Anthony Davis Just Doesn’t Love Basketball

By Michael Lingard
 2 days ago
Photo: Christian Petersen

Just because he is considered one of the best players in the NBA, that doesn’t automatically mean he loves the game. Doug couldn’t imagine going two months without shooting a basketball and the fact that Davis has done so simply confirms what we all fear about the big man; a lack of passion for the sport. There is no doubt he can be a dominant force on the court, but his dedication is suspect.

Doug Gottlieb: “It says to most people what we all fear about Anthony Davis: he’s great at basketball, great, (but he) doesn’t love it. Just doesn’t love it. Likes it. Good at it. Doesn’t love it.”

