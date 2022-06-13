ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neighbor confusing gunshots for fireworks hurt in shooting that killed 2, TN cops say

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 2 days ago

When a neighbor heard popping sounds outside his apartment, he opened the door to tell his neighbors to stop setting off fireworks — but the chaos was the sound of a deadly shooting , Tennessee authorities said.

When the man stepped outside, he was shot in the leg.

Two people were killed and two were injured during the shooting, which happened around 10:10 on June 11 at the Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments in Antioch, according to a news release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

A large group was gathered for a birthday party at the complex’s pool, police said on Twitter.

A dispute began at the party and someone fired a shot, “leading to persons running and some of them shooting,” the release said.

An 18-year-old was found dead in the apartment complex parking lot and a 20-year-old was pronounced dead at Centennial Medical Center when he was dropped off for treatment in a private vehicle, the release said.

Two men were injured: the 31-year-old resident who thought the gunshots were fireworks and a 21-year-old who was released on $150,000 bond in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old girl in 2017, according to the release.

As officers arrived on scene, several cars were leaving the complex, the release said.

The shooting is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

