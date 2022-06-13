ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Latest release of Sonoma County election results show little change

By EMMA MURPHY THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
The Press Democrat
The Press Democrat
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33QXTO_0g9ZDo7t00

The latest round of election results, released Monday , significantly expanded one candidate’s lead in the race for a Sonoma County Superior Court judgeship, but ultimately they did little to definitively identify the winners in several tight races from the June 7 primary.

The latest results are based on 11,755 ballots that were added to the ongoing tally. They were released at about 5:15 p.m. Monday. And the county’s election office has roughly 43,245 ballots left to process.

“The process takes time, we’re making sure that we do things properly,” Registrar of Voters Deva Proto said Monday.

Election officials had counted 84,168 ballots as of Monday evening, bringing voter turnout to 27.69%. With the remaining ballots left to be counted, Proto maintains she expects turnout will reach over 40%.

There are 304,008 registered voters in the county.

The elections office is aiming to process the majority of ballots this week, but Proto said some of those races may not be decided until the office can certify the results. The state allows the county 30 days to certify the results, but Proto said it would not take that long.

As of Monday, the gap widened between two candidates pursuing a Sonoma County Superior Court judgeship.

Oscar Pardo, a civil litigator, had 50.93% of the 73,094 votes counted and Joe Passalacqua, a defense attorney, has 49.07%. The margin between the two candidates is 1,362 ‒ the largest since election night.

In other races, the latest update for the 2nd District Supervisor race shows incumbent David Rabbitt received 57.36% of 15,667 counted votes, and his closes opponent, Blake Hooper, received 37.49%

The 2nd District has 64,325 registered voters, according to Proto.

Rabbit’s margin over Hooper is wide enough that the race would have to see a dramatic change in outstanding returns to force a November head-to-head. However Hooper has not publicly conceded and Rabbitt has not publicly named himself the victor.

The “campaign is letting the process play out,” Josh Simmons, Hooper’s campaign manager, said Friday.

In the race for Sonoma County Sheriff, Eddie Engram, a 48-year-old Sonoma County assistant sheriff, has 50.13% of the 77,215 votes counted.

His closest opponent, Carl Tennenbaum, a 65-year-old retired San Francisco police sergeant, trails with 28.07%, while Dave Edmonds, a 59-year-old former Sheriff’s Office captain, has 13.28%.

Kevin Burke, the former Healdsburg police chief who died suddenly in April after pulling out of the sheriff’s race, received 8.53% of the votes.

The top vote-getters for county superintendent of schools, Amie Carter and Brad Coscarelli, are still on track for a November runoff.

Carter, an assistant superintendent with the Marin County Office of Education, had 44.50% of the 72,202 votes counted, while Coscarelli, the Hidden Valley Elementary principal, had 34.23%.

Ron Meza Calloway, superintendent of the Mark West Union School District and the third candidate in the race, received 21.26%.

In the race for the 12th Assembly District, which includes all of Marin and southern Sonoma County, candidates Sara Aminzadeh and Damon Connolloy are headed for a runoff in November.

Aminzadeh, a California coastal commissioner from Kentfield, has 37.55% of 28,128 votes. Connolly, a Marin County supervisor, has 30.81%.

The June 7 primary marked the Sonoma County’s first wide-scale roll-out of its Voters Choice Act election model, which swapped assigned, precinct-based polling stations for centers able to accommodate voters from anywhere in the county.

The centers also opened days early to allow more early-voting options.

Proto said the roll-out “went well.”

“We had people express that they liked being able to vote anywhere,” Proto said. “Definitely had lower turnout on the early days which we expected but those formulas are set by the legislature.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Murphy at 707-521-5228 or emma.murphy@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @MurphReports.

Comments / 0

Related
sonomamag.com

Where’s the New In-N-Out? We Know.

A new In-N-Out is coming to Sonoma County in 2023, according to representatives of the popular burger chain known for its Double-Double burgers and not-so-secret “secret” menu. There are currently In-N-Out restaurants in Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Petaluma. “Coming Soon” signs were posted at 2532 Santa Rosa...
SANTA ROSA, CA
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Recruiter at Santa Rosa’s Redwood Credit Union wins Pride Business Leadership Awards

M.J. Salter, talent acquisition manager in the Santa Rosa offices of Redwood Credit Union, is a 2022 winner of North Bay Business Journal’s Pride Business Leadership Awards. I was born in the South, where being part of the LGBTQ+ community wasn’t easy. I imagine, though, that those life experiences helped me appreciate the differences in people. I got my start in staffing by walking into a mom and pop staffing company and saying, “I can do this! Give me $50 bucks a week for gas and let me go find you clients.”
SANTA ROSA, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

What's the future of Sebastopol’s fire department?

May 17: This was a hot topic. The city council (Council Member Glass was absent) clearly favors merging the Sebastopol Fire Department with the Gold Ridge Fire Protection District. Many agree. Aging equipment, more calls with longer response times make this a likely scenario. Since 2017 different city councils have been working on the topic. But the way the current subcommittee of Mayor Slayter and Council Member Rich presented the accumulated findings inflamed the volunteer firefighters who thought it a done deal and felt left out of the process. After much warm public comment and council debate, Vice Mayor Hinton suggested hiring a neutral consultant to help with with the process. That might cool things down. Even if this happens it will probably be over a year away.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

The gravensteins are coming: Sebastopol’s apple treasures

If you’re a grouch and think that a small group of people without deep pockets, and without hands on the levers of power, can’t make a big difference locally, think again. The members of Slow Food Russian River (SFRR), a chapter of Slow Food USA—a non-profit, tax-exempt corporation that emphasizes the benefits of food that’s good, clean and sustainable—have helped to save the once endangered gravenstein Apple, the pride of Sonoma County, especially in and around Sebastopol. SFRR members have educated the public about apples, farming and farmers and augmented a sense of community.
SEBASTOPOL, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
Sonoma County, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Sonoma, CA
City
Kentfield, CA
Sonoma County, CA
Government
City
Healdsburg, CA
Local
California Government
ksro.com

Local Ballots Continue to be Counted; Over 84,000 Processed

The count continues for the June primary held a week ago today. Over 84,000 ballots have been processed by the Sonoma County Registrar of Voters so far with voter turnout at 27-percent. However, the office has about 43,000 ballots left to process. In races still being contested, civil litigator, Oscar Pardo, has 50.93-percent of the vote over defense attorney Joe Passalacqua for a Sonoma County judge position. In the sheriff’s race, Eddie Engram still has a sizable lead over the other candidates with 50.13-percent of the vote. However, he needs to finish the election with over 50 percent to avoid a November runoff with second place candidate Carl Tennenbaum, who currently has 28-percent of the vote. 2nd District Supervisor David Rabbitt still has a comfortable lead for re-election with 57 percent of the vote.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
vallejosun.com

Vallejo losing assistant HR director as city hall exodus continues

VALLEJO – Turnover in Vallejo City Hall continues as Assistant Human Resources Director Stephanie Sifuentes is leaving this month, city spokesperson Christina Lee confirmed to the Vallejo Sun. Sifuentes didn’t immediately respond to questions about where she is headed but her departure comes as the HR department has undergone...
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Come Monday#Politics Local#Election Local
sonomamag.com

New Fusion Tapas and Champagne Bar Opens in Santa Rosa

Kancha is the little tapas and bubble room I’ve always dreamed downtown Santa Rosa would support. For starters, Chef Angel Cayllahua is an experienced chef and sommelier with a simple but ridiculously good menu of cold and warm tapas-style plates that draw from his Peruvian upbringing and Japanese restaurant training. His sake collection is stunning, the bubbly flights are fantastic and the cozy interior space that previously housed the Jade Room and Fourth Street Social Club has been toned down to match the clean, bright dishes coming out of the thimble-size kitchen.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

82-Year-Old Santa Rosa Man Injured in Napa County Motorcycle Crash

An 82-year-old Santa Rosa motorcyclist was severely injured in a crash in Napa County. On Monday morning, Robert Craig was riding his Yamaha westbound on Highway 128 when a van made a left onto the highway from Tubbs Lane into the path of Craig. Craig tried to avoid the crash but collided with the right front of the van. CHP also said that another vehicle was blocking the van driver’s ability to see the motorcycle. Craig was taken to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after the crash but is expected to survive his injuries. Neither driver is suspected of intoxication or distracted driving.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
sonomasun.com

A “March for Our Lives” rally on Sonoma Plaza

A day of national protest against gun violence came to Sonoma on Saturday with the ‘March for Our Lives,’ one of some 500 rallies across the country. The call for “common sense national and state gun safety restrictions” was organized by March for Our Lives, a youth-driven organization first created by students who survived the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, in 2018.
SONOMA, CA
ksro.com

Fire on Riebli Road Limited to Two Acres

A vegetation fire just outside of Santa Rosa was limited to two acres. On Saturday afternoon, a fire was reported on Riebli Road in Rincon Valley in a neighborhood that was hit hard by the Tubbs Fire in 2017. Crews quickly responded to limit the fire and contained it within a half-hour, thanks in part to two air tankers. Crews stayed in the area for several hours to put out hot spots. The cause of the fire is under investigation but there was construction going on at the fire site and a citation had been previously issued to the landowner.
SANTA ROSA, CA
ksro.com

Santa Rosa Man Arrested for Arson at Napa County Gas Station

A man from Santa Rosa is behind bars and facing arson charges on suspicion of setting fire to a gas station in Napa County. Cal Fire officials arrested Darian Martin Preciado in connection with the fire at a Chevron station in Angwin on Saturday, three days after the fire happened. Crews quickly put the flames out before they spread to other buildings in the area. The motive is not clear.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Reckless firearm use leads to discovery of nearly 3 pounds of meth in hotel room: Report

A report of shots fired in Sonoma County has reportedly led to the arrests of four people on various charges, including weapon and narcotics charges. Deputies responded to the area of Mecham and Pepper Roads in Petaluma on the just before 5 PM Monday, May 30, after receiving a report of gunshots being fired from a car. Less than an hour later, a Rohnert Park police officer reportedly found the car in an unincorporated area of Santa Rosa and detained all five occupants.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Crews tackle vegetation fire burning north of Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA -- Santa Rosa Fire Department is assisting Sonoma County Fire District and Cal Fire crews battling a blaze burning at the north edge of town Saturday afternoon.In a tweet the Santa Rosa FD posted shortly after 2:30 p.m., the fire was described as burning along Riebli Road and did not pose a threat to the city. 
The Press Democrat

The Press Democrat

Santa Rosa, CA
4K+
Followers
344
Post
645K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Press Democrat

Comments / 0

Community Policy