FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - More than 600 calls went out to fargo officers just within the last month, and many of those involved simple assaults and thefts. In a meeting Wednesday morning, FPD say the two problem areas officers have responded to the most over the last month were at the intersection of 4th Ave. N. and Broadway, as well as at the MAT bus station.

FARGO, ND ・ 19 HOURS AGO