Squid Game Season Two Has Officially Been Announced By Netflix

By Jack Saddler
 3 days ago

Just before Halloween last year, Netflix dropped Squid Game , which quickly became its most viewed show ever (142 million after just 11 days), and provided many a costume idea (boiler suits, jackets, masks, the lot) to the world.

It was also revealed that the show was 12 years in the making, a long time coming after Hwang Dong-hyuk, Squid Game ‘s creator, first had the idea. Season one ended on a knife edge, with viewers desperate for more red light, green light action.

Thankfully the wait between the two seasons won’t be nearly as long. Yesterday ( June 13 ), Netflix tweeted a video confirming that the hit series would be back on our screens soon.

Alongside the video came a message from Hwang Dong-hyuk, telling us about the return of two key characters: Gi-Hun and The Front Man. Now, ( *Spoiler alert* ) this may not come as too much of a surprise, given that the pair were just about the only two characters left at the end of season one. Still, it builds the excitement for the next round of games, and is followed by some clues as to who else may appear in the show.

Young-hee, the striking doll that zaps losers in redlight-greenlight (remember, the only thing capable of stopping NYers from crossing at a red? 😂) looks set to have a partner in crime introduced, which is pretty much guaranteed to spell bad news for the contestants taking part in the new season.

When is Squid Game season two coming out?

There’s no confirmed release date for Squid Game season two yet. Production for the second season has not yet begun and, when speaking to Vanity Fair last year , creator Hwang Dong-hyuk hinted that it could be out by the end of 2023, or later in 2024. Like everyone else, we’ll wait with bated breath (but not for 12 years) about an exact release date, and update you when the news comes!

In the meantime, why not check out the epic Stranger Things experience in NYC ?

