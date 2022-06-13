ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Automakers ask Congress to lift electric vehicle tax cap

By The Associated Press
WOOD TV8
WOOD TV8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c5Oiz_0g9ZDRm400

NEW YORK (AP) — Major automakers are asking Congress to lift the cap on how many people can receive tax credits for buying a hybrid or fully electric vehicle.

Currently the number of tax credits allowed is capped at 200,000 per company. General Motors and Tesla have already reached the cap and Toyota is close to it.

In a letter to leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives on Monday, the chief executives of Ford, Toyota, GM and Stellantis asked that tax credits be extended to anyone who seeks to buy a qualified vehicle.

Automakers want the cap lifted until “the EV market is more mature,” they said, without giving a time frame.

“Eliminating the cap will incentivize consumer adoption of future electrified options and provide much-needed certainty to our customers and domestic workforce,” the CEOs wrote.

Gas vs. electric: Could the switch help you save?

The request comes as Americans find themselves financially pinched from all directions by four-decade high inflation. Energy prices have been especially bad, with the average cost for a gallon of gas in the U.S. breaching $5 this weekend, according to the auto club AAA.

Automakers said Monday that the tax credit has allowed them to offer more affordable cars to people, helping accelerate the adoption of EVs. However, the companies said recent economic conditions and supply chain constraints have raised the cost of manufacturing EVs and those costs have to passed on to car buyers already paying more for almost everything.

President Joe Biden has attempted to ensure the supply of materials needed to produce electric vehicles continues to flow as the nation transitions away from fossil fuels.

Biden in April invoked the 1950 Defense Production Act to boost production of lithium and other minerals critical in powering electric vehicles.

Toyota’s plug-in RAV4 Prime small SUV with 42 miles of electric range earns the buyer a $7,500 credit, the largest available. The Prius Prime plug-in, with 25 miles of electric range, gets $4,500.

The letter was signed by GM CEO Mary Barra, Toyota CEO Ted Ogawa, Ford CEO Jim Farley and Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Biden's Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm insists high gas prices are 'a very compelling case' to buy an electric car: Official is worth $8million and recently exercised $1.6m stock option in electric car company

President Joe Biden's Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm became the latest Democratic politician to suggest the solution to high gas prices was to buy an electric vehicle. Granholm, in a clip tweeted out by the Republican National Committee Tuesday, made the case for going electric amid sky high gas prices.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
Person
Carlos Tavares
TheStreet

Ford and Tesla Send a Big Warning to India

The match between Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report has intensified, as Ford has begun producing and delivering the F-150 Lightning electric pickup. The legacy automaker hopes that the electric version of the best-selling F-150 will appeal to both buyers...
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Cars#Gm#Tax Credit#Senate#House Of Representatives#Ev#Americans
electrek.co

Electric car price war is coming, says Ford CEO

Ford CEO Jim Farley believes that the electric car market is going to soon enter a price war with upcoming $25,000 models. He added, electric vehicles will be sold 100% online and have nonnegotiable price. Thanks to production constraints and strong demand, there’s currently nothing resembling a price war when...
CARS
Freethink

The biggest myths about electric vehicles

As electric vehicle (EV) sales skyrocket, more than doubling in 2021 compared to 2020, and automotive companies announce massive investments in batteries and EVs, the transition from gas to electricity-powered vehicles is looking all the more inevitable. Still, misinformation abounds during this exciting technological change. Here are seven of the...
CARS
Reuters

Global automakers face electric shock in China

BEIJING, May 26 (Reuters) - If global automakers think they can extend their dominance in China into the electric era, they may be in for a shock. Kings of the combustion age such as General Motors and Volkswagen are falling behind local players in the booming electric vehicle (EV) market in China, a country that's key to funding and developing their electric and autonomous ambitions.
ECONOMY
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Toyota
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Tesla
Truth About Cars

Gas War: Automakers Continue Begging Government for EV Incentives

On Monday, General Motors, Ford, Stellantis, and Toyota Motor North America reportedly asked the United States Congress to lift the existing cap on the $7,500 federal tax credit for electric vehicles. Though automakers petitioning the government for free money is hardly new business. In 2009, the Obama administration set aside...
ECONOMY
TheStreet

Tesla's Musk Sends Dire Warning to Rivals Lucid and Rivian

When Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, speaks about the environment and the problems facing the automobile sector, industry actors listen. For many years, the billionaire worked hard to convince his peers, authorities and consumers that electric vehicles were the future. The task was not easy because skeptics about the industry were double the number of believers.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Ford Comes to the Rescue of Tesla

Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and its CEO Jim Farley have one obsession: to beat Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report. In launching the start of the F-150 Lightning electric pickup, the clean version of the best-selling F-150, Farley had been clear. "We plan to challenge...
BUSINESS
WOOD TV8

WOOD TV8

15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WOOD TV8 is West Michigan's news leader for breaking news, weather and investigative reports on air and online at WOODTV.com.

 https://www.woodtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy