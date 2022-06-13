ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Dami Hope: Who is the Love Island 2022 contestant on ITV2 series and what does he do?

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wlFzh_0g9ZEtG500

Love Island 2022 is here with the ITV2 show returning on Monday (6 June).

The reality series welcomed a new crop of contestants who are hoping to find romance in the Spanish villa.

One such islander is 26-year-old senior microbiologist Dami Hope , who is from Dublin.

Speaking about his decision to join the show, Dami said: “This year I was kind of being more open to new things and I think actually that’s why I put myself out there to get some new experiences. Love Island is a different experience.”

He acknowleged that “it might not go well with some” of the girls he talks to, but said he hopes it will be a “fun experience”.

Dami, who described himself as “passionate”, added that he will ”try not to cause trouble” in the villa.

Speaking about a prospective partner, he said: “If they had something they wanted to do or something they were passionate about, I’d make sure that, even if it’s something I’m not talented at, I’d get talented at it just so it helps them. I’m really good at being in a team and actually looking after each other.”

Dami’s Instagram account can be found here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fEJBZ_0g9ZEtG500

Last year’s winners were Millie Court and Liam Reardon, who are still together.

The bookies are already placing bets on who will win the series , while you can find The Independent ’s own predictions here .

Love Island returns Monday 6 June at 9pm on ITV2.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Where the ‘Love Island USA’ Couples Stand Post-Finale: Who’s Together and Who’s Still Single?

Was there love after the island? Following the finale of the third season of Love Island on Sunday, August 15, the Islanders departed the island villa and their televised vacation to settle back into normal life — without or without their final coupled-up partner. During the last episode of the summer, it was announced that Olivia Kaiser and Korey […]
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Entertainment Weekly

Meet the Survivor, Big Brother, Amazing Race, and Love Island stars taking on The Challenge: USA

Get ready for a whole new era of The Challenge. Reality stars from Survivor, Big Brother, The Amazing Race, and Love Island are taking their talents to the original competition series franchise for its new spin-off, The Challenge: USA, and now it's time to meet the 28 competitors who are putting on the Under Armour jerseys for a shot at half a million dollars.
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Love Island: Which contestants know Gemma’s dad is Michael Owen?

The majority of the tension in this year’s Love Island surrounds someone who isn’t even in the villa.Ahead of the ITV2 reality show’s return for its eighth run, it was revealed that Gemma Owen, the daughter of former football pro Michael Owen, would be a contestant.Sure enough, when the series began, 19-year-old Gemma was present – and she’s become one of the most-talked about contestants not just because of her father.She’s been at the centre of some of the most dramatic moments to have aired so far – but still is yet to publicly announce who her father is.At...
TV & VIDEOS
Daily Mail

Elsa Pataky reveals husband Chris Hemsworth encouraged her to return to work after she quit acting to raise their children: 'He said it must have been difficult to put aside my career'

Elsa Pataky returns to the big screen in her new Netflix movie, Interceptor. And on Friday, the Spanish actress, 45, said that it was her husband Chris Hemsworth who encouraged her to return to work after she took time off to raise the couple's young children. 'He's said to me...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Itv2#Spanish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

Mama June looks in love during casual courtroom wedding to Justin Stroud

Mama June and Justin Stroud tied the knot earlier this year in a Georgia courthouse, with new photos showing just how in love the pair were when they said “I Do.” June “Mama June” Shannon wore a black t-shirt and leggings for the occasion while Stroud donned blue jeans and a long-sleeve white t-shirt as they stood before an officiant March 23rd in the Wilkinson County courtroom and wed after dating for six months. The couple was snapped looking into each others eyes and — of course — were photographed kissing after exchanging their vows. The reality star confirmed...
WILKINSON COUNTY, GA
SheKnows

RHOBH Star Kyle Richards Wants to Get Rid of $9.75 Million Aspen Estate Where Bravo TV Drama Went Down

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky are always playing with their real estate portfolio, most recently selling their Bel Air mansion, but it’s their latest listing that might draw some curiosity from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans. The couple put their stunning Aspen home on the market for $9.75 million, but it’s the drama that reportedly goes on there this season that has everyone talking.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Flamboyant racegoers show off creative hats as sun shines on Royal Ascot

Colourful, creative and wacky hat designs were on display at Royal Ascot, where flamboyant racegoers were out in force.Hats of all shapes and sizes were worn by female punters as the occasion gave them the excuse to show off.The Princess Royal and her family took part in the traditional carriage procession ahead of the first race but the Queen is not expected to join them in the royal box.Anne was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, and daughter Zara Tindall with her partner Mike Tindall.Zara was photographed enjoying a laugh with members of the royal family when...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Junior Andre, 17, is supported by his 'proud' dad Peter and sister Princess, 14, as he performs his new single Slide for the first time at launch party (but Katie Price is noticeably absent!)

Junior Andre celebrated the release of his new single Slide on Wednesday by taking to the stage to perform it for the first time. The budding hitmaker, 17, marked the launch of the song with a celebratory party attended by his family, though his mother Katie Price was noticeably absent.
MUSIC
The Independent

Jennifer Aniston wears the same dress Courteney Cox wore on ‘Friends’ two decades later

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a dress previously worn by her Friends co-star Courtney Cox nearly two decades ago, and fans can’t get over the nostalgic moment.On 13 June, Aniston – who famously played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom – made a guest appearance on her hairstylist Chris McMillan’s Instagram account. In the post, the 53-year-old actress is seen wearing a black-and-white printed dress previously worn by Courteney Cox.Posting on her Instagram Stories, Aniston teased fans with a throwback picture of Cox wearing the same lace trim dress while filming an episode of Friends.“Does the dress look familiar?...
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher lands new off-screen role

Kelvin Fletcher has taken on a wide range of challenges since leaving Emmerdale, but his newest role isn't on screen. He's best known for playing Andy Sugden in the ITV soap, but fans may also recognise the actor from his successful stint on Strictly Come Dancing where he won the famous glitterball trophy alongside professional dancer Oti Mabuse.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

697K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy