Scoresheet: Portland Winterhawks' Clay Hanus signs pro contract

MONDAY, JUNE 13

Hanus signs — Portland Winterhawks defenseman and co-captain Clay Hanus has signed a contract with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, an affiliate of the NHL's Pittsburgh Penguins in the American Hockey League.

Hanus had 18 goals and 56 assists for 74 points in 68 games for the Winterhawks last season.

The Minnetonka, Minnesota native appeared in 257 career regular-season games.

He joined Jaydon Dureau, Cross Hanas and Taylor Gauthier as current Winterhawks to sign NHL contracts.

Adams honored — Portland State senior cornerback Anthony Adams, from Newberg, has been named to the Athlon Sports FCS Preseason All-America Team.

He's one of five players selected from the Big Sky Conference.

Adams has started 35 games in 2019 and 2021. He's a two-time all-Big Sky performer, once at safety and once at cornerback.

Bazzana, Brown honored — Oregon State second baseman Travis Bazzana has been named a first-team Freshman All-American by National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association. OSU relief pitcher Ryan Brown was named to the second team.