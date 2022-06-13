ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2016 gold medalist Monica Puig retires from tennis

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OdAHe_0g9ZHwMz00

Monica Puig, a gold medalist at the 2016 Rio Olympics, announced her retirement from tennis on Monday.

As she fought injuries for the past few years, she started her transition to broadcasting. She announced Monday she is joining ESPN full-time.

“It’s not a goodbye, but a see you soon,” Puig, 28, wrote on Instagram. “Over the past 28 years of my life, tennis has been my constant. It has given me some of the most thrilling and memorable experiences I could have ever asked for. But, sometimes, good things come to an end. Today, I announce my retirement from tennis. After a tough 3 year fight with injuries and 4 surgeries, my body had enough.”

On the WTA Tour, the Puerto Rican hit a career-high ranking of No. 27 in 2016. She had one tour victory, coming in Strasbourg, France, in 2014.

At the 2016 Olympics, she defeated German Angelique Kerber in the gold-medal match after previously beating Garbine Muguruza of Spain and Czech Petra Kvitova along the way. She was the first person to win an Olympic gold medal while representing Puerto Rico.

After dealing with elbow and shoulder injuries, Puig returned to the court in April at the Mutua Madrid Open, losing in straight sets in the first round to American Danielle Collins.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Tennis World Usa

Serena Williams surprises everyone and enters Wimbledon!

The 23-time Major winner Serena Williams will compete at the upcoming Wimbledon. The most accomplished active player decided to change her mind and compete at one of her favorite events after not being on the initial entry list. Serena will play her 20th Wimbledon, seeking the eighth title and an...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Serena Williams granted wildcard into Wimbledon singles draw

Serena Williams will make her long-awaited return to the game from a one‑year layoff after she was granted a wildcard into the Wimbledon singles draw. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, she announced her return by including a picture of her trainers and ankle braces on grass with her tennis bag in the background. Williams captioned the photo: “SW and SW19. It’s a date. 2022, see you there.”
TENNIS
ETOnline.com

Serena Williams Hints She's Returning to Tennis to Compete in Wimbledon

Serena Williams is getting back to the tennis courts! It's been almost a year since the 40-year-old tennis champion last competed in a major tennis tournament -- she pulled out of 2021's Wimbledon after injuring her right leg during her match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus. The injury followed Williams'...
TENNIS
HOLAUSA

Rafa Nadal and María Perelló are expecting their first child

It all started as a rumor, and after weeks of intense speculation, ¡HOLA! magazine has been able to confirm that Rafael Nadal and María Francisca Perelló are expecting their first child. The alarms went off at the Roland Garros tournament, where Nadal was able to win his 14th...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simona Halep
Person
Angelique Kerber
Reuters

Serena gets Wimbledon wildcard, to return to Tour at Eastbourne

June 14 (Reuters) - Serena Williams will resume her quest for an elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title at this month's Wimbledon after making her long-awaited return to the Tour when she competes in doubles at the Eastbourne International. The former world number one has not played competitive tennis since...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Madrid Open#Gold Medalist#Retirement#Espn#Puerto Rican#German#Czech#American
Tennis World Usa

Iga Swiatek reacts to Serena Williams playing Wimbledon

World No. 1 Iga Swiatek is excited about Serena Williams returning to tennis as she is looking forward to seeing the 23-time Grand Slam champion at Wimbledon. On Tuesday, Williams took to Instagram to reveal her plans to compete at Wimbledon. Williams hasn't played since last year's Wimbledon and she...
TENNIS
Yardbarker

Bob Costas slams players joining LIV Golf

Phil Mickelson has received a great deal of heat for his decision to play for LIV Golf. In the latest rebuke of his choice, legendary sportscaster Bob Costas slammed the golf star for taking “blood money” to compete in the Saudi Arabia-backed tour. There is a war going...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
Country
Puerto Rico
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

60K+
Followers
48K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy