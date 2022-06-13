ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Governor Kay Ivey has authorized Juneteenth Day as a state holiday

By Eric Lampkin
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALABAMA (WCBI) – Alabama state employees will have an extra holiday this Summer. Governor Kay Ivey has authorized Juneteenth Day...

Sherry Prevett
1d ago

Chalk another one for those who are always whining , never happy, blames whites for everything, they are mistreated , are always offended. They don’t have a life they are still enslaved by the government they depend upon someone to take care of them. Everything free and multiple checks a month. Never happy!!

F....Marxism!
1d ago

Here we go ....a red state celebrating a holiday for the very people that are being used to strip us of our freedoms! Funny thing is they believe these ignorant democrats and don't realize they are losing their freedoms also!

UpAgainst5
2d ago

Make as many holidays as you want people. I get paid to be off. Still wondering why we don't get a paid month off for Pride. 🤣

