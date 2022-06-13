Police: Man takes his own life in Rainbow City after carjacking, police chase

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle in the Vinemont area on Sunday, June 12. Christopher Todd Burton, 43, of Cullman was the driver of the vehicle in question. Burton fled the scene and the deputies pursued. Shortly afterwards, Burton was apprehended and placed under arrest. A subsequent search yielded narcotics, as well as multiple weapons. It was determined that Burton had also failed to report to a Court-Ordered weekend sentence at the Cullman County Detention Center. Burton was charged with escape as a result. According to a source at the CCSO, “There were no charges for the weapons. They were taken for safekeeping.” Burton was also charged with attempting to elude, possession of marijuana in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, escape / flight, obstruction of governmental operations (warrant) and attempting to elude (warrant). Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO