Rainbow City, AL

Police: Man takes his own life in Rainbow City after carjacking, police chase

By WBRC Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Police in east Alabama say a man they were chasing Friday night, June 10, crashed his car and took his own life. We’re told this all happened after the man set fire to his...

Jefferson Holly
2d ago

That man was identified the next day and he wreaked another car he high jacked not his car. Attalla needs to get the facts straight!

2
