to Mandi Kowaleski, communications and marketing manager at the SPCA.

“This is definitely one of the busiest times we’ve seen in the past couple of years — simply due to the amount of animals that are coming in and waiting to come in,” Kowaleski said in an interview last week.

Capacity issues in Hampton Roads follow a nationwide trend of crowded animal shelters, said Tiffany Webb, the media, marketing and adoption coordinator for the Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter. In 2021, intake at animal shelters across the country grew by 8.1%, according to the Best Friends Animal Society, a nonprofit animal welfare organization.

“All animal shelters right now are experiencing that influx of animals,” Webb said.

The Virginia Beach SPCA was housing around 125 animals last week with nearly 200 more in foster homes. Dog kennels and the small animal room have been full — meaning shelter staff have had to get creative in finding ways to care for the pets, including doubling up dogs in their enclosures.

“We’ve definitely had to do a lot of roommate situations,” Kowaleski said.

The issue is partly seasonal — shelters tend to take in more animals as the weather heats up and stray cats and dogs have litters. But staff at some shelters have been seeing an increase in surrendered animals coming in, Kowaleski said.

Both the Virginia Beach SPCA and Portsmouth Humane Society have started waiting lists for people looking to turn over their pets. The Portsmouth Humane Society has taken in 100 more dogs this year than during the same time frame last year, said Amanda McQuarry, director of the Portsmouth Humane Society.

“We have a waitlist of approximately 30 people waiting to surrender their pets to us, and we have nowhere to put them,” McQuarry said.

The surrenders come after roughly 23 million American households adopted a cat or dog early in the pandemic — between March 2020 and May 2021 — according to a survey from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Still, people surrendering animals aren’t overwhelmingly returning pandemic pets, Webb said.

Webb mused that other issues, such as inflation and increasing costs of living, could be prompting people to bring pets back to the shelter.

“There’s many factors,” she said.

Compounding capacity issues are longer shelter stays. Unlike others in Hampton Roads, the Norfolk SPCA and Peninsula shelter have not observed major increases in intake, but their shelter pets have had lengthier visits.

Pets at Norfolk SPCA are staying an average of 21 days in the shelter before getting adopted — up from roughly 13 days in 2021. The problem is similar at the Peninsula regional shelter, where animals are staying nearly five days longer than past years.

“If you’re talking about an animal, that five days is a lot,” Webb said.

To mitigate capacity issues, shelters are looking for temporary fosters and forever homes.

Webb also urged people to check out their local shelter for lost pets. When pets go missing, the first instinct is to search the neighborhood, but not to visit nearby shelters, she said.

“You might call and tell me me, ‘My black cat is missing.’ And I’m going to tell you, ‘Well, we had five black cats come in over the past two days,’” Webb said. “It’d be great for you to identify your cat because we got five of them.”

Ali Sullivan, 757-677-1974, ali.sullivan@virginiamedia.com

