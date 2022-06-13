ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Netflix Installs Electronic Arts Vet Ken Barker In Top Accounting Role

By Dade Hayes
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e0U9G_0g9ZHUql00

Click here to read the full article.

Ken Barker , a 19-year veteran of video game maker Electronic Arts, has been named VP and principal accounting officer at Netflix .

The exec will take over the accounting responsibilities from JC Berger, a 15-year company exec who had been global controller for Netflix. Berger is departing the company.

The accounting function will continue to be overseen by Spencer Neumann , Netflix’s chief financial officer. Barker, 55, will start his new position on June 27, reporting to Neumann.

From 2003 to 2022, Barker held various positions at EA, most recently as SVP of finance. From 2003 to 2021, he was the company’s chief accounting officer. Before EA, Barker worked at Sun Microsystems and Deloitte & Touche.

In an SEC filing, Netflix said Barker will get an annual base salary of $2.4 million and an annual stock option allowance of $600,000.

The exec moves come as Netflix navigates one of the most challenging periods in its 25-year history. After two straight disappointing quarters and a warning of widening subscriber losses, the company’s market value has plunged to one-third of its level just six months ago. Finally acknowledging a throng of new streaming competitors, Netflix has announced it plans to introduce a cheaper, ad-supported subscription tier along with ongoing efforts to push into video games, interactive entertainment and merchandising.

Neumann, who started at Netflix in January 2019 after exec stints at Activision Blizzard and Disney’s theme parks and resorts division, has presided over some financial milestones for the streaming giant. The company has become cash-flow positive, meaning it no longer needs to tap the debt market in order to fund its growth. Before its recent stumbles, that achievement had been hailed by many investors as a recent to be bullish about Netflix for the long term.

Financial discipline will be a key priority for the company now after a lengthy period when it acted as the classic tech disruptor spending its way to the top. With annual content expenses approaching $20 billion, Netflix has conceded that it no longer has the streaming field mostly to itself, particularly in the U.S., and that it can’t afford to make indiscriminate investments. The company has recently laid off workers in an effort to reduce costs.

“We should right-size budgets depending on what the creative dictates, and what the size of the audience is,” global TV chief Bela Bajaria told The Wall Street Journal last April, shortly after the company’s grim first-quarter earnings report.

In addition to advertising, Netflix has said this year that another new source of revenue will be fees it plans to assess to subscribers looking to continue sharing passwords for their accounts. The company, which continues to lead the global streaming field with 222 million subscribers, is currently testing the password-sharing plan in three Latin American countries.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Newfest Announces Recipients Of New Voices Filmmaker Grant In Partnership With NetflixTo Support Emerging LGBTQ+ Filmmakers

Click here to read the full article. LGBTQ+ film and media organization, NewFest, announced the inaugural recipients of the New Voices Filmmaker Grant, a new initiative in partnership with Netflix to support emerging LGBTQ+ filmmakers that will distribute a total of $100,000 in funds. A cohort of four filmmakers who each receive a $25,000 grant to support professional development and create new work, and will have access to network-building opportunities through industry events and a mentorship track facilitated by NewFest. Netflix has pledged support for this program for two years. “We were astounded and excited by the volume and strength of applications...
NFL
Deadline

Lionsgate TV Chairman Kevin Beggs Talks Projects With 42, International Productions, Recent Successes & Netflix Woes – Banff

Click here to read the full article. Kevin Beggs, Chairman of the Lionsgate Television Group, has said the studio is “working on a variety of projects” with 42, ramping up international productions and has put recent successes down to there being “a little more room at the broadcasters.” Beggs also defended Netflix following a period of lower-than-expected growth for the streamer but said it may need to be “more judicious and disciplined” going forwards. Speaking to Deadline in a wide-ranging interview at Banff, where he is Chair of the Board of Directors, Beggs hinted at what’s to come once the deal...
NFL
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Reality Series Gets Green Light At Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Squid Game is becoming reality. The dystopian Korean drama series – Netflix’s biggest series ever – is being turned in to a reality competition series with 456 players competing (although presumably not being killed off). Netflix has ordered ten-part series Squid Game: The Challenge, which will see English-language speakers from around the world compete for a $4.56M cash prize – the largest cash prize for a reality series. The contestants will compete in a series of games inspired by the show plus some new ones and their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the...
TV SERIES
Deadline

YouTube Shorts Watched By Over 1.5 Billion Logged-In Users A Month; Company Cites Rise Of “Multiformat Creator”

Click here to read the full article. YouTube said today that more than 1.5 billion logged-in users are watching YouTube Shorts every month as it moves to cement its role as rival to short-form juggernaut TikTok. Google’s YouTube launched Shorts in late 2020 to compete with the ubiquitous social media platform owned by ByteDance of China. TikTok, which saw its global popularity explode during the pandemic, had announced 1 billion monthly users in September of 2021, the last official data available, but was forecast to hit 1.5 billion this year, according to press reports. To accelerate growth, YouTube has been adding new...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Yeoh
Person
Lana Condor
Deadline

Talent Systems Acquires Reality TV Casting Platform ETribez And Production Crew Network Staff Me Up

Click here to read the full article. Talent Systems, which makes software for casting and auditioning, has made two significant acquisitions in the unscripted and reality TV sector. One deal is for the eTribez casting platform, which has been used for major reality shows Survivor, Big Brother, Idol, Love Island and MasterChef. The other is for Staff Me Up, a production crew professional network focused on unscripted TV. Staff Me Up has also developed Coded for Inclusion. It works with diversity advocacy organizations and studios, including A+E Networks, Warner Bros Discovery, Banijay Americas and Amazon Studios, to improve inclusive hiring for historically...
NFL
Deadline

Dakota Fanning Reunites With ‘Man On Fire’ Co-Star Denzel Washington In Sony’s ‘Equalizer 3’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: It’s been nearly 20 years since their hit action thriller Man On Fire blew away audiences and further helped solidify Dakota Fanning as a future star but it now looks like she is ready to reteam with the Oscar Winning Denzel Washington. Sources tell Deadline Fanning is set to star opposite Washington in Antoine Fuqua’s The Equalizer 3 for Sony Pictures. Written by Richard Wenk, the film is being produced by Escape Artists’ Academy Award nominee Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch and Washington. While the plot is being kept under wraps, the...
NFL
Deadline

‘Accused’: Malcolm-Jamal Warner, Wendell Pierce & Karen LeBlanc Join Fox Crime Anthology Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Malcolm-Jamal Warner (The Resident), Wendell Pierce (The Wire) and Karen LeBlanc (The Kings of Napa) are set to star in an episode of Accused, Fox’s straight-to-series crime anthology drama, Accused, executive-produced by Howard Gordon, Alex Gansa and David Shore. Accused, directed by Michael Cuesta and co-produced by Fox Entertainment and Sony Pictures Television, is based on the BBC’s BAFTA-winning crime anthology. It opens in a courtroom on the accused, with viewers knowing nothing about their crime or how they ended up on trial. Told from the defendant’s point of view...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electronic Arts#Deloitte Touche#Svp#Sun Microsystems#Sec
Deadline

Joyce Rebeta-Burditt Dies; ‘Diagnosis Murder’ Creator was 83

Click here to read the full article. Joyce Rebeta-Burditt, a bestselling author who went on to create the long-running Dick Van Dyke drama Diagnosis Murder, died in Los Angeles on June 2. She was 83. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, Rebeta-Burditt authored the ground-breaking roman a clef, The Cracker Factor, about a housewife who enters a mental hospital to treat her alcoholism. The 1977 Macmillan book became a New York Times bestseller and was made into a TV movie of the same name starring Natalie Wood. The lead character, Cassie Barrett, was based on Rebeta-Burditt’s early life as a young married raising three small children. “I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Food & Wine

Prime Members Are Suing Amazon for Getting Rid of Free Whole Foods Delivery

Last year, Amazon stopped offering Prime members free delivery from Whole Foods, instead charging customers a $9.95 fee per order, so it's easy to understand why some members might be upset. No one likes suddenly paying for something that was previously free. But was the policy change illegal? A pair of new lawsuits suggest that Amazon may have misled its Prime customers, and potential new customers, by changing the terms.
BUSINESS
Deadline

James Patterson Apologizes After Backlash: “I Absolutely Do Not Believe That Racism Is Practiced Against White Writers”

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE: Author James Paterson issued a straightforward apology today for comments he recently made to the Sunday Times. Patterson, who is 75, started by admitting what he said and apologizing for it: “I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism.” Here is the full statement he issued today: I apologize for saying white male writers having trouble finding work is a form of racism. I absolutely do not believe that racism is practiced against white writers. Please know that I strongly support a diversity of voices being...
NFL
Deadline

Yahoo Appoints Actress Jessica Alba To Board Of Directors

Click here to read the full article. Actress and co-founder of the Honest Company (a consumer wellness products firm) Jessica Alba, has become a Yahoo board member. Alba was chosen from a group of tech, media, finance, sports entertainment and private equity.  Yahoo selected a group of all-inclusive group of leaders to support its new era of growth and transformation. According to Reuters author Alba will be joined by Aryeh Bourkoff, the chief executive officer of LionTree, Fouad ElNaggar, the CEO of tech firms Array and Sapho, Michael Kives, founder of investment firm K5 Global, Katie Stanton, who has served in...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

D.B. Cooper Doc Series Parachutes Onto Netflix As Fulwell 73 Moves Into True-Crime; Marina Zenovich Directs

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Netflix is hoping to solve the legend of D.B. Cooper, the mystery man who hijacked a Northwest Airlines passenger jet in November 1971 and escaped with $200,000, never to be seen again. The streamer has ordered D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?! from Fulwell 73 Productions and director Marina Zenovich’s PMZ Pictures. The four-part doc series, which launches on July 13, marks the first true-crime project for Fulwell 73, which is best known for producing The Late Late Show with James Corden and Hulu’s The Kardashians. The series looks at the 50-year quest to find Cooper,...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Lincoln Lawyer’ Renewed For Season 2 On Netflix; Dailyn Rodriguez Set As Co-Showrunner & EP

Click here to read the full article. Netflix has renewed The Lincoln Lawyer for Season 2 with Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, and Angus Simpson set to return. The 10-episode second season will be based on the fourth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series by Michael Connelly, The Fifth Witness. Dailyn Rodriguez (Queen of the South) has joined as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside returning Ted Humphrey, who developed the series alongside creator, David E. Kelley. Cancellations/Renewals Scorecard: TV Shows Ended Or Continuing In 2021-22 Season The renewal comes as no surprise following the show’s success on the streaming service....
NFL
Deadline

Neil Patrick Harris Boards ‘Doctor Who’ As “Greatest Enemy Ever Faced”

Click here to read the full article. Doctor Who has found its latest villain. Neil Patrick Harris, who starred in the long-running sitcom How I Met Your Mother, is joining the venerable BBC sci-fi series. Harris’ character has not been revealed, though the British public broadcaster has unveiled a first-look photo of him on set, in an old-timey apron with what appears to be a pair of pliers. Showrunner Russell T Davies called his character the “greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced”. Harris, who is set to headline Darren Star’s Netflix comedy series Uncoupled, joins new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa and Heartstopper breakout Yasmin...
NFL
Deadline

Respect Your Elders: UK Film & TV Could Access 35,000 More Workers By Retaining Staff Aged Over 50, Claims Paper

Click here to read the full article. The British film and TV industries could combat the growing skills shortage by improving its retention of staff aged 50+, a new paper claims. The Film & TV Charity study noted that older, experienced workers could make a “big contribution” to meeting industry needs during the current production boom. Its paper, ‘Absent Friends: Scaling the Film and TV Industry’s Retention Problem’ has compared the age distribution of workers in film and TV with those in the wider UK workforce and found that retaining an extra 35,000 staff would mitigate the existing age imbalance in...
NFL
Deadline

‘Batman Azteca’: HBO Max Orders Animated Feature Set In Mexico

Click here to read the full article. Batman is heading to Mexico. HBO Max Latin America has ordered an original animated feature-length film that takes the DC Comics character south of the border. The streamer will launch the Dark Knight story Batman Azteca: Choque de Imperios (Aztec Batman: Clash of Empires). The news was unveiled at the Guadalajara International Film Festival. The animated feature comes from Warner Bros. Animation and DC in partnership with Anima and Chatrone. In the time of the Aztec Empire, Yohualli Coatl — a young Aztec boy — experiences tragedy when his father and village leader, Toltecatzin, is murdered by...
NFL
Deadline

‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Cleared in Over 95 Percent Of Country; Debuts In September

Click here to read the full article. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is ready to vie for her second Daytime Emmy. Her eponymous talk show that’s launching this fall has been cleared in over 95% of the U.S. by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution. The Jennifer Hudson Show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. It will premiere Sept. 12. She’s getting great help from a trio of veterans. The Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

‘Squid Game’ Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk Along With Producing Partner Kim Ji-yeon Sign With CAA

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: After being courted by every major agency in town, Squid Game writer, director and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk, along with his producing partner Kim Ji-yeon, also an executive producer on the mega hit Netflix series, have signed with CAA. Squid Game, which debuted in September 2021, became the most-watched series launch in Netflix history, amassing more than 1.65 billion hours viewed in its first 28 days of release. At its peak, it sat atop the streamer’s most-watched list in 94 countries. Netflix recently confirmed that Squid Game will return for a second season with Hwang at...
NFL
Deadline

How To Watch The January 6 Hearings: Livestream Link, Scheduled Dates & Who’ll Be Testifying

Click here to read the full article. A House select committee is holding public, televised hearings detailing its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The first hearing took place last Thursday and lasted 90 minutes. The second proceeding took place Monday, and the third hearing that originally was set for Wednesday has been pushed due to “technical issues.” The Thursday, June 16 hearing begins at 1 p.m. ET. There may be as many as eight days of hearings before month’s end, some of which have been announced (see list below), and more in September. You can watch...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

92K+
Followers
31K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy