ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie’s Black community hosting a Juneteenth like never before, join us

By Kyra Taylor
Erie Times News
Erie Times News
 2 days ago

June 19th, 1865, better known as “Juneteenth,” marks the day when enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas, were freed because the federal troops took control of the state to ensure their liberation — something the state had failed to do, despite the Emancipation Proclamation being signed two years prior. Black people celebrated this day with food, singing, and learning new things such as their voting rights. Juneteenth has since spread through the global diaspora as a celebration of freedom, progress, and Black culture. Juneteenth has been celebrated in Erie for almost a decade and it has grown from a small parking lot celebration to events happening all over the city of Erie. Erie’s Black Wall Street is happy to be involved in and spreading the word about this important and necessary moment in our nation’s history, now a federal holiday.

Erie’s Black Wall Street is named in honor of the original Black Wall Street in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Black Wall Street, also known as the Greenwood District, was one of the most prosperous Black communities in the United States until a white mob burned it to the ground in May of 1921 due to accusations of an attempted rape of a white woman by a Black man, instead of allowing an official investigation. Erie’s Black Wall Street is set on recreating the prosperity and unity that Tulsa's Black Wall Street experienced prior to the racial violence.

More: Erie's Juneteenth - remembering a history that must not be forgotten

Erie's Black Wall Street's mission is to serve as a vehicle for change and empowerment of Erie’s Black community through cultivating meaningful relationships, education of members, the creation of social networks and the promotion of Black entrepreneurship. We see our mission is being carried out in full effect with the Juneteenth celebrations that are going on this week in Erie. The events, which may be hosted by separate entities or groups, are being supported and promoted by each respective group, showing a collaborative effort that hasn't been seen in recent years. Erie's Black community is set on making meaningful connections with one another, educating our community and the community at large, and celebrating and uplifting Black voices.

Erie’s Black Wall Street (EBWS) is proud to be in the midst of this renaissance in Erie. To be able to collaborate with OpenedEyes and Pineapple Eddie Southern Bistro Friday, June 17th, on a happy hour event that also serves as a way to connect Black business owners to local resources was a no-brainer and vital need to begin to create those connections we mentioned above. EBWS is also a sponsor for the Erie Art Museum ’s Gallery Night, also on Friday, June 17th, where the community can enjoy an evening of art and great music from The Groove band.

Then to partner with Erie's Juneteenth Celebration and the Booker T. Washington Center on the block party that will be on Saturday, June 18th, in the 1200 block of State Street — complete with a bounce house for children; live performances from local talent and The Breeze Band; 30-plus local Black-owned vendors; and giveaways — just seemed like a great way to show unity within the Black community.

More: Erie to celebrate Juneteenth with painting, networking, block parties, music, worship

There are also other great events happening all over the city! Ronnie’s Art from the Heart is hosting a Juneteenth Painting event on Tuesday, June 14th. Erie's Juneteenth organizers are hosting a Juneteenth "paint and sip" on Thursday, June 16th, at 1225 State St. Light Center Ministries is hosting a Juneteenth Festival on Saturday and Sunday, June 18th and June 19th, on Plum Street. Last, but certainly not least, Woodard Dynasty Ent. is hosting a King Night Father’s Day BBQ Hot Pot dinner/create and paint, Saturday, June 18th.

Erie’s Black community is delivering a Juneteenth week like never before! We invite the Erie community to come out and celebrate with us! You can find the details to register for most of the events on Erie’s Black Wall Street’s Facebook page . You can also download the Erie’s Black Wall Street mobile app that is available on Android and iOS platforms. It is home to a Black-owned business directory, in-app networking, events, blog, and more!

Kyra Taylor is the co-founder and executive director of Erie's Black Wall Street.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Erie’s Black community hosting a Juneteenth like never before, join us

Comments / 5

Related
YourErie

City of Erie to honor Juneteenth

The City of Erie is honoring Juneteenth this weekend with a block party while celebrating African American culture. Juneteenth is a federal holiday that celebrates the freedom of African American slaves with it’s origins on June 19, 1865. There are several events to celebrate the holiday this weekend, including a block party on June 18 […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Pool at Rodger Young Park opens for the season

Jan. 6 panel: Trump ‘betrayed the trust of the American …. Food Bank sees increase in need; up 23% since Jan. Abbott’s Sturgis baby formula plant shuts down production …. Erie School District approves budget with tax increase. Erie residents voice opinions on public safety funding. Pennsylvania Higher...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

The Brig Cigar Lounge Coming to Downtown Erie

The latest business among the Erie Downtown Development Corporation projects is a cigar lounge. The Brig Cigar Lounge will be located on the third floor of the Bonnell Building on State Street above the Primo Tailor business. The business will be formally announced during a private event Wednesday evening at...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Third annual Food ‘N Cruze takes place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove

Cars and food came together for an event that one priest is calling “a match made in Heaven.” The third annual Food ‘N Cruze took place at Saint Nick’s Picnic Grove on Tuesday night. Dozens of car enthusiasts showed off their classic rides for people to enjoy. Admission to this event was free, but donations […]
ERIE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Galveston, TX
Society
Galveston, TX
Education
City
Galveston, TX
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Erie, PA
Education
State
Texas State
City
Unity Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
City
Greenwood, TX
City
Erie, PA
State
Oklahoma State
Erie, PA
Society
Local
Texas Education
eriereader.com

Book Review // Murder & Mayhem in Erie

To write Murder & Mayhem in Erie, Pennsylvania, author Justin Dombrowski dove deep into the historical archives to recount the tales of six lesser-known crimes from Erie's past. The book, to be released on June 13 by The History Press, is the culmination of well over a decade of intense interest and meticulous research.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

New 14th Festival kicks off in Erie

The new EMTA facility is now open with one big mission, to help the food desert in the Erie community. Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority is hosting the event with the Erie Downtown Partnership to kick off the beginning of summer. They are also welcoming the public to see the new building on 14th Street that […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hope on Horseback packs up and rides to new home

One local nonprofit is packing up and riding to their new home in East Erie County. Hope on Horseback Therapeutic Riding Center has called Fairview home since 1981, but the organization will be moving to Amber Meadow Farm in Waterford. “It’s been home. This is where the program started and there’s just a lot of […]
WATERFORD, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#Ent#Black Communities#Black Wall Street
eriereader.com

The Que Abides Pit-Stop

We first met Tim Grow in the summer of 2015 when he pulled his custom-made Big Lebowski-themed food truck up to the curb in Perry Square. It was the first summer of a concerted food truck presence in Erie County and Tim's truck quickly became the point of interest for barbecue aficionados from across the region.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Scuba diver dies while exploring deep Lake Erie shipwreck

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — An Ohio man is dead after scuba diving in some of the deepest waters of Lake Erie. The man was identified by the Erie County Coroner as 31-year-old Tyler Cullinan of Reynoldsburg, Ohio. Cullinan was part of a group that left Barcelona, New York on Saturday, and was diving about 15 miles off […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Meadville Food Truck Festival to Return Saturday

Meadville Food Truck Festival is returning to the parking lot at Vernon Place Saturday, June 18, after a two-year postponement, organizers have announced. Sixteen food trucks from the region will serve up their specialties including homemade donuts, shaved ice, barbecue, sandwiches and wood-fired pizza. It's not all food; the event...
MEADVILLE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Education
YourErie

Erie Streets Department takes caution for employees during heat wave

It’s a hot one on Wednesday, and this could last into Thursday. As the weather heats up, so does the safety concern of those working outdoors. The City of Erie Streets Department was busy on Tuesday morning paving near the intersection of East 37th and Holland Streets. The department is making sure that their employees […]
ERIE, PA
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Pleads Guilty to Receiving Abuse Materials

ERIE, PA — A resident of Erie, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court this week to a charge of violating federal laws relating to the sexual exploitation of children, announced United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung. David Lyons, 29, pleaded guilty to one count before Senior United States District...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Suspects wanted in multiple robberies arrested

Two suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of two North East banks are now in custody. The suspects were apprehended in Guernsey County, Ohio after a 50-mile high-speed chase. The individuals are believed to be responsible for 15 bank robberies in four states, including a Key Bank and a Widget Financial Credit Union […]
NORTH EAST, PA
erienewsnow.com

Keeping your Energy Bill Down, while Keeping your Home Cool

The heat is on, but keeping cool comes with a cost. The Pennsylvania Utility Commission (PUC) alerted consumers to a sharp increase in energy rates going into effect earlier this month, meaning energy prices for Penelec are up about 35%. “We can't control the weather, and you'll be flirting with...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

New Service Providing eBike Rentals, Drop-offs in Erie

A new service in Erie is making it easy to get and use an electronic bike. eBike Drop said it can drop off the bikes at homes, hotels and other businesses. They are also available at select drop off and pick up locations in downtown Erie, on the bayfront and at Presque Isle State Park.
ERIE, PA
yourerie

Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place

Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour in place. Oliver Road closed for roundabout construction; detour …. Gas prices cause public transit surge | Morning in …. Families spending $411 a month on groceries | Morning …. 3 inducted into Astronaut Hall of Fame | NewsNation …. Pa. hunting licenses...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Careless smoking believed to be cause of fire on Liberty Street

Fire investigators are wondering if careless smoking might have played a role in a damaging house fire on Liberty Street Monday afternoon. Five Erie fire companies responded to the scene in the 1900 block of Liberty Street where two families resided. One woman was treated for smoke inhalation. One family dog also had to be […]
ERIE, PA
Erie Times News

Erie Times News

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
673K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Erie, PA from GoErie.com.

 http://goerie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy