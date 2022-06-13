ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

5 things to watch for as Bills begin mandatory minicamp

By Nick Wojton
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0529Z4_0g9ZFH7c00

The Buffalo Bills’ long offseason drudges on, but at least there’s some slight action going down in Orchard Park this week. Starting on Tuesday, the Bills will head to the gridiron for mandatory minicamp practices.

Here are five things to watch for:

Will Poyer practice?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RO062_0g9ZFH7c00
Jordan Poyer #21 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Reportedly safety Jordan Poyer will be attending minicamp. Over the past few weeks, Buffalo’s spring practices were considered OTAs (organized team activities). Such workouts are voluntary and Poyer had decided not to attend.

But there’s still a chance that Poyer is there… but just watching things. A semi-protest, of sorts.

Poyer wants a new contract from the Bills. The report that said he would be there also indicated there have been ongoing talks–a deal might still be a little bit away if Poyer’s not actually practicing, though.

Who is returning kicks?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FIRbF_0g9ZFH7c00
Isaiah McKenzie #19 of the Buffalo Bills (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

Isaiah McKenzie, Khalil Shakir, Marquez Stevenson and the recently signed Tavon Austin are all candidates to potentially return kicks and punts for the Bills in 2022.

Whoever wins that job might also have a leg up on the depth wide receiver battle during training camp. Despite being a special teams position, this spot on the roster will be very important to somebody’s future.

Punter battle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49FgHi_0g9ZFH7c00
Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza (19). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Another special teams battle: Rookie Matt Araiza vs. Matt Haack for the punting job.

Araiza is the one to watch for. He’s been seen kicking the ball in practice, but not holding for kicker Tyler Bass. His ability to do so is something he needs to work on and thus far we haven’t had any reports that Araiza has done any holding during spring practices at all.

He probably has, just not when media members were around.

Any indications at pass rusher?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xuBoy_0g9ZFH7c00
Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

There are a ton of rules that go along with spring practices. It’s not like training camp where we’ll see much live tackling and actual football.

But do we get any insights into Buffalo’s pass rush and defensive line in general? The two things likely set in stone are Von Miller and Ed Oliver.

Along with Miller, will it be Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham or AJ Epenesa getting more reps? Defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier also teased some intel on Miller moving around the scheme. Does any of that pop up?

Then there’s the additions of DaQuan Jones and Tim Settle in the middle–and the returns of edge defender Shaq Lawson and tackle Jordan Phillips.

There are a lot of puzzle pieces in the Bills’ defensive front right now.

Backfield look

Similar to the D-line, the backfield on offense has some question marks. Devin Singletary is expected to get the bulk of carries once the season rolls around… but what does “bulk” mean? How many?

Then there the question of where James Cook factors in–Just in the passing game or the rushing attack? And how about Zack Moss?

Reps at minicamp could give us an idea.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MarketRealist

What Happened to Buffalo Bills Co-Owner Kim Pegula

Buffalo Bills team members and fans are sending prayers on social media to Kim Pegula. What happened to the team's co-owner?. Pegula is receiving medical care for “some unexpected health issues,” her family said in a statement on June 14. “We are very grateful for the progress she has made over the past few days. She has an exceptional team of medical experts at her side. We ask that you keep Kim and our family in your prayers and ask that you respect our need for privacy," Pegula’s family said.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs injury, absence updates from first day of mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked off their three-day mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with nearly full attendance from their 90-man offseason roster. Several players were absent from practice as first reported to KSHB-TV’s Aaron Ladd. The most notable players were LT Orlando Brown Jr., DE Frank Clark, WR Justyn Ross and CB Rashad Fenton. Brown and Clark were both absent from OTAs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orchard Park, NY
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Stock up, Stock down from Colts' offseason workouts

The Indianapolis Colts wrapped up their offseason workout program last week with mandatory minicamp while most of the rookies stayed in town for the final week of OTAs. The offseason workout program is great for building the foundation of the competitions that take place during training camp and the preseason, but it isn’t the final determination for these players. Much of what happened this spring should be taken with a grain of salt considering there is no live contact or even pads being worn.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama five-star WR target Brandon Inniss predicted to commit to Big Ten team

Alabama has been in high pursuit of class 2023 wide receiver Brandon Inniss, however, it is less likely now that the Tide will land him. Inniss is the No. 18 overall player in the country regardless of position, and the No. 2 wide receiver. At 6’0 Inniss doesn’t have a super large frame, but he does come in at 190 pounds and is a playmaker in the open field.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why the Steelers were wise to give Minkah Fitzpatrick a huge new deal

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Pittsburgh Steelers gave safety Minkah Fitapatrick a massive new five-year contract extension, making him the highest-paid player at his position in NFL history. Fitzpatrick will get more than $18.4 million per year, with $36 million guaranteed, with his new contract. That puts Fitzpatrick quite a bit above Seattle’s Jamal Adams, the former positional contract leader, at $17.5 million per year.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF: Bills' Von Miller, Greg Rousseau top in the NFL in key defensive stats

The Buffalo Bills are looking to build on a league-leading defensive performance in a number of statistical categories during their 2021 campaign. They’ll have a chance to do just that, and two of the players on their roster entering the 2022 season could help them do so as they were at the top of their position group in some significant defensive stats, according to Pro Football Focus.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

121K+
Followers
165K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy