Langlade County, WI

Paycer 'blessed' throughout her 50 years of service

By By Kevin Passon
Antigo Daily Journal
Antigo Daily Journal
 2 days ago

If you think technology is hard to keep up with when you’re juggling your home laptop, a smart TV, a cellphone with dozens of apps, and an Amazon Alexa, try being on the organizing end of the Langlade County technology system with 250 computers and servers, dozens of staff members using a variety of programs, and security protocols, all spread across half a dozen buildings.

That’s Sue Paycer’s job.

The county’s director of information technology marked her 50-year anniversary as a Langlade County employee Monday. Her first day on the job was June 12, 1972.

“I started in what was then called the Zoning and Tax Listing Office,” Paycer said. “And I also helped in the county clerk’s office. They were responsible for doing all the payroll, financials for Langlade County, so I assisted the top deputy in there with everything from payroll checks to accounts payable checks to W-2s, the whole works. In the Zoning and Tax Listing Office, we did all the permits.”

The county purchased its first computer system, the IBM System/32, in September 1978.

“We only put tax listings on it at that time,” Paycer said. “I spent six months inputting all of the tax records for Langlade County. Went to school for RPG programming at that time. In 1985, we bought our first countywide system, which was the System/36.”

That’s also when the county created a Data Processing Office, which later became the IT office. Located in the courthouse, it is now in the lower level of the Safety Building.

During those days several decades ago, Paycer climbed the ladder within the county employment hierarchy. Today, she oversees the entire computerization needs of Langlade County—hardware, software and security.

“The networking, the fiber where it’s laid, all of the programs,” she said. “I’m responsible for making sure everyone has access to everything that they need.”

That hardware includes about 250 computers and servers, with fiber running from the Safety Building to the courthouse, the Resource Center and the Health Care Center. From the Health Care Center, it branches out to the highway shop and Forestry Department. A wireless network is set up for the maintenance department.

“My favorite part of the job is learning new technology,” Paycer said. “It’s always changing. You can hardly keep up, it’s changing so fast. And keeping the users happy.”

That favorite part of the job is also the most challenging.

So, when you’re the top IT person in the county, where do you go for help when you need it?

Simple. Paycer reaches out to IT personnel in other counties, as well as resources within the Governmental Information Processing Association of Wisconsin (GIPAW).

“You don’t have to reinvent the wheel,” she said. “We all have to do the same things. All the counties have to report things the same way to the state and federal government.”

Paycer said she has no plans to retire anytime soon.

“I can’t say it’s all been fun,” she said. “I’m too dedicated to just up and leave them. That’s probably why I’m still here.”

Besides, there’s still work to be done.

“We have new servers going in probably mid-summer,” she said. “We have to replace the core switch out at the Health Care Center. It’s continual. We’re always trying to enhance and make the network better, security-wise.”

Paycer said she has been blessed all these years. Fifty years ago, she had a choice to make between a job with Langlade County and one with the Air Force radar base south-southwest of Antigo.

“The one at the radar base paid more,” Paycer said. “It was intriguing as a young girl to work at the radar base, but I chose this one. I let the good Lord guide me, and that’s how I ended up here, and somehow I ended up here 50 years later.”

spectrumnews1.com

Pakistani buyers get first-hand look at Wisconsin woods

NEOPIT, Wis. — Rashid Raja is one of the links between Menominee Tribal Enterprises and wood buyers from Pakistan. Pakistani wood buyers were in Neopit Monday touring the Menominee Tribal Enterprises operation. The goal of the trip and tours is connecting overseas buyers with the product and producers. The...
NEOPIT, WI
WJFW-TV

Merrill man in custody following burglar attempt

MERRILL - A man was taken into custody after an attempted burglary was stopped in Lincoln County. A homeowner in the Town of Somo contacted dispatch after his game camera alerted him to someone on his property. The deputy on-scene located an individual in a shed near the home. He...
MERRILL, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Not guilty pleas entered for campground owner

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The owner of a Shawano County campground appeared before a judge Monday for an arraignment hearing. Ann Retzlaff appeared via video from the Shawano County Jail. Online court records indicate Retzlaff was not ready to proceed and petitioned the court for a trial by jury. The court entered not guilty pleas on Retzlaff’s behalf.
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WSAW

60 mph winds cause damage, power outages in Wausau area

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - More than 8,000 people woke up without power Wednesday morning in the Wausau area following a night of strong storms. The National Weather Service reported wind gusts reached 69 mph in the Wausau area. Most of the damage occurred around 4 a.m. As of 11:45 a.m. Wednesday, more than 4,200 customers in Wausau remained without service. Around 3 p.m., significant progress has been made and only 2,000 remained without service.
WAUSAU, WI
Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo Daily Journal

Antigo, WI
ABOUT

Antigo Daily Journal has been serving the Antigo community and surrounding area since 1905.

 https://www.antigojournal.com/

