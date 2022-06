Is Chris Bush the busiest playwright in Britain? When she walked into the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield last month, her name was practically wallpaper. On the poster for the current season, there were three shows to her name: her boundary-pushing new project Rock/Paper/Scissors, the touring production of her musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed The World and the return of Standing at the Sky’s Edge, another musical with Richard Hawley, next Christmas. The last spot went to a production of Much Ado About Nothing. Bush quips: “Who wrote that? Nobody knows.”Bush has been an in-demand playwright and artistic director since...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO