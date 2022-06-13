Man sentenced for role in death of former girlfriend

South Bend, Ind. — Jaylin Tucker, 19, of South Bend was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in the death of Kelvin Standford, 17, of Mishawaka and the non-fatal shooting of another juvenile. Tucker was originally charged with Murder and Attempted Murder in My of 2020....
Mishawaka, Ind. — Merrifield Park Pool is closed until further notice. Police responded on Monday at around 7:30 p.m. for a large fight with 25-30 juveniles inside and outside the pool complex. Juveniles were reportedly shooting airsoft guns at pool staff and others, along with physical altercations. Police broke...
South Bend, Ind. — New details tonight on an hours-long SWAT situation Friday in South Bend. Police were at the 18-hundred block of east Calvert Street for about 3 hours in the afternoon, searching for what police said was a "violent felon". The family inside claims police had the...
Mishawaka's Merrifield Pool is shut down until further notice. Police were called there last night to break up a series of fights. This closing is already affecting families who want to beat the summer heat. The pool won't reopen until new safety measures can be put in place. But until...
A local non-profit is taking a major step forward in helping homeless veterans. Mishawaka Troop Town has broken ground at their future site. Troop Town's president says they would be Indiana's first Tiny House Veteran Village. Jim Metherd says this would be just the fourth transitional housing community of its...
The Common Council passed a gun reform resolution with a vote of 6 to 1. "As an elected leader I have to respond to what is going on with my community," says South Bend Common Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. "Hopefully I can impress upon the state representatives, the state senators, and also our federal government that we have to do something."
You’ve heard of First Fridays and Second Saturdays but Third Thursdays events are coming to downtown Mishawaka beginning this week. From 5 to 9 tomorrow, attendees can walk along the Mishawaka river walk that spans from Central Park to Kamm Island and stop at participating businesses like InRugCo Studio and Gift Shop, Chicory Cafe, Doc Pierce’s, Hacienda and more for specials and deals throughout the night. There will also be live music and activities scattered throughout the walk. Organizers say this will be a year-round event, where every month will have its own theme and participating local businesses will be able to offerthe own specials around that theme. They hope more businesses will opt to participate in the future and say it’s a great opportunity to bring local businesses and the Mishawka community together. You can read more about Third Thursdays in the Mish events in today’s Market Basket column.
Monday night’s storms wreaked havoc from Marcellus to Fort Wayne. With pockets of damage in other places. Indiana Michigan Power reports that 37,800 customers are still without power in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana. A majority of those without power are in the Fort Wayne area. Midwest Energy &...
"Valmont Utility" held the grand opening of its new Bristol plant today. The facility will make "spun concrete" poles which carry transmission lines all over the U-S... and in other countries. The company already has a factory in Elkhart but this is the first northern plant to make this type...
South Bend, Ind. — School districts across the country are scrambling to spend COVID emergency relief money before the first deadline in September. According to number from the Indiana Department of Education, schools have spent over $771 million supporting educators and updating infrastructure. There is still more than $2...
There are billions of dollars in COVID emergency funds waiting to be spent by school districts in Indiana. According to state numbers, schools have spent over $771 million supporting educators and updating infrastructure. You can check for yourself by going to the Indiana Department of Education’s ESSER/GEER dashboard. Bremen's...
A noisy night across Michiana as strong storms cause problems all around the WSBT 22 viewing area. Storm damage could be seen throughout the area including a car crash involving a car into a tree on Ash Road near Adams in northeastern St. Joseph County. A similar scene northeast of...
Goshen, Ind. — Nearly triple digit temperatures and no power is a dangerous combination. Many homes are still waiting for power to be restored after last night’s storm. With power outages still scattered throughout a good portion of Elkhart County, a lot of people I spoke with are just waiting it out hoping they are next.
It’s a similar story in Elkhart County, where the clean-up continues. Officials say roads should be cleared now but overnight, trees and power lines were down throughout the area. Goshen College now has 10 trees that need to be removed. Massive trees were uprooted damaging the building next to...
Electric Last Mile Solutions Co. plans to file for chapter seven bankruptcy and liquidate, after about a year of business. The Michigan-based manufacturer made electric delivery vans and once had tens of thousands of pre-orders. After an investigation regarding issues with the company before it went public, the CEO and chairman were both replaced. A series of class-action lawsuits followed. After that, Electric Last Miles' stock dropped from 15-dollars a share to about 75-cents, according to the President and CEO of the South Bend Regional Chamber of Commerce, Jeff Rea.
Cassopolis, Mich. — Ground was broken this morning on a 20-million-dollar investment into a Cassopolis business. The German-based company currently employs 50 people here. Seeing the demand for their products grow, they needed to as well. You may not know what a silicone polymer is or what how to...
South Bend, Ind. — With high temperatures and high heat index, the city of South Bend is issuing a Public Health Advisory. The city wants to remind people to take precautions to stay cool and healthy. Wear loose lightweight and light-colored clothing. Stay in air-conditioned places as much as...
This weekend, the Penn baseball team looks to add another ring to its already impressive jewelry collection. The Kingsmen will play the final Indiana high school game of the season, looking for the program's fifth state title, but its first since 2015. Penn's history at Victory Field is pretty impressive.
SOUTH BEND — It’s been an electrifying spring for SB St. Joe Athletics. Boys lacrosse and softball took home their first state championships in school history, while sisters Anni and Ashi Amalnathan capped off the school year by crowning a doubles tennis title. St. Joe held a community...
The Indiana Department of Environmental management has issued an Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday June 14th. Ground level ozone is created when sunlight and hot weather combine with vehicle exhaust, factory emissions and gasoline vapors. The air could be unhealthy to some on Tuesday. This ground level ozone is...
