TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the sun sets on another day in the town of Gnadenhutten in Tuscarawas County, it brings with it the hopes of cooler temps. Monday’s severe storm hit the town hard. There are still downed power lines, uprooted trees, and debris on every street you look at, and power for most in the area is still out.

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO