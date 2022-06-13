NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 45, Arrested

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at 1755 hours, the following 32-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 84 Precinct in Brooklyn. Arrested:. Abel Nicholas Chapelle. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. aggravated harassment. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and...
WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Police are searching for a man who fired a gun at a passing vehicle after a good Samaritan inside tried to intervene in an argument. At about 3:22 a.m. June 12, near East 215 Street and Barnes Avenue, police said a group of people were arguing. When a passerby tried […]
NEW YORK -- A Brooklyn neighborhood watch group helped in the arrest of five people accused of stealing catalytic converters. The NYPD says Borough Park Shmira patrols captured two groups of suspects stealing the converters from parked cars in the neighborhood since last week. The incidents happened overnight Tuesday and Friday. "We caught them while they were just suspicious, circling the neighborhood," said Levi Leifer, director and founder of Shmira Public Safety. "We gave them a little space, how we call it at that time to see what they're really up to. And then once they cut out the catalytic converter, which takes usually anywhere between 40 seconds and like two minutes, soon as they did that we pursued and, right, I want to jump out and got them off the street."READ MORE: Thieves Going To Great Lengths To Steal Car Catalytic Converters, Law Enforcement Warns In NYC & Across U.S. The NYPD assisted in making the arrests. The Borough Park Shmira said it recently increased volunteer patrols at night due to a spike in catalytic converter thefts in the area.
NEW YORK (PIX11) – A Brooklyn judge vacated the murder convictions of Samuel “Baby Sam” Edmonson Wednesday. In court documents, Brooklyn prosecutors accused Edmonson of running a multi-million-dollar crack cocaine business in Brownsville and Bedford-Stuyvesant in the late 1980s, estimating Edmonson’s business created thousands of crack addicts. In 1990, Edmonson was convicted of two murders […]
NEW YORK - Funeral services have been announced for an NYPD Transit Officer Arianna Reyes-Gomez, 31, who was stabbed to death inside her Bronx home while she was off-duty. A viewing service will be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Riverdale Funeral Home, 5044 Broadway in the Inwood section of Manhattan, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.
Gold-selling Brooklyn drill rapper 22Gz was arrested on attempted murder charges early Sunday morning the moment he landed at JFK airport. Law enforcement sources tell TMZ … 22Gz was in Atlanta since the shooting and may have thought the coast was clear for his Sunday Summer Jam performance … but police caught up with him at the airport.
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — One victim, 55, and her two dogs were struck at the intersection of West Mosholu Parkway South and Paul Avenue Tuesday night, police said. The victim was hit about 9:11 p.m., according to the FDNY. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where she was listed in stable condition. One […]
Two teenagers were arrested after one of them was caught-on-camera brazenly opening fire outside a Brooklyn police precinct on Tuesday afternoon, police sources said. Jermaine Jordan and Jeremiah Forde, both 19, were chasing a third person across from the 81st Precinct in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 1:30 p.m. when one of the teen’s allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting at their target, the sources said.
On Monday, June 13, 2022, at approximately 0250 hours, police responded to a 911 call of a female, stabbed inside of an apparent in a residential building, located on Grand Concourse, within the confines of the 44th Precinct in the Bronx. Upon arrival, officers observed a 31-year-old female, an off-duty...
ST. ALBANS, Queens (PIX11) — A Queens man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a litany of crimes, including shooting a former SUNY Buffalo student-athlete and choking a six-year-old boy. Queens District Attorney announced the sentence Tuesday. “[Jeffrey Thurston] has now been held accountable for displaying a blatant disregard […]
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A 45-year-old NYPD officer was arrested Monday afternoon after allegedly violating an order of protection, police said. Tzu Cheung, 45, was arrested within the confines of the 121st Precinct on Staten Island and charged with criminal contempt, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
