ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Will Miss Game 5 Monday Night

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Imufm_0g9ZEW9U00

He won’t be in attendance for the pivotal NBA Finals matchup in San Francisco.

Commissioner Adam Silver will not be in attendance for Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night due to the NBA’s health & safety protocols, the league announced .

The NBA did not announce whether or not Silver had tested positive for COVID-19 or if he is considered a close contact.

Silver’s presence has been felt throughout the championship series between the Warriors and the Celtics . Most notably, he hosted a press conference prior to Game 1 where he discussed a number of topics and issues pertaining to the league.

Watch the NBA online with fuboTV: Try for free!

Although he’s been close to the series thus far, Silver won’t be on hand when Golden State and Boston seek a crucial advantage in the Finals on Monday. The series between the two teams is tied at 2–2 heading into Game 5.

Teams that have won Game 5 of the NBA Finals when knotted at two wins apiece have gone on to win the series 73.3% of the time, with a record of 22–8.

Tip-off from San Francisco is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET on Monday.

More NBA Coverage:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
Larry Brown Sports

Draymond Green has warning for Celtics ahead of Game 6

Draymond Green had a warning for the Boston Celtics following Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. Green’s Golden State Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94 to take a 3-2 series lead. The Warriors won despite Steph Curry failing to make a three-pointer in the game, which is the first time that has happened to the sharpshooter in a postseason game.
BOSTON, MA
TMZ.com

Steph Curry's 3-Year-Old, Canon, Dribbles Two Balls At Once, Just Like Daddy!

The NBA could be in serious trouble in 16 years ... 'cause Stephen Curry's 3-year-old son is already following in his papa's footsteps and showing off his incredible dribbling skills!!. Steph's wife, Ayesha, posted the clip on Tuesday ... with Canon mimicking Steph's iconic pregame ritual. "Canon Jack out here...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
The Spun

Michael Jordan Rejected Prominent Actor's Request To Play Him

Earlier this week, Hollywood A-lister Idris Elba admitted that he was shut down by one of the most prominent athletes in sports history. During an interview with Complex, Elba revealed that he approached Michael Jordan about playing the role of arguably the best basketball player ever. Unfortunately for Elba - and the fans who would want to see that movie - Jordan said "no."
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics

There were more than a few contentious calls throughout Game 5 of the NBA Finals and for the most part, they appeared to favor the Golden State Warriors. Former Warriors player Nick Young was an avid spectator of the highly-polarizing matchup and Swaggy P was not afraid to fire out some controversial allegations during the […] The post Nick Young fires ‘cheating’ allegations on Warriors in Game 5 vs. Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
GQMagazine

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy Do Father-Daughter Night at Game 5 of the NBA Finals

Jay-Z was all smiles during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Monday night, sitting courtside with his eldest daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Meanwhile, Blue, who is ten, kept it cool, as tweens are wont to do, even when Pops brought her in for a big kiss on the cheek on the Jumbotron or dapped up Steph Curry after the Warriors beat the Celtics 104-94. Dads, right?
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Dwyane Wade
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Casinos Get Some Very Bad News

Las Vegas has bounced back from the pandemic unbelievably well. The city has seen visitors come back in record numbers even with most of the world still not being able to travel easily to the United States. After literally having to close due to the covid pandemic, the city's casinos,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuggets#Nba Finals#Celtics#Fubotv#Golden State
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TODAY.com

Steph Curry wears epic shirt in defense of his wife after Boston bar trolled her cooking

Steph Curry is known for sinking three-pointers, but it’s the way he dunked on Boston fans that has people talking. The Golden State Warriors star defended his wife when he wore a T-shirt reading “Ayesha Curry CAN cook” at his postgame press conference Monday after his team topped the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Denver Nuggets
Larry Brown Sports

Son of ex-Lakers champion lands workout with team

The Los Angeles Lakers are keeping it all in the family as they look ahead to next season. Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation reported on Tuesday that former University of Colorado forward Jabari Walker is among the draft prospects working out with the Lakers this week. Jabari is the son of retired ex-NBA forward Samaki Walker.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NBA veteran charged with trafficking 3 pounds of marijuana

A veteran NBA player is facing felony drug trafficking charges following an incident that took place in Kentucky last month. The Charlotte Observer on Monday published news about the arrest of Montrezl Harrell that stemmed from a traffic stop on May 12. Harrell was stopped in Richmond, Ky. for allegedly following the vehicle in front of him too closely.
RICHMOND, KY
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry had a bad Game 5 on Monday night, but veteran commentator Stephen A. Smith is not convinced it is because of the Boston Celtics’ defense. Curry went 0-of-9 from 3-point line in the contest, finishing with just 16 points along with four rebounds and eight assists. It ended the […] The post Stephen A. Smith slaps Celtics with brutal truth about Stephen Curry’s poor Game 5 with Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Heat Nation

Draymond Green recalls hearing that Jimmy Butler loved Andrew Wiggins: ‘If you have any softness to you, Jimmy don’t like you’

Golden State Warriors veteran Draymond Green brought up Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler while praising the competitive nature of Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins. Butler and Wiggins played together on the Minnesota Timberwolves for just over one season. Despite that short time together, it seems clear that Butler was impressed with the former top overall draft pick.
MIAMI, FL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

75K+
Followers
35K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy