ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

FAA gives qualified nod to SpaceX plans in final environmental assessment

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IcSd5_0g9ZJ3HD00

After months of delays, the US FAA on Monday issued its final decision in an environmental assessment of a SpaceX proposal to launch the company’s massive, reusable Starship vehicle from a Boca Chica, Texas location SpaceX calls “starbase.”

The final verdict? The path is mostly clear for SpaceX to launch Starship on orbital test flights from Texas, provided the company addresses 75 necessary environmental impact mitigation actions spelled out by the FAA. The actions include steps to minimise noise and protect air and water quality, among others.

SpaceX responded to the FAA decision with a brief but optimistic post on Twitter:

The mirror-like, stainless steel skinned Starship is a large, reusable spacecraft SpaceX hopes will not only replace its current fleet of Dragon spacecraft and land Nasa astronauts on the moon in 2025, but is also key to SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk’s plans to build a city on Mars. Stacked atop the SpaceX Super Heavy Booster, Starship is the largest, most powerful rocket ever built.

SpaceX began developing Starship in 2017, and has since flown various iterations of the spacecraft up to 10,000 feet above Starbase, as allowed under its current FAA licence. But to conduct a test flight of Starship and the Super Heavy Booster that actually sees the combined launch vehicle reach orbit, SpaceX must acquire an FAA launch licence.

Before granting a launch licence, the FAA conducted a programmatic environmental assessment of SpaceX’s plans for Starship operations in Texas. Beginning the assessment in November 2020, the regulator initially planned to make a final decision in December 2021, but pushed back the announcement four times.

The FAA could have denied SpaceX a launch licence based on expected environmental impact, could have required the company to go through a more lengthy environmental impact statement process or could have granted a launch licence immediately.

But the FAA’s decision announced on Monday was a “mitigated finding of no significant impact” or FONSI, meaning the FAA won’t give SpaceX a launch licence until the company takes mitigation efforts. Those efforts vary widely, from requiring the company not to schedule launches on certain holidays, to spraying water to keep down the production of dust, to obtaining stormwater discharge permits from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

In its decision, the FAA noted that SpaceX had scaled back its original plans for Starship operations at Starbase, including cancelling plans to build a natural gas processing facility and a seawater desalination plant.

While legal challenges to SpaceX operations are still possible, the FAA decision clears the largest hurdle to SpaceX conducting a long-planned orbital flight test for Starship that will see the spacecraft launch from Texas and splash down in the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii .

SpaceX is also not the only organisation waiting on a Starship test flight to prove the vehicle is spaceworthy. In April 2021, Nasa awarded SpaceX a $2.9bn contract to develop a specialised version of Starship that will carry Nasa astronauts to the surface of the moon as part of the Artemis III mission planned for 2025.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Engadget

NASA probably won't need Russia to send more astronauts to the ISS

NASA might not have to lean on Russia again to ferry astronauts to the International Space Station. Ars Technica notes the agency has bought five extra crewed ISS flights from SpaceX, or enough to maintain "uninterrupted" US staffing aboard the station until its expected 2030 demise. While NASA still intends to use Boeing's Starliner, the new SpaceX missions will be necessary to fulfill plans for alternating between the two companies once both are an option.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission: Live updates

NASA's Artemis 1 moon mission will be the agency's first big step toward returning astronauts to the lunar surface. Formerly known as Exploration Mission 1 (EM-1), Artemis 1 will be the first test flight of the agency's new Space Launch System megarocket and the Orion crew capsule. The SLS rocket...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Space.com

SpaceX's Starship will be ready for 1st orbital flight in July, Elon Musk says

But it's unclear if the giant vehicle will actually get off the ground next month. SpaceX's massive Starship vehicle may start taking to the skies in earnest this summer. Starship consists of a huge first-stage booster called Super Heavy and a 165-foot-tall (50 meters) upper-stage spacecraft known as Starship. SpaceX is developing the vehicle to take people and cargo to the moon, Mars and other destinations throughout the solar system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
State
Hawaii State
The Independent

Nasa video captures helicopter flying on Mars marking milestone for Red Planet exploration

Nasa has shared imagery of a recent flight over Mars in which their rotorcraft flew farther and faster than ever before.The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s black-and-white navigation camera provided video of its 25th flight, which took place on 18 April.Covering a distance of 2,310 feet (704 meters) at a speed of 12 mph (5.5 meters per second), it was the Red Planet rotorcraft’s longest and fastest flight to date.It first flies over a group of sand ripples and rock fields, before a relatively flat and featureless terrain appears below, providing a good landing spot.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meet Yamination: the Birmingham-based animation studio making it big in HollywoodPortraits of the Queen projected onto Stonehenge for platinum jubilee celebrationsCrying baby sloth reunited with mother by rescuers in Costa Rica
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

A Chinese lunar lander found water on the Moon — and now we know where it came from.

China’s Chang’E-5 lunar lander made the first ever on-site measurement of water in lunar soil in 2020, but questions remained about where the water came from.In a new paper published in the journal Nature Communications, researchers analyzing the samples on Earth have an answer as to where the water came from: The Moon.It’s not as obvious an answer as it seems.Water and hydroxyl — the latter consisting of a single hydrogen atom paired with an oxygen atom, instead of the two hydrogen to one oxygen of water — had been found in samples of lunar regolith taken by the Apollo...
ASTRONOMY
Defense One

China’s ‘Particle Beam Cannon’ Is a Nuclear-Power Breakthrough

The prototype “particle beam cannon” recently completed by Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Institute of Modern Physics may sound like science fiction, but it is a novel new technology that promises to recycle dangerous waste produced by a nuclear reactor. A product of China’s huge investment in advanced nuclear-energy systems, the breakthrough could move the country toward energy independence and further cement its global leadership in climate-friendly technology.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Phys.org

NASA, ESA discuss sending first European to moon

The European Space Agency and NASA on Wednesday talked up the prospect of putting the first European on the moon, as they signed a deal strengthening collaboration for future lunar exploration. The space agencies had already agreed that three European astronauts would fly on the Orion spacecraft to NASA's Gateway,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Phys.org

SpaceX closer to launching giant rocketship after FAA review

SpaceX cleared a key hurdle Monday for its plan to launch a gigantic, futuristic rocketship into orbit from Texas. The Federal Aviation Administration concluded an environmental review of Elon Musk's Starship base. The agency saw no significant environmental concerns, but is requiring more than 75 actions to reduce impacts to the region.
TEXAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Smithfield plans to close California plant over costly red tape and regulations

Smithfield Foods is withdrawing from California by early next year, citing red tape like that from Proposition 12 and the generally high costs of doing business in the state. Products such as bacon, sausage, hot dogs, dinner sausage, bone-In-hams, and sliced hams, will cease being produced at Smithfield’s Farmer John meat packing plant in Vernon, CA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
International Business Times

SpaceX Faces NASA Hurdle For Starship Backup Launch Pad

NASA wants Elon Musk's SpaceX to ensure its plan to launch its next-generation Starship rocket from Florida would not put at risk nearby launch infrastructure critical to the International Space Station, a senior space agency official told Reuters. The new hurdle further complicates and could potentially delay the launch plan...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rocket#Dragon#The Super Heavy Booster
TheStreet

Tesla and CEO Elon Musk Are Surprised by Some Great News

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report has established itself as the world's leading automotive group by market cap. The Austin company, founded in 2003, has also become the world's leading electric-vehicle producer, with four production sites on three continents. The company spends nothing on marketing and advertising -- and...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Phys.org

Mars as a base for asteroid exploration and mining

Mining the asteroids for resources like iron, precious metals, water, or other valuable species may someday become profitable. Mining will probably starting with near Earth objects (NEOs), asteroids whose paths cross the Earth's orbital path. In the long-term, however, mining will want to access the Main Belt of asteroids that orbit between Mars and Jupiter.
ASTRONOMY
The Independent

Nasa Mars rover spots ‘unexpected’ piece of spacecraft on red planet

Nasa’s Mars rover has spotted an unexpected piece of spacecraft on the surface of the red planet.The Perseverance lander spotted “something unexpected”, it said: what seems to be a piece of metal that was tucked between Martian rocks.The Nasa team that controls the lander believes it is a piece of thermal blanket that probably dropped off Perseverance during its landing on the surface.It was probably part of the descent stage, Nasa said – the “rocket-powered jet pack” that lowered the rover down onto the planet when it arrived last year.Nasa does not know how the blanket would have made it...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy