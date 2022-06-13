ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

New Jags OC gives his early impressions of Etienne - Former Clemson RB has shown Press Taylor that his speed is 'very real'

By Gavin Oliver
The Clemson Insider
The Clemson Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNWmZ_0g9ZJHY800

Healthy again after missing all of his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a season-ending Lisfranc injury he suffered in the preseason last year, former Clemson running back Travis Etienne was fully cleared for organized team activities and showed off the traits that enticed the Jaguars to take him with the 25th overall pick in last year’s NFL Draft – including his top-end speed.

The ultra-quick, athletic and explosive Etienne put his speed on full display in OTAs, and new Jaguars offensive coordinator Press Taylor was quick to point that out this week while meeting with the media after the conclusion of OTAs, when asked what his early impressions of Etienne have been while working with him over the past few weeks.

“The speed’s real,” said Taylor, who enters his first season as the offensive coordinator for the Jaguars in 2022. “I mean that was obviously something everybody knew coming out of college, not having a chance to see a lot of the stuff he was able to do last year because he wasn’t able to play. So, the speed’s very real.”

Last year, before Etienne sustained the Lisfranc injury, the former consensus All-American as an all-purpose/athlete selection was getting work at wide receiver as well.

Head coach Doug Pederson and the new Jaguars staff apparently have a similar type of role in mind for Etienne, who saw most of his action as a receiver in a recent practice, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones .

The versatile Etienne welcomes positional flexibility and is certainly open to the idea of being utilized by the Jaguars in a similar way to how Deebo Samuel has been deployed by the San Francisco 49ers — as a “wide back.”

As for how the Jaguars want to use Etienne this season, Taylor was asked about their plan for that.

“I think it’s going to kind of be a case-by-case basis, I guess,” he said. “Whatever’s going to give us the best opportunity to put Travis in position to succeed is what we’re going to do – whether that’s him as a receiver coming out of the backfield or as a running back leaving the backfield to be a receiver, whatever that may be. I think that kind of evolves as the season goes or week by week even really.”

The Jaguars have thrown a lot at Etienne in practice, and he has responded really well, according to Taylor.

“He did a good job of just showing understanding of the different roles we’re trying to see,” Taylor said. “We’re throwing him in all different positions just to see what he’s comfortable with, what he needs to work on as we move forward, give him plans moving further into summer coming back for training camp.

“But he’s been really receptive to everything. He’s shown an ability to grasp a lot of different things and show that he’s capable of doing things.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Congratulations! You did it! You graduated! Now is the time to preserve your diploma in a custom frame. Here at Clemson Variety & Frame, we build all our frames in-house – from the frame to the mats and etchings to the installation – to guarantee the quality. You worked hard for your degree. Trust us to show your diploma in the best light possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycoU0_0g9ZJHY800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEKU

Former NFL running back Marion Barber found dead in Texas

Police found Marion Barber's body in an apartment in Frisco, Texas. The former Dallas Cowboys running back is seen here in 2010.NFL via GettNFL via Getty Images. Former NFL running back Marion Barber has died at age 38, as police in Frisco, Texas, found his body in an apartment following a wellness check. Barber was a star running back for the Dallas Cowboys in the 2000s. A cause of death has not been announced.
FRISCO, TX
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
FOXBusiness

Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud gets $150,000 Mercedes-Benz SUV in NIL deal

Talk about scoring a touchdown. Canton, Ohio's Sarchione Auto Gallery has inked a name, image, likeness (NIL) deal with Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud that will see the Heisman Trophy finalist cruising around in a variety of high-end vehicles through the upcoming season. Stroud led the team to an 11-2...
CANTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Football
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
The Spun

Former NFL Player Reportedly Arrested Following Airport Fight

A former NFL player was reportedly arrested following an alleged fight at an airport. Brendan Langley, a former Denver Broncos wide receiver who's since played in the CFL, was reportedly arrested at Newark Liberty International Airport. According to a report from TMZ, Langley allegedly got into a fight with a...
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst says Odell Beckham Jr. would 'explode' if signed by Patriots

Speculation about Odell Beckham Jr. joining the New England Patriots has been around for years. And that speculation wasn’t farfetched, as Beckham admitted he was “very” close to signing with the organization. The 29-year-old considered signing with New England last season after a fallout with the Cleveland Browns, but he chose the Los Angeles Rams and ended up winning a Super Bowl.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jags#Usa Today Sports#American Football#Lisfranc#Nfl Draft#Otas#All American#Cbs Sports
ClutchPoints

Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama

Baltimore Ravens star quarterback and former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson’s absence from the team’s OTAs and voluntary workouts was a concerning development for the fans, particularly amid stalled contract talks with the team. The Ravens have said that they tried to engage in contract extension talks with Jackson, who represents himself, though general manager Eric […] The post Ravens star Lamar Jackson’s 7-word message after arriving at minicamp amid contract drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous

The Dallas Cowboys will be poised to get back to the playoffs and make a deeper run in 2022 after a disappointing exit at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers. While they are coming off a solid season where Dak Prescott played well, he’s set to be even healthier this year and that should […] The post Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy reveals major Dak Prescott change that will make him more dangerous appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. May Have His Sights Set On A New Contender

It will take time before Odell Beckham Jr. returns to NFL action after suffering an ACL injury in Super Bowl LVI. Still, his efforts helped the Los Angeles Rams win the title and he could have been the game’s Most Valuable Player if not for that incident. The timetable...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Who is the best quarterback in college football right now?

Week 1 of the 2022 college football season is less than three months away, and with nine quarterbacks taken in this year's NFL Draft, there's a new crop of signal-callers ready to take charge this fall. Let's take a look at the top-tier quarterbacks heading into the upcoming campaign. Bryce...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
Larry Brown Sports

Son of Falcons legend announces his college decision

The son of an Atlanta Falcons legend announced his college decision on Monday. Jamal Anderson, whose father is former Falcons running back Jamal Anderson, announced that he is committed to Clemson. The younger Anderson is a linebacker and rated as a four-star recruit. He chose Clemson over Florida, Penn State,...
CLEMSON, SC
ClutchPoints

Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams

The Buffalo Bills will enter their 2022 season with as much hype and expectation as any since Jim Kelly and the K-Gun offense in the early 1990’s. On paper, the Bills were the best team in football last year. Ultimately, they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime in the divisional round. That prompted […] The post Von Miller reveals shocking reason for Bills move, why he ‘wasn’t content’ with Aaron Donald, Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Reacts To Deion Sanders Offer

Jackson State is going after another big-time recruit for next year's recruiting class. Five-star running back Rueben Owens got an offer from Deion Sanders at Jackson State and he's excited about it, based on his latest tweet. "I greatly appreciate @DeionSanders and his staff for believing in my talent enough...
JACKSON, MS
ClutchPoints

Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge

It just keeps getting worse and worse for Deshaun Watson. Many observers thought that the twenty-two different allegations hurled against the Cleveland Browns star was already the worst possible outcome. With every passing week, though, it seems like more and more victims are being empowered to speak out against Watson. KPRC 2 in Houston reported […] The post Browns star Deshaun Watson’s legal team in ‘DEFCON 1’ after two new lawsuits emerge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Clemson Insider

The Clemson Insider

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The most complete coverage of Clemson athletics and recruiting

 http://TheClemsonInsider.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy