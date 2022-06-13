This New Fashion Podcast Promises to Tout the ‘Fabulousness’ of Wearing More Vintage

Click here to read the full article.

After closing her eponymous vintage store last year amid the pandemic, entrepreneur Charlotte Dallison turned to writing and podcasting.

The Melbourne-based vintage style expert is ready to unveil her latest project Tuesday, which is a podcast appropriately titled “Chez Charlotte Vintage.” The first episode is available for preview on Apple, before hitting Spotify and Google Podcasts.

“In the podcast, I speak with a range of aspirational creatives, with enviable vintage wardrobes, about their vintage style journey. The purpose of the podcast is to get more people wearing more vintage — no moth balls here, just fabulousness and sustainability, naturally,” said Dallison, who, herself, has Marilyn Monroe-esque tresses and can be seen in a range of 1940s-style dresses on her Instagram and the podcast’s page @Chezcharpod.

Speaker lineup for season one includes broadcaster, author and collector Claudia Chan Shaw; Emmy award-nominated costume designer Marion Boyce; fashion historian and owner of an enviable Bonnie Cashin archive Stephanie Lake, and vintage style influencer and knitwear designer Natalie Joos, among many others.

The podcast trails the launch of another sustainable fashion podcast called “Hot Buttons,” which dips into the latest sustainable fashion news. As with other podcasts from Post Script Media Inc., the podcast is centered on climate change education.

Without going into extended detail, Dallison said Chez Charlotte Vintage is a “re-work” of her pre-existing vintage store, which she closed late last year. Another underlying motive was, “I also could not find a vintage fashion podcast anywhere that I really wanted to listen to.”