WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you're looking for a cool place to go, there are some places that can help. The Salvation Army of Terre Haute has opened its doors as a cooling center. It's open the rest of the week from 9:00 A.M. until 3:30 P.M. It is located at 234 8th Street.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO