‘The Afterparty’: Will Greenberg & John Gemberling Join Season 2 Of Apple Comedy Series

Click here to read the full article.

EXCLUSIVE: Will Greenberg ( Perfect Harmony ) and John Gemberling ( Broad City ) are set to recur in Season 2 of Apple ’s The Afterparty from Oscar winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord.

Details regarding the new season are tightly under wraps. All that is known regarding Greenberg and Gemberling’s characters are their names: Judson and Jaxon, respectively.

Created by Miller, The Afterparty is a genre-defying comedy series in which each episode explores a different character’s account of one fateful evening, all told through the lens of popular film genres and unique visuals to match the storyteller’s perspective.

Season 2 will revolve around a murder at a wedding. Sam Richardson and Zoë Chao will reprise their respective roles as Aniq and Zoe, who will take on lead duties solving the crime, with Tiffany Haddish back as Detective Danner.

New cast for the show’s sophomore season includes Elizabeth Perkins, Zach Woods, Paul Walter Hauser, Poppy Liu, Anna Konkle, Jack Whitehall, Vivian Wu, John Cho, and Ken Jeong.

Season 2 will be co-showrun by Miller and Anthony King, both of who serve as executive producers. The series is produced for Apple by TriStar TV and Sony Pictures Television as part of Lord and Miller’s five-year overall television deal. Miller executive produces alongside Lord through the pair’s production banner, Lord Miller. Lord Miller’s SVP of Television Aubrey Lee is a producer on the series.

Greenberg is a writer/performer who most recently starred in the NBC comedy series, Perfect Harmony , alongside Bradley Whitford and Anna Camp. Before that, he starred in the TBS series, Wrecked .

His acting credits also include Workaholics , The Office , A.P. Bio, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later , Modern Family, Happy Endings , and also recurred in the AMC series, Halt and Catch Fire .

Additionally, the web series he co-created and co-starred in with Rob Kerkovich, Tesla & Twain , is now being developed into a series with UCP.

He is repped by UTA.

Gemberling is best known as “Bevers” on Comedy Central’s hit TV show Broad City. He is notable for his role of “Gil” from David Caspe’s NBC series, Marry Me , as well as for voicing “Tyler” on Netflix’s Big Mouth and Human Resources .

Gemberling was also seen on Lord and Miller’s Fox series Making History .

Other credits include Super Fun Night , The Heart She Holler , Modern Family , Santa Clarita Diet , APT 23 , Happy Endings , and the series finale of The Office .

On the feature side, John portrayed ‘John Belushi’ in David Wain’s A Futile And Stupid Gesture for Netflix. Other feature credits include Todd Solondz’s Palindromes , Dan Eckman’s Worst.Prom.Ever. , Ken Marino’s Dog Days and Blackballed: The Bobby Dukes Story .

He is repped by UTA, Artists First, and Lev Ginsburg.