CLYMER, N.Y. — If you live in Chautauqua Co. and your pet is due for a rabies vaccination soon, there's a chance to get it taken care of for free next month. The Chautauqua Co. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Public Health will hold a free clinic July 7. It will take place from 5-7 PM at the Tow of Clymer Highway building at 8026 Rt. 474.

CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO