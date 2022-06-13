GNTC releases the President’s and Dean’s Lists for spring 2022

Note: The following item was submitted to Polk Today from GNTC for publication. – KtE

Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2022 spring semester.

To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.

President’s List Students

Catoosa County: Jess Aldridge, Luke Allen, Elijah Ard, Kaylee Beard, Irina Bonnell, Britney Booth, Austin Britton, Abigail Brown, Sabrina Garcia, Sarah Goins, Aaron Grissom, Meagan Harris, Tiffanie Hilley Stephens, Benjamin Hillner, Samantha Holliefield, Tracey Key, Katherine Kinnamon, Lucas Loboda, Mary Mills, Lillie Moeller, Camille Oswald, Mariana Salinas, Julie Shore, Leah Taylor, Lyndsey Teague, Hannah Teems, Husein Vajzovic, Makenzie Ward and James Wilson.

Chattooga County: Steffany Adams, Crystal Bevel, William Bishop, Hannah Burris, Abigayle Bynum, Mindy Edge, Kaitlyn Fuller, Jared Guinn, William Higgins, Austin Jones, Dakota Jones, Darrian Jones, Lisa Logan, Natalie Matthews, Amanda Millican, Graci Murdock, Celina Norton, Ally O’Neal, Amanda Parker, Ernest Richardson, Brittany Teems, Betty Williams and Jacob Worthington.

Dade County: Crystal Conner, Krysta Cuzzort, Daniel Franks, Makayla Heard, Autumn Holden, Shyann King and Heidi Raines.

Floyd County: Elizabeth Abernathy, Savannah Adams, Ashley Ahilon-Carrillo, Latice Allen, Samantha Arellano, Sky Atkins, Courtney Avila, Briska Bailey, Ramsey Blair, Timothy Bohannon, Aleah Booth, Ansley Boynton, Kayla Burke, Colton Burkhalter, Necie Campbell, Esther Carswell, Gabriel Chapman, Lamesha Chubb, Ethron Crawford, Wendy Crumley, John David Cunningham, James Deen, Nathan Faircloth, Nancy Felipe-Diego, Stephanie Fountain, Serenity Green, Dawsin Grieff, Jonathan Guerrero, Zoila Guzman Hernandez, McKala Hall, Anna Harrell, Kayla Hayes, Amber Hines, Alexander Holt, Dylan Holt, Shauna Ingram, Calandra Jones, Mary Jones, Stephen Jones, Shanique D. King, Marissa Lon Morales, Matthew Mathison, Tara Maurer, Sylvia McDaniel, Zaqueo Mendoza Calmo, Emily Mijangos Melendez, Brandis Nelson, Luis Oliva, Heather Payne, Edgar Perez Ramos, Jace Phillips, Ciera Pitts, Esmeralda Quinonez, Heber Ramos-Ramirez, Brett Rhinehart, Crista Roberson, Star Roberts, Aixa Rodriguez, Sergio Romero Vargas, Giulio Secciani, Audrey Smith, Emily Stager-Holder, Mackensie Stewart, Robert Thomas, Megan Thomasson, Jordan Touchstone, Brianna Turner, Kristin Wade, Angela Walter, Rebecca Watson, Meagan White, Dacey Willingham, Jacob Wiseman and Brooke Youngblood.

Gordon County: Spencer Amos, Bobby Baggett, Gisselle Beltran, Kelsey Bishop, Ronald Bond, Amber Bravo, David Brown, Carolyn Casey, Jaime Cooper, Jayce Derryberry, Dallas Doane, Makaela Dobson, Miguel Domingo, Leighanna Edwards, Pamela Ferraro, Kristen Findley, Joshua Forney, Abigail Freeman, Jeremiah Freeman, Jeshua Freeman, Joanna Gillette, Deborah Godfrey, Ivy Gonzales, Edith Gonzalez, Cesar Gracia, D’wight Graham, Jacob Hayter, Edwin Herrera, Lexi Hill, Cody Holden, Scarlett Hunter, Brittany Ingram, Jacey Johnson, Payton Kankaala, Brittany Kephart, Cristian Knight, Emma Long, Stacy Long, Jennifer Lopez, Marvin Mendez, Jeffrey Morrell, Jalania Mulkey, Cindy Nacorda, Karimar Negron Ramos, Johana Nunez, Ryleigh O’Mahony, Karen Orozco, Connor Padgett, Tommy Roden, Stefany Rodriguez, Kristopher Rooks, Brianne Sloan, Anna Smith, Mia Smith, Bryson Thurman, Jesse Vess, Yecica Vicente Vicente, Findley White, Alexus Young and Hannah Yun.

Murray County: Jennifer Alfonzo, Danielle Bruner, Joshua Burchfield, Justin Davis, Lisa Deloach, Markie Dilbeck, Leticia Epperson, Tyler Gadd, Morgan Gibson, Kristy Green-Coram, Briana Headrick, Taylor Howard, Justin Kirk, Daniel Magana-Sanchez, Ramiro Medina, Pamela Patterson, Wanda Pratt, Grace Sanford, Brittany Simpson, Anna Smith, Shawn Tatom, Kenya Vargas, Rachel Vineyard and Rylee Wimpey.

Polk County: Suni Allen, Julia Arant, Haley Beckom, Whitney Bonds, Kyleigh Bowman, Rio Cameron, Ashley Campos, Jessica Chapple, Tina Clark, Corey Clements, Lisa Dayberry, Jovany Diaz, Heidi Dougherty, Ansleigh England, Emma Evans, Cindy Flores, Joy Fredrick, Carla Freeman, Jasmine Gaines, Wendy Garner, Carly Hampton, McKenley King, Danyell Lippincott, Paris Livsey, Martin Mangan, Eileen Mascote-Lopez, Gracen McElwee, Carter Norton, Marrio Oliver, Samuel Omotosho, Kaneisha Pace, Ashley Paramo-Carmona, Leah Phanmanee, Jarett Raine, Hannah Raines, Dedra Roberson, Maricelys Romero Campos, Jessica Sandoval, Sebastian Segura-Diaz, Johana Segura-Torres, Benjamin Stevenson, Jessica Strickland, Jeanna Suppes, Aslyn Truett, Aleida Vail -Mendez, Raymond Velasquez, Yasmin Velasquez-Escalante, Ava Wheeler and Valerie Williams.

Walker County: Ella Atkinson, Brandon Avans, Austin Bailey, Megan Bethune, Mary Bryan, Katherine Chamlee, Abigail Clark, Siouxanne Clonts, Amanda Crowder, Lucas Dooley, Chelsie Eaton, Owen Frost, Emily Gilbreath, Colton Gilreath, Lindsey Jenkins, Parker Lively, Katie Long, Daniel Luke, Pamela Lynch, Mary McConathy, Courtney McGill, Harley McKinney, Jerry McRae, Keely Mcbee, LeeAnna Miller, Lauren Oliver, Rylee Paradiso, Christopher Paulin, Grady Payton, Landon Powers, Michael Price, Justin Race, Christopher Reyes, Cayenne Russ, Molly Russell, Brian Rutledge, Natalie Shell, Samuel Shivy, Christian Sloope, Terra Smothers, Michael Stoker, Morgan Suits, Charles Talbott, Colby Thompson, Emily Thompson, Jessica Trejo, Destiny Velazquez, Mason Walker, Cameron Wallin and Emily Williamson.

Whitfield County: Jessica Allen, Jesus Becerra, Kelvin Bonilla, Kimber Capistran, Kadie Cardin, Matthew Carter, Dawson Cole, Tiffany Cooper, Kenneth Cordell, Angel Cruz, Justin Derosier, Fabian Diaz, Stephanie Dillard, Matthew Dorsey, Jacob Drobnick, Adriana Flores, Jonathan Garcia Cervantes, Emelly Garnica, Benjamin Gonzalez, Kristy Grady, Lupita Guzman, Alexander Hall, Susan Haynes, Sean Henery, Patricia Herrera Pena, Rhonda Hopkins, Susana Huerta, Brenda Joaquin, Savannah Johnson, Griffin Kirk, Kelsey Kirk, Nicolas Lama, Brittany Letner, Hannah Longmire, Josh McCraven, River Mcclain, Osvaldo Mendiola-Aguilar, Martin Meza, Brittany Moore, Sarah Mosley, Tara Moss, Oscar Peralta, Jacob Petty, Sydney Planzer, Mary Powell, Ivan Rangel, Jose Rangel, Arianna Rodriguez, Valerie Rodriguez, Alejandro Rosillo, Jacqueline Sanchez, Sarah Sullivan, Edgar Tapia, Eduardo Torres, Jennifer Triana, Luis Vasquez, Manuel Vega, Holly Williams, Jade Willis-Cruz and Wilmer Zelon.

Other Counties: Krystal Akerley, Bristol Bell, Rosalinda Beltran, Cassondra Bennett, Michael Bonds, Donald Briggs, Kayla Briggs, Jayson Cantrell, Skylar Caudill, Duncan Cheeves, Hiden Cherrico, Jamie Cifuno, Mandy Conner, Gelsley Dasinger, Kaeler Davidson, Erica Deavers, Erwann Desormeaux, Alexa Doherty, Brandon Ensley, Emily Fraire Gonzalez, Haylee Frederick, Lauren Gilliland, Ashley Goddard, Heather Green, Rakim Hamilton, Jeremy Harris, Wolf Hemby, Jamison Hendrix, Jaylen Hulsey, Joanna Jacobs, Aletha Johnson, John Kelly, Mariah Key, Daisy Konter, Anthony Kretschmer, Tanner Kretschmer, Jasmine Lanier, Connor Layton, Dafne Leonard, Joshua Little, Caitlin Mahoney, Shondrea McCullum, Mackenzie McMahan, Devonta Mckenzie, Jordan Millirons, Nicole Moore, Kendyll Mulkey, Jacob Neal, Brittney Partridge, Hugo Ramirez, Lisa Roberts, Dominique Robinson-Epps, Makenzey Roseberry, Aryn Santos, Matthew Shuff, Jacob Silvers, Isaac Torres, Gabriela Vargas, Montserrat Villalobos Hernandez and Jordan Williams.

Dean’s List Students

Catoosa County: Autumn Beaty, Thomas Bell, Deirdre Bobo, Jasmine Brewer, Braden Byer, Christopher Cabe, Stephanie Driggers, Shandi Hall, Carol Haynes, Holly Hogan, Sharon Holliday, Jonathan McKeehan, Brynley Oliver, Klara Owens, Michael Phillips, Lisa Raby, Joan Rivera Cruz, Joshua Roach and Megan Stewart.

Chattooga County: Delaina Duvall, Carlie Groves, Amanda Hegwood, Ashlyn Hodges, Cadence Hughes, Cara Love, Ivey O’Neal, Danyeal Rivers, Crystal Seay, Risa Willbanks and Patrick Woods.

Dade County: Emily Breedlove, Amanda Chambliss, Dylan Fritz, Alesha Huffstuttler, Kenadi Nichols and Mary Roberts.

Floyd County: Charles Archer, Alicia Barnes, Joseph Bisher, Leandro Borges, Amber Broome, Randall Burns, Alana Carroll, Courtney Carter, Jonathan Casey, Cassidy Causey, Camden Chastain, Kristina Cole, Cesar Cornejo Lopez, Ariel Crider, Crystal Cron, Israel Escobar, Benjamin Fellers, Rachel Francis, Jessica Gibson, Jennifer Guzman, Jamie Hamilton, Gavin House, Samantha Jones, Andrea Jordan, Maranda Ledford, James Madden, Melissa Miranda, Kristen Morgan, Kathy Nolasco, Simran Patel, Jamie Perez, Yaslin Perez Aguilar, Nicole Ramirez, Jimmy Rivera Velasquez, Jerec Roberts, Timothy Roberts, Christina Ross, Allison Shaw, Lashekia Smith, Amber Stapley, Mollie Teems, Jenesis Trevino, Freddie Vargas, Stephen Wheelus, Brian Whiteman, Paisley Williams and Shana Yarbrough.

Gordon County: Luis Alarcon, Tammy Baggett, Elijah Baldridge, Giovanny Barragan, Jade Bishop, Kerry Bryant, Savannah Cardenas, Oliver Cardona, Joshua Carr, Melissa Chance, Dawn Charles, Jacob Cloer, Cassandra Counsell, Ashley Crowley, Christian Elrod, Alaura Ensley, Taylor Evans, Madison Floyd, Rene Gonzalez, Amanda Hill, Jenna Hinkle, Craig Hudspeth, Maria Jaramillo Forcado, Chloe Kirkland, Zachary MacKay, Sarah Mason, Brodie Mathews, Leslee Menjivar, Leanna Mulkey, Tori Perez Fraire, Trinity Reyes, Eric Rojo Olguin, Amilee Sutherland, Elizabeth Taylor, Joseph VanDyke, Manuela Villalobos, Brady Wilson and James Yother.

Murray County: Bailey Blankenship, Cylie Clark, Dagoberto Hernandez, Christina Hooker, Emily Maddox, Nicole Pacheco, Megan Roach, Christopher Valdez and Nicholas Yates.

Polk County: Laycie Brookshire, Houston Edwards, Cynthia Godfrey, Ashlyn Graham, Brenton McGinnis, Zoee Mercer, Emily Meyerkord, Amanda Mohon, Fatema Momin, Ronaysia Moseley, Emerson Norton, Tanya Reyes-Cornejo, Bryan Rodriguez, Brittany Romines, Selena Segura, Maranda Smith, Sophie Smith, Jose Soto, Caleb Terrill and Princess Williams.

Walker County: Jillian Alspaugh, Daisy Ball, Sarah Barton, Gabriel Bennett, Rowan Campbell, Kinsey Chernicky, Ashlyn Couch, Cameron Cox, Kaitlyn Davis, Allie Farrow, Monica Foster, Nakiah Hilton, Maison Hinson, Erin Hughes, Austin Johnson, Richard Lancaster, Patience Lay, Regina McKin, Haley Morgan, Arlyn Mull, Blakely Perkins, Levi Pettigrew, Rachel Plaster, Maggie Scruggs, Ashley Simmons, Shane Skidmore, Kennedy Stroud, Zachary Thomas, Rebecca Tomlinson, Sadie Turner, Tyler West, Lindsay Whited and Alexandria Young.

Whitfield County: Jennifer Ayala, Jesenia Azbill, Daisy Azua, Elgar Bonilla, William Bradley, Jared Bryant, Ariana Camp, Cuauhtemoc Cerpas, Mackenzie Daugherty, Joshua Davis, Sebastian De Santiago, Mateo Domingo, Diego Espinoza, Oscar Esquivel, Harrison Fraire, Brodie Goforth, Gildardo Guzman, Carla Huskey, Christeth Jackson, Nicholas Jones, Stephanie Kelly, Timothy Kittle, Brianna Lindsey, Tara Linville, Alondra Mendoza, Cristhian Padron, Siobhan Painter, Anthony Palacios, Miguel Ramirez, Carlos Rodriguez, Christopher Ruedas, Dana Ruiz, Alexis Santos, Braden Smith, Kasha Taylor, Brandon Tran, Henry Vaughn, Nicholas Woods and Brady Zelaya.

Other Counties: Kiley Abernathy, Kyle Braid, Clarah Burley, Timothy Caldwell, Carly Cannon, Hannah Carr, Destini Cody, Mary Crowe, Shaticia Curtis, Maleah Daniell, Bayley Downing, Britni Ford, Alyssa Gibbs, Thomas Hartley, Kaitlyn Hayes, Adrianna Herrington, Caleb Jones, Tracie Jones, Emily Lippincott, Crystal Mallory, Jasmine Melton, Feiser Munoz, Le Anh Khoa Pham, Makayla Powell, Tyler Rawlins, Brooklyn Reed, Jeremy Reed, Rachel Reiffenstein, Sierra Reynolds, Katelyn Russell, Elijah Smith, Felicia Stowers, Taylor Sutton, Colby Swieton, Kasie Taylor, Endia Toney, Cassandra Townsend, Baylee Vandall, Lexie White, Jacob Wilson, Laura Wilson and Jessica Wynn.

