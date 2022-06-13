Minnesota Twins Youth Baseball Clinic coming to Elk River

The Minnesota Twins will host a free Play Ball! Minnesota youth baseball clinic at Lion John Weicht Park in Elk River on Saturday, June 25 from 9-11 a.m.

This is open to boys and girls, ages 6-12, and participants are required to register at PlayBallMN.com. Instructors will provide all the equipment for the clinic; however, players should bring their gloves. In the event of rain, the clinic will take place at the Furniture and Things Community Event Center field house.

Play Ball! Minnesota is an initiative of the Minnesota Twins Community Fund, presented by Great River Energy. Since its creation in 1961, more than 800,000 youth have explored and expanded their love for baseball and softball by participating in these free clinics.