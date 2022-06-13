ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Netflix Sued for Defamation by Cuban Exiles Over Spy Thriller ‘Wasp Network’

By Winston Cho
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jiuhb_0g9ZCyk800

A defamation suit against Netflix from the head of a Cuban exile organization accuses the streamer of distributing propaganda for Cuba by portraying him as a terrorist and drug trafficker in Olivier Assayas’ political spy thriller Wasp Network . In a lawsuit filed on Monday in federal court in Florida, Brothers to the Rescue leader Jose Basulto alleges Netflix and Ossayas falsely depicted him as a puppet of the United States and traitor to Cuba while romanticizing the criminal activity conducted by Fidel Castro’s regime.

“This portrayal of Mr. Basulto, Brothers to the Rescue and the Cuban exile community was deliberately calculated to create two clear and unmistakable villains for the Film,” read the complaint.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The defamation action is the second from a Cuban exile arguing that the movie falsely maligns Cuban exiles as terrorists and otherwise unsavory characters. Ana Martinez sued in 2020 over her character, played as a promiscuous “party girl” by Ana de Armas , in the movie.

Wasp Network , written and directed by Assayas, is adapted from the book The Last Soldiers of the Cold War by Fernando Morais. In addition to his personal portrayal in the movie, Basulto takes issue with how the movie allegedly distorts criminal activity by the Cuban Five, a group of spies dispatched by Cuba in the early 1990s to infiltrate exile groups based in Miami.

“The Film is an obvious attempt to rewrite and whitewash history in favor of the communist Cuban regime and is factually inaccurate,” the complaint states. “The Film portrays the Cuban Five as courageous heroes who were simply defending their homeland. In reality, the Cuban Five were a spy network that produced actionable intelligence enabling the Cuban government to commit extrajudicial killings.”

The killings, the lawsuit says, include Cuba in 1996 shooting down two Brothers to the Rescue planes engaging in a humanitarian mission to rescue Cuban refugees headed to the United States on rafts in the Straits of Florida. Basulto says the movie falsely represents his nonprofit as a terrorist organization to justify spying by the Cuban Five.

Members of the group were ultimately convicted in 2001 of conspiracy to commit espionage, conspiracy to commit murder, acting as unregistered agents of a foreign government, among other charges. Findings in the case and other legal proceedings concerning the incident are extensively cited in the complaint as evidence that the movie deliberately ignored facts about the episode. The Assembly of Cuban Resistance, which works closely with Cuban exile communities, has denounced the film as untruthful.

According to the complaint, Cuba interfered with the making the of movie to ensure a favorable retelling of history. Basulto points to requirements by the country’s film office stating that it will not allowing shooting of scripts that are “detrimental to the image of the country and people of Cuba.”

“These requirements are particularly important when it comes to a defamation suit, as Cuba’s content censoring communist party requires the ‘script, storyboard or synopsis of the project’ to be submitted and expressly states that any project that paints Cuba in a negative light will be denied a permit,” the complaint reads. “Thus, filming the true and accurate story was never even a possibility.”

As evidence of defamation, the lawsuit cites Basulto’s character in Wasp Network , also named Jose Basulto, saying that he was “Trained by the U.S. as a terrorist” and calling Brothers of the Arm a “militant organization.” Basulto takes issue with a particular scene in which Brothers to the Rescue planes are shot down because they were shown to be violating Cuban air space when in reality, he says they were shot down in international air space, which led to worldwide condemnation of the Cuban regime.

The description of the movie states “Based on a true and gripping story: Cuban spies infiltrate exile groups in the 1990’s to stop terrorism against the island, but at a high personal cost.” In response to a letter from Basulto putting it on notice of defamation, Netflix responded that “modern day audiences of docudramas understand that they are watching dramatizations, not exacting recreations of events,” according to the complaint.

Basulto alleges defamation, defamation per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress, among other claims. He seeks an injunction barring Netflix from further carrying the movie or an order to force the streamer to edit certain scenes and delete any reference to the movie being based on true events.

Netflix did not respond to requests for comment.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Settles With Mo’Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit

Netflix has settled a potentially precedent-setting lawsuit from Mo’Nique in a case that could have found that the streamer retaliated against the comedian by refusing to engage in good-faith negotiations after she accused the company of discrimination for opening with a low-ball offer. Both sides on Tuesday moved to dismiss the suit, according to a court filing. Terms of the deal weren’t disclosed.More from The Hollywood ReporterBanff Rockie Awards: Channel Four's 'Help' Wins Grand Jury PrizeBela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: "We're Not Doing Some Radical Shift"Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Blonde’ Trailer Teases First Look at Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe in NC-17 Movie

Netflix has released the first look at Blonde, writer and director Andrew Dominik’s NC-17 take on the Marilyn Monroe story. Starring Ana de Armas as Monroe and based on the fictional novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates, the film is a reimagining of the professional and personal life of the enduring Hollywood icon.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Dead End: Paranormal Park' Creator Hamish Steele on Crafting the Animated YA LGBTQ-Inclusive Horror SeriesHannah Gadsby on Ricky Gervais, Netflix's Ted Sarandos: "You Don't Cuddle Up to Power"Netflix Settles With Mo'Nique Over Discrimination, Retaliation Lawsuit Starting with a volatile childhood as Norma Jeane,...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

David Cronenberg’s ‘Crimes of the Future’ Goes to MUBI for Latin America, Turkey, India

Arthouse streaming platform MUBI is still having a busy Cannes. Two weeks after the 2022 Cannes festival wrapped, MUBI has closed a deal for David Cronenberg’s competition title Crimes of the Future, picking up rights in multiple territories from sales group Rocket Science. Rocket Science confirmed MUBI bought Crimes of the Future for Latin America, Turkey, India and Malaysia.More from The Hollywood ReporterAnnecy: DreamWorks Animation Debuts First Half Hour of 'Puss in Boots 2'Global Advertising Forecast Cut to 9.2 Percent Amid Economic SlowdownJosh Charles, 'Worst Person in the World' Star Anders Danielsen Lie Join Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in 'Mothers'...
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix’s new high-octane Chris Hemsworth movie comes out tomorrow

This weekend will more than likely see the unusual occurrence of two movies — one starring a husband, and the other his wife — occupying separate positions on Netflix’s Top 10 ranking for the US. The former will come in the form of Spiderhead. That’s the name of a new film starring Chris Hemsworth that (given how high-profile an actor he is) will very likely spend at least some amount of time on the streamer’s Top 10.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
The Hollywood Reporter

Josh Charles, ‘Worst Person in the World’ Star Anders Danielsen Lie Join Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in ‘Mothers’ Instinct’

Josh Charles (We Own This City, The Good Wife) and Norwegian actor Anders Danielsen Lie, who plays Renate Reinsve’s love interest Aksel in Joachim Trier’s The Worst Person in the World, have signed on to co-star alongside Jessica Chastain and Anne Hathaway in the upcoming psycho-thriller Mothers’ Instinct. Chastain and Hathaway play Alice and Celine, best friends and neighbors who live superficially perfect lives as suburban housewives in 1960s America. But a tragic accident shatters that facade and guilt, suspicion and paranoia combine to disolve their sisterly bond, turning the two mothers against one another in a psychological battle of wills.More...
MOVIES
StyleCaster

Rihanna’s Baby Is Officially Here—& Their Gender Was Just Revealed

Click here to read the full article. Baby on the way! Ever since we found out she was pregnant, fans have been curious to know Rihanna’s baby’s gender. Social media users quickly drummed up their own theories—but now, we finally know if Rih had a baby boy or girl. Rihanna, 33, reportedly welcomed her first child with ASAP Rocky, 33, on May 13, 2022, per TMZ. Their baby was born in Los Angeles, California, despite earlier reports speculating that the singer planned to give birth to her baby in her home country of Barbados. The “Love on the Brain” singer debuted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Phys.org

How Haitian migrants are treated shows the ties between racism and refugee policy

The first protected category of the United Nations refugee convention is race. The 1951 convention defines a refugee as a person who is outside their country of residence or nationality "owing to well-founded fear of being persecuted for reasons of race, religion, nationality, membership of a particular social group or political opinion."
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Olivier Assayas
Person
Adrian Lyne
Person
Fidel Castro
The Hollywood Reporter

Tyler Perry Clarifies He Was “De-escalating” the Situation Not “Comforting” Will Smith After Oscars Slap

While speaking with Gayle King for a Tribeca Festival chat in New York City on Monday, Tyler Perry clarified something when the topic of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars came up. During the wide-ranging conversation, the prolific producer was asked if Will Smith would keep his namesake soundstage at Tyler Perry Studios, as the 12 stages are named after someone Perry admires. The question sparked a notable hesitancy to discuss the now-infamous moment.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Body Parts': Film Review | Tribeca 2022'Subject': Film Review | Tribeca 2022Penelope Cruz, Andrew Garfield and More Stars at Chanel's Tribeca...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
SFGate

Pair's disappearance in Brazil's Amazon tied to 'fish mafia'

ATALAIA DO NORTE, Brazil (AP) — A main line of police investigation into the disappearance of a British journalist and an Indigenous official in the Amazon points to an international network that pays poor fishermen to fish illegally in Brazil’s second-largest Indigenous territory, authorities said. Freelance journalist Dom...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hollywood Reporter

Harry Styles Starrer ‘My Policeman’ Drops Teaser Trailer

Amazon Studios on Wednesday released a teaser trailer for its Harry Styles-starring film My Policeman.  The romantic drama explores themes of forbidden love and shifting social conventions, with the English pop star taking on the role of Tom Burgess, a policeman in 1950s Brighton who marries school teacher Marion while engaging in a gay relationship with museum curator Patrick.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Cho, Mia Isaac and 'Don't Make Me Go' Director on Telling a Coming of Age Story Through the Lens of Single ParenthoodWhy Pink Is Hollywood's Favorite Post-Pandemic Power HueTim Robbins, Leslie Mann Depart Amazon Thriller Series 'The Power' The...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Tom Hiddleston Confirms Engagement to Zawe Ashton: “I’m Very Happy”

Tom Hiddleston has officially confirmed his engagement to Zawe Ashton months after the actress was spotted wearing a ring while walking the 2022 BAFTAs carpet. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Loki star briefly acknowledged his relationship with fellow British actor and MCU star Ashton, telling the outlet, “I’m very happy,” when asked about the status of their engagement. The actor proposed in March, ahead of the 2022 BAFTA Awards, where the duo walked the carpet together. At the time, photos seemingly captured a ring on her hand, sparking speculation they were engaged.More from The Hollywood Reporter"You Went...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defamation#Cuban Exile#Rescue#The Salk Institute
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Tico and Friends’ Film Adaptation In the Works From Nippon Animation, Cyber Group Studios

Nippon Animation and kids content producer and distributor Cyber Group Studios are teaming to produce a feature-length animated fantasy adventure film based on the classic Japanese TV series, Tico and Friends. The new feature-length film, Nanami and the Quest for Atlantis, marks the beginning of what is expected to be an ongoing collaboration between the two partners, with several other adaptations of Nippon Animation’s classic series and newer properties in the works. “We are honored to partner with Nippon Animation, an historic studio with a rich catalog of superb iconic properties,” says Pierre Sissmann, chairman of Cyber Group Studios. “We are looking forward to starting...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron, Joey King to Star in Untitled Netflix Romantic Comedy

Nicole Kidman, Zac Efron and Joey King are set to star in an untitled romantic comedy that Richard LaGravenese will direct for Netflix. LaGravenese — the screenwriter of such movies as The Fisher King, The Bridges of Madison County and Behind the Candelabra — also co-wrote the script with Carrie Solomon, the rising scribe who is working on the Margot Robbie-centric Ocean’s 11 prequel set up at Warner Bros.More from The Hollywood ReporterBela Bajaria on How Much Netflix Is Rethinking Its Business Model: "We're Not Doing Some Radical Shift"'Squid Game' Reality Series Coming to Netflix With Biggest Cash Prize in TV...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ Sets U.S. Theatrical Release Date

The U.S. summer box office is about to get an anime bump. Sony’s Crunchyroll and Toei Animation revealed release details Tuesday for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the latest film in the blockbuster anime franchise. The film will open in North America on Aug. 19 in more than 2,300 theaters, including in select Imax cinemas. The first truly global theatrical release by Crunchyroll, Super Hero will also release in international markets throughout August and September, with Sony Pictures Entertainment partnering on the overseas rollout.More from The Hollywood ReporterFoo Fighters Announce Initial Slate of Superstar Guests for Taylor Hawkins Tribute ConcertsGuillermo Del...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Pixar’s ‘Lightyear’: Film Review

The conflict in Pixar’s ageless 1995 breakthrough feature, Toy Story, hinged on the displacement anxiety of old-fashioned pull-string cowboy doll Woody when his young owner Andy acquired a popular new action figure called Buzz Lightyear. The movie named for that Space Ranger, Lightyear, extends the Toy Story franchise by showing us the sci-fi adventure that hooked Andy on the character and inspired the merch. This is a funny spinoff with suspense and heart, a captivatingly spirited toon take on splashy live-action retro popcorn entertainment. The title character is given splendid voice by Chris Evans, balancing heroism and human fallibility with...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Cuba
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Hollywood Reporter

John Stamos “Disappointed” Bob Saget Was Left Out of Tony Awards’ In Memoriam Segment

John Stamos is speaking out about Bob Saget not being included in the In Memoriam segment during Sunday’s Tony Awards. The actor took to Twitter before Sunday’s ceremony to express that he felt “disappointed” after learning of Saget’s absence in the tribute.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudge Makes Permanent Ban on Bob Saget Autopsy Records ReleaseJudge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related to Bob Saget's DeathBob Saget's Cause of Death Was Head Trauma, Family Says “Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s Most-Viewed Series: Behind the Numbers for Prime Video Originals

Amazon was among the early players in the streaming landscape, with its first original series debuting in 2013, a couple of months after Netflix’s House of Cards. In the intervening nine years, however, it would not be easy to discern a cohesive strategy behind the programming on the tech giant’s Prime Video streaming service. Prime Video doesn’t have near the volume of programming that Netflix does, nor is it as franchise-driven as streamers attached to legacy studios (and their troves of IP) are. But where it doesn’t have a decades-long string of movie and TV titles it owns on which...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Joker 2’: Lady Gaga in Early Talks to Join Joaquin Phoenix, Todd Phillips in Musical Sequel (Exclusive)

The Joker is back, and this time he’s bringing a friend. Lady Gaga is in early talks to star opposite Joaquin Phoenix in director Todd Phillips’ sequel to Joker, the 2019 Oscar-winning, $1 billion Warner Bros. hit based on the DC character.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Joker' Sequel Has a Script, Reveals Director Todd PhillipsNeal Adams, Comic Book Artist Who Revitalized Batman and Fought for Creators' Rights, Dies at 80Lady Gaga Teases New 'Top Gun: Maverick' Song "Hold My Hand": "This Song Is a Love Letter to the World" Phillips has been co-writing the script with Joker co-writer Scott Silver for some time and has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Jerrod Carmichael on Dave Chappelle’s Anti-Trans Comedy and Cancel Culture Comments: “It’s an Odd Hill to Die On”

Jerrod Carmichael is offering his thoughts on comedians amid perceived “cancel culture,” in particular Dave Chappelle. In a GQ magazine profile, Carmichael reflected on a text message he received from his 15-year-old niece after he came out to his family. He then publicly identified as gay during his HBO special Rothaniel released in April. The comedian noted that after speaking to his family about his orientation, older relatives had trouble just acknowledging “the one part that you need acknowledged,” while his niece sent him a text that read, “I see you. I hear you.”More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Rock, Dave Chappelle Set Joint Stand-Up...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy