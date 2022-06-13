ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotary Super Raffle helps to fund for July 4 fireworks

By Staff Report
The Times-Gazette
 2 days ago
The Rotary Club of Ashland is again holding its 50-50 Super Raffle to help fund the Fourth of July fireworks.

Tickets are $100 each with a maximum of 150 tickets sold. Tthe winning ticket could be worth up to $7,500, if all the tickets are sold.

The drawing will be broadcast live on the Rotary Club’s Facebook page and 88.9-WRDL during the pre-fireworks show on the evening of July 4. Last year’s winning payout was $5,300.

The Rotary Club, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, has sponsored the July 4 fireworks at Community Stadium for 40 years.

In its third year, the super raffle not only supplements sponsorship and other donations for current expenses, but also helps build the club’s Buckingham-Roepke Fireworks Endowment Fund.

“This fund will help assure the long-term support for the annual fireworks show, which is such an important community and family tradition in Ashland’s celebration of our nation’s heritage,” said Mitch Piskur, the club’s fireworks committee chair. “This year’s fireworks show will once again be one of the best in our region. It is made possible thanks to the support from our wonderful Ashland community.”

Raffle tickets are available from Rotary Club members and at Armstrong Cable, 1215 Claremont Ave.

Ticket purchases and donations can be made online at ashlandrotary.net or mailed to Rotary Club of Ashland, P.O. Box 630, Ashland 44805. For more information on tickets, email mpiskur1@gmail.com or call 419-281-6349.

The Times-Gazette

