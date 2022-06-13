ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

AEW’s Jeff Hardy Arrested for DUI in Florida

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
 2 days ago

It’s his third DUI arrest since 2018.

AEW star Jeff Hardy was arrested early Monday morning on three charges related to driving under the influence.

Arrest records show that the 44-year-old Hardy was booked into jail in Volusia County, Florida. He’s facing the following charges: DUI (third offense within 10 years); driving while license is canceled, suspended, or revoked; and violating restrictions placed on a driver's license.

The DUI charge is a third-degree felony, while the other two offenses are second-degree misdemeanors.

Hardy is being held on a bond totaling $3,500. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday afternoon.

Hardy, who has dealt with substance abuse issues throughout his career, was arrested twice in 2019, once for public intoxication and once for driving while impaired . He entered an inpatient rehab program following the latter arrest.

Hardy was also arrested for DWI in 2018 .

The Hardy Boyz (Jeff and his brother Matt) are one of the most popular tag teams in pro wrestling history. They reunited in March when Jeff made his AEW debut . Jeff had been released by WWE in December 2021 following an incident where he was sent home from a house show tour after leaving through the crowd mid-match.

On Dynamite on Wednesday, The Hardys were scheduled to face Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus and The Young Bucks in a triple-threat ladder match for the AEW tag team titles. AEW hasn’t addressed whether Hardy will still be appearing at the show.

Hardy was most recently in action when The Hardys defeated The Young Bucks at AEW’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 29. Hardy was “almost knocked out” early on in that match and has no recollection of what happened in the match after he got hurt.

